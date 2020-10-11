back
When People Stood Together, Shoulder to Shoulder
Social and political events shook up the country this past year. But here are some examples when people from different faiths came together in a show of communal harmony...
Biprajit D.a day
Bajrang K.2 days
Our indian media wont show this.. they will show what bjp said
Elena E.2 days
I hope one day Moslems will feed Hindus with sattvik food too. 😉 Jai Hind!
Mandeep S.2 days
Ehen sikhs mere serving langar the majority kaum said us khalistanis... Now let me call them rss terrorist deshdrohi dallas
Rahul T.2 days
Aap inko khilao. Aur fir ye apka Ghar jalayenge...
Daniya D.2 days
Daniya D.2 days
Daniya D.2 days
Daniya D.2 days
Daniya D.2 days
Meghna D.3 days
Why does a masjid offer food during navratri
Ila M.3 days
So heartwarming to see this video. It's so beautiful when all human beings treat each other with love and respect irregardless of race, caste or religion.
Hanumant T.3 days
There are lakhs of sikh Gurudwara too arround the world, who serving people day night... Please mentioned them too...🙏🙏
Kiran A.3 days
Social media lacks this kind of news no one is bad but just showing what is bad gives unwanted brain to those uneducated provocative people please show this and support we all are one.
Pawan R.3 days
Idk about 4and 5 so I won't comment on it , if it was legit then I have at most respect to them . But the first three...human chain in Bengaluru was just a stunt because if they really cared about humanity then they wouldn't have burnt the city in first place and let govt handel that MLA's nephew. CAA protest was wrong from the beginning with , and if you go in almost every big temples u could see hindus offering help or allowing other religions to practice their custom and festival but the question arises will mosque permit a hindu festivals ? Will they allow to perform pooja or havan inside the masjid ? This one sided secularism is what most of hindus hate otherwise we always had respect to Indian Muslims and respect their beliefs and celebrate with them in all occasions
Surbhi S.3 days
Good to see something positive being shared by this page. 👏👏👏
Shishir S.3 days
Vaishno devi shrine board did this amazing gesture but we have not seen anything vice versa by the Muslim community
সাহিল3 days
We can expect these news from brut India only !! BRUT INDIA ❤️❤️💙
Gajendra D.3 days
Beef eaters entering temple is anti hindu
Monti S.3 days
We also want to se haban and pujan in delhi jama masjid, otherwise one sided love can lead to exploitation of hindus in the name communal unity. ..Otherwise hindus money should not be used to fed muslim with the intension of population jihad