When Old Indian Newspapers Surfaced On A French Peak

The melting of an Alpine glacier revealed a slice of Indian political history. This is the tragic story of the Kangchenjunga, an Air India Boeing, buried in ice for over 50 years.

07/17/2020 3:08 PMupdated: 07/17/2020 3:14 PM
  • 219.0k
  • 59

Arte - il est temps

39 comments

  • Narayan S.
    12 hours

    Not able to understand what is the relationship between crash and IG winning

  • Rahul J.
    13 hours

    This b!**h got a whole lot of money from KGB for ***king up India

  • Malvin S.
    18 hours

    Come on I was waiting for more

  • Ranjit M.
    20 hours

    Nuclear Conspiracy

  • Raju C.
    a day

    Indira used Dalits and poor Hindus😱 66 years of Fraud Congress Secularism Destroyed Indian Union and Integrity✝️🕉☪️🇮🇳 Thanks to Modiji , Trump and BiBi for Saving India 🇮🇳🥰🙏

  • Jemiz J.
    a day

    India should investigate its history so to know who is our friends & foe.

  • Snehamoy D.
    a day

    Congress party was made to support the crown of England, by preventing Freedom fighters after 1857:Indian Mutiny... This is why they always ready to sell our country's security to foreign powers. From China to Russia... Whoever threatened us they surrendered... Bhabha was assassinated by CIA/ KGB on 24th Jan, 1966. Few days back (11th Jan, 1966) Lal Bahadur Shastri was assassinated by them too... All supported by Congress Govt. To know more read Mitrokhin Archive. This is how India could not get success in nuclear research at that time, and we bought lots of weapons from Russia. Lots of black money... Ha ha... History bcm story to tell common Indian...

  • Abbas H.
    a day

    The best PM India ever had

  • Ather R.
    a day

    CIA and Mossad

  • Krystal K.
    2 days

    https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newsclick.in%2FCOVID-19-Pandemic-Spread-Testing-US-Brazil-India-Trump-Modi-Bolsonaro&h=AT3k3FIp_QiOMNM4IZR9Am5UghWkwB0BQOAY0nVTOxFXuzR9V0Eu_kTEyL-IdRZfgPs_-C1wRpxg0gz3eI-GAN46jYWY-gfozmXfS1wIdhujzN1xmPGyxG7_nJdQ&s=1

  • Sunil B.
    2 days

    This was planned and executed by CIA in order to derail India's nuclear program by killing Dr Homi J Bhabha. Unfortunately for CIA Dr Bhabha kept details of the way forward in a secret locker in Bhabha atomic Research centre, Trombay. This was later exposed by a CIA spy John Smith who became a double agent and defected to Russia.

  • Vish M.
    2 days

    Iron Lady.... Pride of India

  • Manish K.
    3 days

    Praveen

  • Swati D.
    3 days

    OMG

  • Jhumpa C.
    3 days

    It was a sabotage.

  • Sudharsanan S.
    3 days

    It was a plot by CIA to kill baba. Nothing more

  • Ritu N.
    4 days

    Interesting

  • Kate S.
    4 days

    This is not an accident its a plot by CIA where India is developing the nuclear weapons which can be used in missiles and submarines torpedoes they have killed the baba. Where it was told by one of the CIA directors in a telephonic call to a journalist that came out afterward. This made to shut down the nuclear program in India. Where we should get the nuclear tech in 1960 but got in the 2nd Pokhran test.

  • Pruthvi
    4 days

    wow

  • Utkarsh S.
    4 days

    bhaiyya