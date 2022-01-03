back

When Owaisi Fired His 19% Vs. 11% Salvo At Akhilesh

"You are 11%, we are 19." Watch Owaisi's controversial takedown of Akhilesh Yadav's refusal to join hands with AIMIM...

03/01/2022 2:57 PM
  • 298.6K
  • 432

Portraits

  1. 6:46

    How Mithila Palkar Won Over Her Bhau

  2. 3:00

    An Orphan's Struggle For A Passport

  3. 1:50

    CM Or PM: Who Inaugurated Kolkata's Health Facility First?

  4. 3:03

    The Surya Namaskar Story

  5. 2:33

    Akhilesh Yadav Is Sure Of The BJP’s Defeat

  6. 4:31

    Sidhu On PM Security Breach Row

417 comments

  • Sandeep B.
    2 days

    Vote for BJP, .. atleast criminal will be penalized and jailed.. unlike all these dogs barking for their gangs to come out and loot all..

  • Sandeep B.
    2 days

    advertising for Owaisi.. how much did you charge?

  • Manoj K.
    2 days

    😂

  • Yaser K.
    3 days

    BJP ka dalla hai. Bhonk raha hai.

  • Shaeesta P.
    3 days

    And you are the enemy of muslims and pawn of bjp

  • Salmanul F.
    3 days

    He is not a real muslim 🤬😬

  • Shamim A.
    3 days

    Owaisi sb this kind of language was not expected from you. You said you have faith in constitution they why adopting wrong parth for power game..Let voters decide...

  • Irfan M.
    3 days

    BJP ka covert ovaisi,,,,,

  • Santhosh S.
    3 days

    Asaduddin 🖕🖕🖕

  • Hitesh G.
    3 days

    Muslims and their radical jihaadi mindset. Bas free ka dedo in jaahilon ko sab kuch.

  • Hitesh G.
    3 days

    Brut,NDTV,TheWire and many more are dangerous media houses for this society.

  • Mohinder S.
    3 days

    Mera bhai owaissi yogi hi agla CM hona chahiye

  • Suniel D.
    3 days

    Jin muslmano k vote k liye Vadav log apne Dharm k against ho gaye aaj vahi Muslims Unkey against ho rahey hain Mulayam ney Hindu Ho k Hindus k upar Goliyan chalwai lekin aaj chance miltey hi Muslims ney unko unki aukat dikha di acha kar rahey hain Muslims har Maan Singh Jai chand ka yahi haal hona chahiye

  • Samad S.
    3 days

    Well SP is no different than BJPee . Muslims should realise this and vote for asad before its too late and people comparing him with the sucker santra should know that he is an educated man . His level of political charm is way above than that hairless fellow.

  • Rajesh P.
    3 days

    Only BJP ......

  • Jack H.
    3 days

    But to stand in front of RSS..u need 11% of yadavs ..

  • Ashwin P.
    3 days

    💥💥💥💥💥💣💥💥💥💥💥 ☪️☪️☪️ #Tr 😆😆😆😆 💥💣💣💥💣🔥💣💥💣💣💥 islam + Jews = problem islam + Christians = problem islam + Hindus = problem islam + Buddhists = problem islam + Sikhs = problem islam + Zorastrians = problem islam + Jains = problem islam + Shintoism = problem islam + Taoism = problem islam + Confucianism = problem 🔥💣💣💥💣🔥💣💥💣💣🔥 islam + (Africans, Philippinos, Australians, Kiwis, Americans, Russians, Indians, Europeans, Chinese ppl, Srilankans etc...) = problem 💥💥💣💥🔥💣🔥💥💣💥💥 islam + Atheists = problem islam + Freethinkers = problem islam + Transgenders = problem islam + Activists = problem islam + Writers = problem islam + Cartoonists = problem islam + Nationalists = problem 💥💥💥💥💥💣💥💥💥💥💥 🔥💣💣💥💣💣💣💥💣💣🔥 islam + islam = BlG PROBLEM 🔥💣💣💥💣💣💣💥💣💣🔥 💥💥💥💥💥💣💥💥💥💥💥 #relig

  • Salman K.
    3 days

    Keep proving loyalties till rest of the world.. As said by Jinnah

  • ରା ବ.
    3 days

    Jihadi sala 😄😄😄😄terrorist

  • ରା ବ.
    3 days

    Islam ki mc😄😄😄😄 prophet ki mc

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.