When Ordinary People Defeated An Extraordinary Pandemic

Millions lost their jobs due to the pandemic. But these stories document how so many also reinvented their roles to put bread on the table.

25/12/2020 4:27 PM
13 comments

  • Ruby T.
    2 days

    💖

  • Pooja S.
    4 days

    May they find success with new resolve...

  • Ciril J.
    4 days

    Our honorable Prime minister's visionary leadership is creating more chaiwala entrepreneurs. A commendable achievement indeed.

  • Venkataraman S.
    5 days

    Wow great seeing them our suffer nothing even during pandemic too people opened food stall clothes vegetables selling really brave they even not got infected it shows we indian can work safely earn too better open all business

  • Ahmed S.
    5 days

    Instead for asking help from others in these painful times, unlike most, they stood with great courage and helped themselves... Always feels so good by watching such stories ❤️

  • Hindya D.
    5 days

    💖

  • Ikra A.
    5 days

    So grateful for what I have ! 😰❤

  • Adirai P.
    5 days

    That boy really great...He will become a big person in future...

  • Dip M.
    5 days

    Our pm cares 😒

  • Imran U.
    5 days

    Life always give lesson as well new direction just follow situation ..

  • Adam K.
    5 days

    ‘ Pray for humanity

  • Ferran S.
    5 days

    My heroes! Respect ✊🏼 guys!

  • Brut India
    18/12/2020 17:35

    More women entered the workforce, thanks to the Covid-19 lockdown:

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

