When Nitin Gadkari Told Officers To "Destroy" Dhabas

Manish P.6 days
Misleading headline. As expected from
Shri15/11/2021 12:22
First make your Roads safe and then talk about dhabas, there is no quality though these roads are maintained by private sectors, what else achieved by privatisation?
Hemanth K.11/11/2021 10:50
He will sell out county one day.
Chinar P.08/11/2021 08:46
Hello Nitin Gadkari ji, Nitin ji aap please Gandhinagar Chiloda circle to Himmatnagar NH 48 highway pe travel kariye ek baar. Last 3-4 years this entire Highway from Gandhinagar till Shamalaji border checkpost tak (Total 97 kms on NH-48)) road construction chal raha hai/tha.. actually 20% road construction bhi pura nahi kiya aur Chetak Enterprize Limited karke jo contractor tha woh bhag gaya hai.. aap is NH-48 highway section ka report to managiye please NHAI se ? Please do needful to stop this curruption.
Sandeep S.06/11/2021 11:09
One of brilliant minister India has....
Roy P.05/11/2021 21:36
I am still stuck at the tagline of this post "When Nitin Gadkari told his officers to destroy roadside Dhabas".. it's high time you start to mend your taglines on social media people and authorities are watching you closely..
Nanak C.05/11/2021 13:53
please note it whomever so concern for CNG prices in Nagpur Maharashtra is very high it's 99.99/ per kg. this CNG price is highest in the world. why??
Soham R.05/11/2021 05:54
Puro ta sunis...besh innovative
Nikhil J.03/11/2021 12:13
request to change the title of the video... Sounds quite anti or left wing kinda...
Souvik G.03/11/2021 09:55
Dil se respect ❤️❤️❤️
Pathseeker03/11/2021 06:36
Brut part of the speech were open to misinterpretation (easy to understand wrongly)
अर्चित म.02/11/2021 21:44
Bob, the builder
Milind D.02/11/2021 18:27
Sir what about medical facility have not seen a medical emergency services all over India highways
Akash P.02/11/2021 13:12
🙏
Sumit D.02/11/2021 00:07
I find him the only sensible and respectable man in bjp... great going sir.. 🙏
Vishvanath B.01/11/2021 19:08
He is our next prime minister
Haris M.01/11/2021 14:30
He should visit pakistan and travel on our motorways to see world class facilities, food malls and VVIP toilets.
Mohammed R.01/11/2021 12:27
Now you are thinking... Is already there in all foreign countries including UAE, KSA, and other neighbouring countries for the past decades. Don't say, initiate , do it.👍
Md M.01/11/2021 10:48
Sir "chote chote log" ka matlab bhi batayen !
Shobha R.01/11/2021 09:42
What kind of Nonsense Head lines you have printed???? Brut India.... His trying to improvise people's lives.... And such negative headline