back

When Modi Twisted Mamata's Own Slogan

From accusing the TMC of extortion to promising "real change", Modi swung hard campaigning for the upcoming West Bengal elections.

25/02/2021 3:07 PM
  • 20.6K
  • 144

And even more

  1. 3:23

    Anna Roy, sage femme : "Oui, on est maltraitants"

  2. 5:47

    En immersion dans l'agence qui protège la France des cyberattaques

  3. 5:59

    Le parcours d'Alexeï Navalny

  4. 3:12

    Il faut repenser l'histoire de la colonisation, selon l'historien Benjamin Stora

  5. 4:18

    Budget de la recherche : histoire d'un objectif non tenu

  6. 4:48

    "Black Blanc Beur, il n'est plus du tout positif ce slogan"

132 comments

  • Harsh B.
    25 minutes

    A**h*** parivartan!? WTF😄

  • Muhammed N.
    an hour

    Aapse parivarthan kaafi hei... 6 saal se bharath 500 saal peeche gaya... Ithnaa badaa parivartham...

  • Argha M.
    2 hours

    Humko poriborton nai chayiye hum bangal me khusal mangal he ha kaam kaaj kaam he per sukun he agar aap aaye satta me toh woh bhi chala jayega

  • Tawfeeq N.
    2 hours

    Bjp buys MLA's and form govt. Now elections are only eye wash. If there is democratic government of any party except bjp then they topple it.

  • Kashmir R.
    3 hours

    only good for chaa seller

  • Aman D.
    5 hours

    An utter failure to this democratic nation. @Hitler modi

  • Amarul K.
    6 hours

    No BJP

  • Amarul K.
    6 hours

    Chhutabad PM

  • Dew S.
    7 hours

    Naughty boy 😂😂😂😂

  • Mohd A.
    7 hours

    Apna bhai behan ki bhi baat sun leta to aaj desh mai petrol sasta hota.

  • Kush T.
    7 hours

    Actor

  • Pritam S.
    7 hours

    Desh jaye var me, desh k P.M aur Home Minister ko W.B state election campaign ki pari hai. Isiliye w.b me daily passenger ban gaye. Shameless P.M and H.M of Indian history ever seen. Issues keya keya resolve honi chiye sabko pata hai.. bas in respected politician ko bas election campaign karna hai. Akhir jeet k v keya ukhar loge????

  • Theepan T.
    7 hours

    He is a cunning Fox 🦊

  • Vishwanatha K.
    7 hours

    He is best seller....

  • Shasha K.
    7 hours

    What a waste of space

  • Ishaan T.
    8 hours

    Jhooth bolo... Aur jhooth bolo... Bar bar jhooth bolo.... Jitna ho utna jhooth bolo 😂😂😂😂

  • Yusaf S.
    8 hours

    Haha

  • Ng M.
    8 hours

    Bhai aur bhaiyon west Bengal meh hum aakar, aap sabke jor se lenge.. agar bhajna ho tho BJp ko vote naa dhe..

  • David
    8 hours

    Nakli 😡

  • Radha P.
    8 hours

    Feku story teller Baba 😂

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.