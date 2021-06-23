back
When Netizens Helped A Food Delivery Executive
He had to cycle 9 km in just 15 minutes to deliver tea. But what happened next will warm your heart.
23/06/2021 12:33 PM
- 122.7K
- 2.7K
- 59
And even more
- 4:04
Meet the youngest American to go to space
- 3:30
The history of kink at Pride
- 3:07
He's the first with Down Syndrome to own a food truck in Puerto Rico
- 7:09
A day with Paperboy Prince
- 5:53
Caught between Ghana and America: this film tells a new immigrant story
- 14:42
The Black, queer men breaking the stigma around HIV
51 comments
Teju T.7 hours
Still humanity exist... God bless those beautiful heart's those who joined hands in helping him 🤗👏
Shabina K.7 hours
Amazing..
Ek T.7 hours
He had a bike.. He just go to cycle because of the rising of the petrol price
Usha R.8 hours
👍👍very appreciable work
Nadeem A.9 hours
Power of social media. Such positive stories inspires to help a deserving person . Well said someone when u have lots of money dont increase your standard of living but increase your standard of giving.
Sangeeta D.11 hours
Salute you buddy, God bless
Reshma C.13 hours
E-CARDS are all challenging DEADLINE confirmed and conditions CHECK of list PROCLAIMED by doctors ANALYSIS LABORATORY'S SUJJAN TEST RESULTS FOR ANALYSIS LABORATORY'S DISEASE EXPLAIN INTO DIFFERENT TYPES OF OF CATEGORIES HOSPITAL AS SIGTAX AND SYNTHETIC DRUG ADDICTION SCORPION OPIOID AND SYNTHETIC DRUG ADDICTION AS GAMBLER COULD BE THE SAME BALANCE AS YOUR NATURAL HISTORY MUSEUM AND PAPARAZZI PHOTOGRAPHER KURRUNA ALSO OFFERS ROYALTY FREE STOCK PICTURES FOR PAPRIKA PLANET AND TERRITARIAN PLANET TO SECRET CLIPPED ON EACH SOLDIERS CULBANEE RITUALS ON ALL SECTORS OF INSULIN INSULT INJECTION SYNTHETIC THE CLEAR OF YOUR LIFE SENTENCES AND YAMRAJ PUNCTUAL PUNISHMENT ACCIDENT
Chirag S.19 hours
: this was the group which helped raise the funds for aqeel. Proud to be a part of this group.
Sanjay J.a day
how about mentioning the fb group 🙄 where the online post was made, which helped in crowd funding the amount, handling the same to the beneficiary, do credit the man behind the group y
Jasmin J.a day
God blessed ❤❤❤
Vinay K.a day
This shows still the humanity exists 👏
Satish S.a day
🤔 oh bhai...Daar ka Mahol hai...kidar gaya...or was it just fake narrative for besmirching politically incorrect Indians?
Josephine K.a day
Main credit goes to Robin Mukesh who took the first step to help.. even if he asked help it's the generous people who had the willingness to help 🙏 kindness is humanity..thank you generous people for restoring humanity
Darshan S.a day
Good work …
Tariq M.2 days
What a fantastic initiative taken by the netizens! 👍 Salute from Pakistan 🇵🇰.
Nicholas B.2 days
Life is not a problem to be solved, but a reality to be experienced
Mohammed I.2 days
Correct the word ,he is not delivering tea..
Ashutosh M.2 days
This is great!
AAlok K.2 days
But we know why Brut India chose this to share 😝
Ishida Y.2 days
Vai Ka adha paisa to petrol mein Nikal jayega.!.