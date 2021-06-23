back

When Netizens Helped A Food Delivery Executive

He had to cycle 9 km in just 15 minutes to deliver tea. But what happened next will warm your heart.

23/06/2021 12:33 PM
  • 122.7K
  • 59

And even more

  1. 4:04

    Meet the youngest American to go to space

  2. 3:30

    The history of kink at Pride

  3. 3:07

    He's the first with Down Syndrome to own a food truck in Puerto Rico

  4. 7:09

    A day with Paperboy Prince

  5. 5:53

    Caught between Ghana and America: this film tells a new immigrant story

  6. 14:42

    The Black, queer men breaking the stigma around HIV

51 comments

  • Teju T.
    7 hours

    Still humanity exist... God bless those beautiful heart's those who joined hands in helping him 🤗👏

  • Shabina K.
    7 hours

    Amazing..

  • Ek T.
    7 hours

    He had a bike.. He just go to cycle because of the rising of the petrol price

  • Usha R.
    8 hours

    👍👍very appreciable work

  • Nadeem A.
    9 hours

    Power of social media. Such positive stories inspires to help a deserving person . Well said someone when u have lots of money dont increase your standard of living but increase your standard of giving.

  • Sangeeta D.
    11 hours

    Salute you buddy, God bless

  • Reshma C.
    13 hours

    E-CARDS are all challenging DEADLINE confirmed and conditions CHECK of list PROCLAIMED by doctors ANALYSIS LABORATORY'S SUJJAN TEST RESULTS FOR ANALYSIS LABORATORY'S DISEASE EXPLAIN INTO DIFFERENT TYPES OF OF CATEGORIES HOSPITAL AS SIGTAX AND SYNTHETIC DRUG ADDICTION SCORPION OPIOID AND SYNTHETIC DRUG ADDICTION AS GAMBLER COULD BE THE SAME BALANCE AS YOUR NATURAL HISTORY MUSEUM AND PAPARAZZI PHOTOGRAPHER KURRUNA ALSO OFFERS ROYALTY FREE STOCK PICTURES FOR PAPRIKA PLANET AND TERRITARIAN PLANET TO SECRET CLIPPED ON EACH SOLDIERS CULBANEE RITUALS ON ALL SECTORS OF INSULIN INSULT INJECTION SYNTHETIC THE CLEAR OF YOUR LIFE SENTENCES AND YAMRAJ PUNCTUAL PUNISHMENT ACCIDENT

  • Chirag S.
    19 hours

    : this was the group which helped raise the funds for aqeel. Proud to be a part of this group.

  • Sanjay J.
    a day

    how about mentioning the fb group 🙄 where the online post was made, which helped in crowd funding the amount, handling the same to the beneficiary, do credit the man behind the group y

  • Jasmin J.
    a day

    God blessed ❤❤❤

  • Vinay K.
    a day

    This shows still the humanity exists 👏

  • Satish S.
    a day

    🤔 oh bhai...Daar ka Mahol hai...kidar gaya...or was it just fake narrative for besmirching politically incorrect Indians?

  • Josephine K.
    a day

    Main credit goes to Robin Mukesh who took the first step to help.. even if he asked help it's the generous people who had the willingness to help 🙏 kindness is humanity..thank you generous people for restoring humanity

  • Darshan S.
    a day

    Good work …

  • Tariq M.
    2 days

    What a fantastic initiative taken by the netizens! 👍 Salute from Pakistan 🇵🇰.

  • Nicholas B.
    2 days

    Life is not a problem to be solved, but a reality to be experienced

  • Mohammed I.
    2 days

    Correct the word ,he is not delivering tea..

  • Ashutosh M.
    2 days

    This is great!

  • AAlok K.
    2 days

    But we know why Brut India chose this to share 😝

  • Ishida Y.
    2 days

    Vai Ka adha paisa to petrol mein Nikal jayega.!.