When Modi Twisted Mamata's Own Slogan
From accusing the TMC of extortion to promising "real change", Modi swung hard campaigning for the upcoming West Bengal elections.
25/02/2021 3:07 PM
- 20.6K
- 178
- 144
132 comments
Harsh B.25 minutes
A**h*** parivartan!? WTF😄
Muhammed N.an hour
Aapse parivarthan kaafi hei... 6 saal se bharath 500 saal peeche gaya... Ithnaa badaa parivartham...
Argha M.2 hours
Humko poriborton nai chayiye hum bangal me khusal mangal he ha kaam kaaj kaam he per sukun he agar aap aaye satta me toh woh bhi chala jayega
Tawfeeq N.2 hours
Bjp buys MLA's and form govt. Now elections are only eye wash. If there is democratic government of any party except bjp then they topple it.
Kashmir R.3 hours
only good for chaa seller
Aman D.5 hours
An utter failure to this democratic nation. @Hitler modi
Amarul K.6 hours
No BJP
Amarul K.6 hours
Chhutabad PM
Dew S.7 hours
Naughty boy 😂😂😂😂
Mohd A.7 hours
Apna bhai behan ki bhi baat sun leta to aaj desh mai petrol sasta hota.
Kush T.7 hours
Actor
Pritam S.7 hours
Desh jaye var me, desh k P.M aur Home Minister ko W.B state election campaign ki pari hai. Isiliye w.b me daily passenger ban gaye. Shameless P.M and H.M of Indian history ever seen. Issues keya keya resolve honi chiye sabko pata hai.. bas in respected politician ko bas election campaign karna hai. Akhir jeet k v keya ukhar loge????
Theepan T.7 hours
He is a cunning Fox 🦊
Vishwanatha K.7 hours
He is best seller....
Shasha K.7 hours
What a waste of space
Ishaan T.8 hours
Jhooth bolo... Aur jhooth bolo... Bar bar jhooth bolo.... Jitna ho utna jhooth bolo 😂😂😂😂
Yusaf S.8 hours
Haha
Ng M.8 hours
Bhai aur bhaiyon west Bengal meh hum aakar, aap sabke jor se lenge.. agar bhajna ho tho BJp ko vote naa dhe..
David8 hours
Nakli 😡
Radha P.8 hours
Feku story teller Baba 😂