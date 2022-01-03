back
When Owaisi Fired His 19% Vs. 11% Salvo At Akhilesh
"You are 11%, we are 19." Watch Owaisi's controversial takedown of Akhilesh Yadav's refusal to join hands with AIMIM...
03/01/2022 2:57 PM
- 298.6K
- 3.7K
- 432
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
417 comments
Sandeep B.2 days
Vote for BJP, .. atleast criminal will be penalized and jailed.. unlike all these dogs barking for their gangs to come out and loot all..
Sandeep B.2 days
advertising for Owaisi.. how much did you charge?
Manoj K.2 days
😂
Yaser K.3 days
BJP ka dalla hai. Bhonk raha hai.
Shaeesta P.3 days
And you are the enemy of muslims and pawn of bjp
Salmanul F.3 days
He is not a real muslim 🤬😬
Shamim A.3 days
Owaisi sb this kind of language was not expected from you. You said you have faith in constitution they why adopting wrong parth for power game..Let voters decide...
Irfan M.3 days
BJP ka covert ovaisi,,,,,
Santhosh S.3 days
Asaduddin 🖕🖕🖕
Hitesh G.3 days
Muslims and their radical jihaadi mindset. Bas free ka dedo in jaahilon ko sab kuch.
Hitesh G.3 days
Brut,NDTV,TheWire and many more are dangerous media houses for this society.
Mohinder S.3 days
Mera bhai owaissi yogi hi agla CM hona chahiye
Suniel D.3 days
Jin muslmano k vote k liye Vadav log apne Dharm k against ho gaye aaj vahi Muslims Unkey against ho rahey hain Mulayam ney Hindu Ho k Hindus k upar Goliyan chalwai lekin aaj chance miltey hi Muslims ney unko unki aukat dikha di acha kar rahey hain Muslims har Maan Singh Jai chand ka yahi haal hona chahiye
Samad S.3 days
Well SP is no different than BJPee . Muslims should realise this and vote for asad before its too late and people comparing him with the sucker santra should know that he is an educated man . His level of political charm is way above than that hairless fellow.
Rajesh P.3 days
Only BJP ......
Jack H.3 days
But to stand in front of RSS..u need 11% of yadavs ..
Ashwin P.3 days
💥💥💥💥💥💣💥💥💥💥💥 ☪️☪️☪️ #Tr 😆😆😆😆 💥💣💣💥💣🔥💣💥💣💣💥 islam + Jews = problem islam + Christians = problem islam + Hindus = problem islam + Buddhists = problem islam + Sikhs = problem islam + Zorastrians = problem islam + Jains = problem islam + Shintoism = problem islam + Taoism = problem islam + Confucianism = problem 🔥💣💣💥💣🔥💣💥💣💣🔥 islam + (Africans, Philippinos, Australians, Kiwis, Americans, Russians, Indians, Europeans, Chinese ppl, Srilankans etc...) = problem 💥💥💣💥🔥💣🔥💥💣💥💥 islam + Atheists = problem islam + Freethinkers = problem islam + Transgenders = problem islam + Activists = problem islam + Writers = problem islam + Cartoonists = problem islam + Nationalists = problem 💥💥💥💥💥💣💥💥💥💥💥 🔥💣💣💥💣💣💣💥💣💣🔥 islam + islam = BlG PROBLEM 🔥💣💣💥💣💣💣💥💣💣🔥 💥💥💥💥💥💣💥💥💥💥💥 #relig
Salman K.3 days
Keep proving loyalties till rest of the world.. As said by Jinnah
ରା ବ.3 days
Jihadi sala 😄😄😄😄terrorist
ରା ବ.3 days
Islam ki mc😄😄😄😄 prophet ki mc