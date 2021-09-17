When Mohan Bhagwat Blamed The British

Blast From The Past: Yuvraj Re-Enacts His Six 6s
The Girl Who Started A “Pawri”
When Kangana Took On... Everyone?
Pakistan Alleges Indian Hand in Threat To New Zealand
Woman Forced To Hit Companion With Slipper
He Made A Classroom On The Road
Up elections
Now bjp is dividing hindus and Muslims ..then what is the difference between Britishers and bjp/rss.
Effect of Taliban conquest 👍👍
Angrez bhrrwa hmyn kaat k chla gya aj hm ek hi culture ek hi nasal k log alag alag border dal k bethy h
When you have mutual hatred for each other, it's very easy to give the blame on a third party.
Not British but Gandhi was responsible as he used Khilafat movement to drum up sentiments which lead to genocide of Hindus in Pakistan.
Ye bhadkhao ab kise gyan de raha hai.....ye aajtak konsi milane wali rajneeti karta raha hai....Jin Britishers ko aaj blame kar raha hai ye RSS, sawarkar, godse sab unhi angrezo ko paltu the .....angrezo ke wafadar the Indians ke mukhbir, RSS ne bhi Britishers se hi divide and rule seekha and they are still doing this politics with BJP's help......kuch nahi UP chunao ki boli b raha hai....
How dare you to disrespect your British mata bro...!!😂😂
Killing in the name of cow
First they accuse the RSS of violence against Muslims and now they accuse the RSS of appeasing Muslims! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Vaamapanthees can't make up their minds!
Randi ka Bara ladka chota modi
Kyu Tera Maa ko chodh ra Hai kya musalman
They were wicked people
But some BJP andhbhakt r saying nehru was responsible but chief of RSS saying British was responsible BJP and andhbhakt r confused
India's another BIG CHUTIYA
True talk
waiting for yogi to say god doesn't exist
Only Hindu Muslim nothing else
Actually now Aramco is spending money in Reliance so this favorism we get to see. Lol world knows everything accept fools.
Muslim League supported 1905 Bengal partition .
When whole country fighting against Bengal partition , Muslim League helped Britishers to suppress.
But as usual always fail against India 🖕🏻
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
294 comments
Abdul Q.4 days
Up elections
Mandeep S.5 days
Now bjp is dividing hindus and Muslims ..then what is the difference between Britishers and bjp/rss.
Umer M.6 days
Effect of Taliban conquest 👍👍
Ali Z.7 days
Angrez bhrrwa hmyn kaat k chla gya aj hm ek hi culture ek hi nasal k log alag alag border dal k bethy h
Eshaan S.17/09/2021 18:11
When you have mutual hatred for each other, it's very easy to give the blame on a third party.
Deyasini C.17/09/2021 14:37
Not British but Gandhi was responsible as he used Khilafat movement to drum up sentiments which lead to genocide of Hindus in Pakistan.
Syed W.14/09/2021 14:48
Ye bhadkhao ab kise gyan de raha hai.....ye aajtak konsi milane wali rajneeti karta raha hai....Jin Britishers ko aaj blame kar raha hai ye RSS, sawarkar, godse sab unhi angrezo ko paltu the .....angrezo ke wafadar the Indians ke mukhbir, RSS ne bhi Britishers se hi divide and rule seekha and they are still doing this politics with BJP's help......kuch nahi UP chunao ki boli b raha hai....
RJ A.14/09/2021 04:40
How dare you to disrespect your British mata bro...!!😂😂
Bengal T.13/09/2021 22:06
Killing in the name of cow
Falguni P.13/09/2021 20:58
First they accuse the RSS of violence against Muslims and now they accuse the RSS of appeasing Muslims! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Vaamapanthees can't make up their minds!
Shafi A.13/09/2021 19:37
Randi ka Bara ladka chota modi
Shafi A.13/09/2021 19:37
Kyu Tera Maa ko chodh ra Hai kya musalman
Indi V.12/09/2021 15:16
They were wicked people
Durga C.12/09/2021 14:48
But some BJP andhbhakt r saying nehru was responsible but chief of RSS saying British was responsible BJP and andhbhakt r confused
Vikas S.12/09/2021 13:22
India's another BIG CHUTIYA
Rafaqat H.12/09/2021 09:02
True talk
Hrid B.12/09/2021 06:11
waiting for yogi to say god doesn't exist
Kishor M.12/09/2021 05:14
Only Hindu Muslim nothing else
Mubin K.11/09/2021 20:19
Actually now Aramco is spending money in Reliance so this favorism we get to see. Lol world knows everything accept fools.
Alfa B.11/09/2021 15:31
Muslim League supported 1905 Bengal partition . When whole country fighting against Bengal partition , Muslim League helped Britishers to suppress. But as usual always fail against India 🖕🏻