When Netaji's Daughter Spoke Of His Secularism

"He was a devout Hindu, but a Hindu very tolerant towards all other religions." As political parties raced to appropriate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's legacy, his daughter spoke of his secularism... 👀

24/01/2022 4:53 PMupdated: 24/01/2022 10:43 PM
Portraits

  1. 1:51

    A Four-Year-Old’s Ode To The Army

  2. 1:57

    The Many Firsts At Republic Day 2022

  3. 3:11

    What Is The Beating Retreat Ceremony?

  4. 2:36

    Ravi Shastri's No Nonsense Take On Team India

  5. 9:40

    PM Modi Gets Emotional Over Azad’s Farewell

  6. 4:13

    The Woman Who Won One Crore Rupees

60 comments

  • Sanjeet C.
    15 hours

    Netaji ❤️

  • Mohammed Saleem Saleem
    3 days

    Age that weaken the power of brain. What we must have to say before the public will not be clear. Her father is devoted hindu

  • Aravind K.
    3 days

    Brut caption shows what actually the intention of this video, not Bose but secular Bose. So we should oppose BJP now 😂😂😂

  • Indrani M.
    4 days

    Qatar is not in India

  • Swarnadeep B.
    4 days

    Anita Bose paff was is and will be a Congress pensioned stooge!!!

  • Arindom C.
    4 days

    Secularism , secularism .... What is secularism actualy means, abusing our gods, or let other abusing them Or dont take any action against them who are trying to convert our people If Hindus were so intolerent than other than a particular relgious community couldnt be in count of a big number Those who wants secularism here are supporting Afganistan where secularism is like a sin. Supporting those countries which are constitutionaly not secular No country has problem with Hindu community, but with a particular community who thinks others are kafirs

  • Mohammad A.
    4 days

    Could Modi go to Britain and argue a case with the Crown in a LOIN CLOTH and succeed. Well The GREAT MAHATMA DID. He actually made Sir Winston Churchill think twice about the Indian fair. Modi cannot fit in The MAHATMA shoe.

  • Ena D.
    4 days

    Brut India change the name of Netaji's birthplace. It's cuttack in orissa

  • Dheeraj G.
    4 days

    Brut only doing agenda 😂

  • Dheeraj G.
    4 days

    Brut ko age da mil gaya

  • Upr N.
    4 days

    He is great son of our country

  • Molly M.
    4 days

    Don’t see men of that Caliber any more! Men of principle and valor!

  • Krishnendu A.
    5 days

    She is not netaji's daughter because Netaji was not married.

  • Ashutosh P.
    5 days

    Ask all the secular to define the word secularism. Anyway they will define Indian constitution is not secular and yet we are the most secular bcoz of majority not bcoz of Bruts owner. Till today no body is punished for 1947 partition and for the ppl who have died, any other place the party would have finished but here in India they ruled for 70yrs and yet they are in public domain after killing million of ppl

  • Aman J.
    5 days

    Are maa ka b tumhari secularism ka...bc kuchh din baad tum kahin na bolne lago secularism prrove krne k liye subah subah Abdul ko BJ dene k nikalna hoga ghr se...bhag bc

  • Ramu H.
    5 days

    Namo Modi ji proud of you sir 🙏🙏🙏 and support namo Modi ji team BJP and RSS forever to save MAA bharat Mata jago Hindus jago

  • Sathoaipru C.
    5 days

    interesting

  • Ashish H.
    5 days

    This overdose of secularism 1 day ruin this country, it's only Hindu majority exist n that is the only reason Hindustan is still secular n all r living here happily

  • Rajesh R.
    5 days

    JAYHIND VANDEMATRAM

  • Ritu D.
    5 days

    Blessed. Blessed.

