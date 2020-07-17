back
When Old Indian Newspapers Surfaced On A French Peak
The melting of an Alpine glacier revealed a slice of Indian political history. This is the tragic story of the Kangchenjunga, an Air India Boeing, buried in ice for over 50 years.
07/17/2020 3:08 PMupdated: 07/17/2020 3:14 PM
39 comments
Narayan S.12 hours
Not able to understand what is the relationship between crash and IG winning
Rahul J.13 hours
This b!**h got a whole lot of money from KGB for ***king up India
Malvin S.18 hours
Come on I was waiting for more
Ranjit M.20 hours
Nuclear Conspiracy
Raju C.a day
Indira used Dalits and poor Hindus😱 66 years of Fraud Congress Secularism Destroyed Indian Union and Integrity✝️🕉☪️🇮🇳 Thanks to Modiji , Trump and BiBi for Saving India 🇮🇳🥰🙏
Jemiz J.a day
India should investigate its history so to know who is our friends & foe.
Snehamoy D.a day
Congress party was made to support the crown of England, by preventing Freedom fighters after 1857:Indian Mutiny... This is why they always ready to sell our country's security to foreign powers. From China to Russia... Whoever threatened us they surrendered... Bhabha was assassinated by CIA/ KGB on 24th Jan, 1966. Few days back (11th Jan, 1966) Lal Bahadur Shastri was assassinated by them too... All supported by Congress Govt. To know more read Mitrokhin Archive. This is how India could not get success in nuclear research at that time, and we bought lots of weapons from Russia. Lots of black money... Ha ha... History bcm story to tell common Indian...
Abbas H.a day
The best PM India ever had
Ather R.a day
CIA and Mossad
Krystal K.2 days
Sunil B.2 days
This was planned and executed by CIA in order to derail India's nuclear program by killing Dr Homi J Bhabha. Unfortunately for CIA Dr Bhabha kept details of the way forward in a secret locker in Bhabha atomic Research centre, Trombay. This was later exposed by a CIA spy John Smith who became a double agent and defected to Russia.
Vish M.2 days
Iron Lady.... Pride of India
Manish K.3 days
Swati D.3 days
Jhumpa C.3 days
It was a sabotage.
Sudharsanan S.3 days
It was a plot by CIA to kill baba. Nothing more
Ritu N.4 days
Kate S.4 days
This is not an accident its a plot by CIA where India is developing the nuclear weapons which can be used in missiles and submarines torpedoes they have killed the baba. Where it was told by one of the CIA directors in a telephonic call to a journalist that came out afterward. This made to shut down the nuclear program in India. Where we should get the nuclear tech in 1960 but got in the 2nd Pokhran test.
Pruthvi4 days
Utkarsh S.4 days
