back
When Modi Waved And The Internet Waved Back
If you truly love doing something, do you even need an audience? Our PM doesn't think so!
30/12/2021 1:27 PMupdated: 03/01/2022 5:19 PM
- 397.6K
- 3.9K
- 670
And even more
- 2:13
It's Hijab Vs. Saffron Scarves In This Karnataka District
- 1:28
Kashmir's "Youngest Reporter'" Covers Poor Roads
- 1:50
CM Or PM: Who Inaugurated Kolkata's Health Facility First?
- 2:33
Akhilesh Yadav Is Sure Of The BJP’s Defeat
- 4:31
Sidhu On PM Security Breach Row
- 4:09
The Story Behind Hyderabad's First Same-Sex Wedding
581 comments
Shafiq A.5 hours
Jokar
Ingsha L.7 hours
He's waving at the camera dumbo
Karanbir S.11 hours
Karthik calling Karthik ??
Sohaib H.a day
Waving back to John cena
Imran A.a day
Da sa lewny da
Raj K.a day
He is a joke
Arsalan R.2 days
😂
Ranjith D.2 days
Arsehole modi bloody swine
Sanjay H.2 days
All Modi haters here are enjoying their own blood chewing the bone 😀 😉. Couldn't find better bone?? Lol.
Amit C.2 days
We don't need to watch a clown anymore to circus...
Hussain A.2 days
PM Narinder modi should be prefer to a neurologist as he has waving attacks 🤣
Jeyasankar S.2 days
Thanks dramma revealed
Ameen S.2 days
😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣
Judy P.3 days
👋🏼
Sei S.3 days
Waving at Dolan Trump
Mohd S.3 days
Comedian
R S.3 days
Come on that's called a side pose
Manu G.3 days
The waving you know the person you dont
Shah P.4 days
https://youtu.be/7kGStDlymMw
Fuzail U.4 days
Haha hahahahahahaha hahahahahaha hahahahahahaha hahahahahahaha hahahahahaha and hahahahahahaha hahahahahaha hahahahahahaha hahahahahahaha hahahahahaha