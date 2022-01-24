back
When Netaji's Daughter Spoke Of His Secularism
"He was a devout Hindu, but a Hindu very tolerant towards all other religions." As political parties raced to appropriate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's legacy, his daughter spoke of his secularism... 👀
24/01/2022 4:53 PMupdated: 24/01/2022 10:43 PM
- 69.7K
- 2.3K
- 65
60 comments
Sanjeet C.15 hours
Netaji ❤️
Mohammed Saleem Saleem3 days
Age that weaken the power of brain. What we must have to say before the public will not be clear. Her father is devoted hindu
Aravind K.3 days
Brut caption shows what actually the intention of this video, not Bose but secular Bose. So we should oppose BJP now 😂😂😂
Indrani M.4 days
Qatar is not in India
Swarnadeep B.4 days
Anita Bose paff was is and will be a Congress pensioned stooge!!!
Arindom C.4 days
Secularism , secularism .... What is secularism actualy means, abusing our gods, or let other abusing them Or dont take any action against them who are trying to convert our people If Hindus were so intolerent than other than a particular relgious community couldnt be in count of a big number Those who wants secularism here are supporting Afganistan where secularism is like a sin. Supporting those countries which are constitutionaly not secular No country has problem with Hindu community, but with a particular community who thinks others are kafirs
Mohammad A.4 days
Could Modi go to Britain and argue a case with the Crown in a LOIN CLOTH and succeed. Well The GREAT MAHATMA DID. He actually made Sir Winston Churchill think twice about the Indian fair. Modi cannot fit in The MAHATMA shoe.
Ena D.4 days
Brut India change the name of Netaji's birthplace. It's cuttack in orissa
Dheeraj G.4 days
Brut only doing agenda 😂
Dheeraj G.4 days
Brut ko age da mil gaya
Upr N.4 days
He is great son of our country
Molly M.4 days
Don’t see men of that Caliber any more! Men of principle and valor!
Krishnendu A.5 days
She is not netaji's daughter because Netaji was not married.
Ashutosh P.5 days
Ask all the secular to define the word secularism. Anyway they will define Indian constitution is not secular and yet we are the most secular bcoz of majority not bcoz of Bruts owner. Till today no body is punished for 1947 partition and for the ppl who have died, any other place the party would have finished but here in India they ruled for 70yrs and yet they are in public domain after killing million of ppl
Aman J.5 days
Are maa ka b tumhari secularism ka...bc kuchh din baad tum kahin na bolne lago secularism prrove krne k liye subah subah Abdul ko BJ dene k nikalna hoga ghr se...bhag bc
Ramu H.5 days
Namo Modi ji proud of you sir 🙏🙏🙏 and support namo Modi ji team BJP and RSS forever to save MAA bharat Mata jago Hindus jago
Sathoaipru C.5 days
interesting
Ashish H.5 days
This overdose of secularism 1 day ruin this country, it's only Hindu majority exist n that is the only reason Hindustan is still secular n all r living here happily
Rajesh R.5 days
JAYHIND VANDEMATRAM
Ritu D.5 days
Blessed. Blessed.