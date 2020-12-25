back
When Ordinary People Defeated An Extraordinary Pandemic
Millions lost their jobs due to the pandemic. But these stories document how so many also reinvented their roles to put bread on the table.
25/12/2020 4:27 PM
- 81.8K
- 880
- 17
13 comments
Ruby T.2 days
💖
Pooja S.4 days
May they find success with new resolve...
Ciril J.4 days
Our honorable Prime minister's visionary leadership is creating more chaiwala entrepreneurs. A commendable achievement indeed.
Venkataraman S.5 days
Wow great seeing them our suffer nothing even during pandemic too people opened food stall clothes vegetables selling really brave they even not got infected it shows we indian can work safely earn too better open all business
Ahmed S.5 days
Instead for asking help from others in these painful times, unlike most, they stood with great courage and helped themselves... Always feels so good by watching such stories ❤️
Hindya D.5 days
💖
Ikra A.5 days
So grateful for what I have ! 😰❤
Adirai P.5 days
That boy really great...He will become a big person in future...
Dip M.5 days
Our pm cares 😒
Imran U.5 days
Life always give lesson as well new direction just follow situation ..
Adam K.5 days
‘ Pray for humanity
Ferran S.5 days
My heroes! Respect ✊🏼 guys!
