When Pinarayi Vijayan Took On The RSS In Mangalore
In 2017, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan defied threats from RSS activists to deliver a strong speech in Mangalore. As he gets ready to begin his second straight term as the state's CM, watch the most powerful parts of the speech here...
04/05/2021 1:27 PM
1 comment
