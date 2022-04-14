back
When PM Modi got emotional talking about BR Ambedkar
Throwback to when PM Modi was overcome with strong emotion while passionately recounting Ambedkar’s virtues. Today Dr. Ambedkar would have turned 131. #TBT
14/04/2022 2:42 PM
- 43.4K
- 626
- 108
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
94 comments
Harpreet S.4 days
dogla insaan unko kehte hai jinki kehni or karni me fark hota hai, abb yeh matt bolna modi ko bol raha huu
Mohammad K.4 days
Bjp now he, this is call religion politics to get vote, AND some people's are get fool. This is dividing the people of India in the name of religion. Same British deed before.
Shakeel A.4 days
Feku aur uske 40 choor.. Bsbasab ki constitution ki band Baja rahe hain bahut jald constitution ki kitab chulee ki bhatti main jaleghi aur Manuwaad ka naya Samvidhaaan... Hind ko HinduRashtra Vishwaguru banadegha.... Doglaaaa insaan
Josephnandini J.5 days
And the best actor OSCAR award goes to Narendra Modi
Manu P.5 days
😂
Vinay N.5 days
Nautanki saala
Abhijit Z.5 days
Mast actor hai Modi. He'll do anything for sympathy. None of BJP's savarn party cares shit. They only remember Ambedkar on his birthday.
Vinayak V.5 days
We love Modiji....love ambedkar
MG M.5 days
Natok kor raha hain!
Chethanhs C.6 days
Oscar is too small for his acting
Arvind S.6 days
50 Rs ✂️✂️
PK G.6 days
Dramabaz
Mujahid A.6 days
Strange. Where are all the andh bhakt commentors (BJP IT cell bots)?
Tamizh A.6 days
Good performance
Santanu P.6 days
Talking about great man doesn't make you great. What you are leaving behind is the legacy of hate. The divider in chief.
Shay P.6 days
Cut ! Take OK👍🏻
Vasu P.7 days
And his government is the one which has halted the publication of BAWS (babasaheb ambedkar writing and speeches), which we were getting from last 30 years printed by government.
Ghias U.7 days
Evil with two faces.
Brij N.7 days
Modi sahab kathni or karni mai bahut fark hsi.Sachai kuchh or hai.janta sab jaanti hai..
Maidul I.7 days
The Destroyer of Indian Constitution and insult the father of Constitution.