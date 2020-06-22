back

When Modi Was Upbeat About China, His Shanghai Speech

“Such affinity. Such intimacy. So much brotherhood.” No one can accuse the Indian Prime Minister of not having reached out to the Chinese. In 2015, a very effusive and animated Modi shared a story of personal bonhomie with Xi Jinping. Much water has flown down the Huang He and the Ganges since that evening of optimism in Shanghai.

2193 comments

  • Haladhar S.
    a day

    Big hypocrite Modi.

  • Armaan A.
    a day

    Bare sharm ke sath yeh baat kehni par rahi hai ki hamare pm hi desh ke sab se bare gaddar hain

  • Goverdhan S.
    a day

    This is misfortune of people of the country that they have elected such a leader who knows nothing except gossip and boasting himself, he is least concerned about the safety and security of the Nation and its citizens. May God Save This Country. 🙏

  • Goverdhan S.
    a day

    Gappy Master

  • Zameer A.
    a day

    Lier

  • Sayem S.
    2 days

    Bs aise hi andh bhakton ka chutia kata ja raha hai🤣

  • Kaxhif S.
    2 days

    Aik Jaahil tea maker ne poora india ko bewakoof bana rakha hai ,

  • Sameer S.
    2 days

    Karrak chai wala😂😂

  • Hakeem B.
    2 days

    I am wondering about audience... They look like educated and not Bhakts. Have they attended in compulsion or to appease govt. BJP get its funds and they get Scott free. Mutual benefits for both.

  • Shaik A.
    3 days

    CHOOTIYA... Pheku.. Ye sab paagla gaye is ke bhashan se. Hahaha...

  • Awais A.
    3 days

    Tu mast kam krta hai ry Xi..🤣 🤣

  • Nataraju B.
    3 days

    This hissing and gushing act exposed in 2020!

  • Varun T.
    3 days

    Sale sunne wale bhi chutiya he .feku ko .

  • Prafullachandra R.
    3 days

    Is this speech ? No depth at all.

  • Sujoy B.
    3 days

    Later one ditched the other .... Itna bhaichara

  • Jatinder P.
    3 days

    Us ne history mein uska village ka haal likh dia k sab fenku hi hain,

  • Justin W.
    3 days

    The board is set the pieces are moving.

  • Vijay M.
    3 days

    Ye pakisthani jese border par karke bharat me ate hai .vese hi facebook pe chale ate hai.vaha to unko koi puchhta nahi.to yaha ake rayta felate hai.modi ke post pe tumko kya kida hai coment ker ne ka tum log apna sabhlo na .yaha kisne bilaya tumko .begerat.mu utha ke chale ate hai.

  • Waqar A.
    3 days

    This ediot don't even know how to read books all his life he probably jack off watching dirty books

  • Rook A.
    3 days

    Iski jitni BHI bat Hai sab jhut Hai