When PM Modi got emotional talking about BR Ambedkar

Throwback to when PM Modi was overcome with strong emotion while passionately recounting Ambedkar’s virtues. Today Dr. Ambedkar would have turned 131. #TBT

14/04/2022 2:42 PM
  • 43.4K
  • 108

Politics

94 comments

  • Harpreet S.
    4 days

    dogla insaan unko kehte hai jinki kehni or karni me fark hota hai, abb yeh matt bolna modi ko bol raha huu

  • Mohammad K.
    4 days

    Bjp now he, this is call religion politics to get vote, AND some people's are get fool. This is dividing the people of India in the name of religion. Same British deed before.

  • Shakeel A.
    4 days

    Feku aur uske 40 choor.. Bsbasab ki constitution ki band Baja rahe hain bahut jald constitution ki kitab chulee ki bhatti main jaleghi aur Manuwaad ka naya Samvidhaaan... Hind ko HinduRashtra Vishwaguru banadegha.... Doglaaaa insaan

  • Josephnandini J.
    5 days

    And the best actor OSCAR award goes to Narendra Modi

  • Manu P.
    5 days

    😂

  • Vinay N.
    5 days

    Nautanki saala

  • Abhijit Z.
    5 days

    Mast actor hai Modi. He'll do anything for sympathy. None of BJP's savarn party cares shit. They only remember Ambedkar on his birthday.

  • Vinayak V.
    5 days

    We love Modiji....love ambedkar

  • MG M.
    5 days

    Natok kor raha hain!

  • Chethanhs C.
    6 days

    Oscar is too small for his acting

  • Arvind S.
    6 days

    50 Rs ✂️✂️

  • PK G.
    6 days

    Dramabaz

  • Mujahid A.
    6 days

    Strange. Where are all the andh bhakt commentors (BJP IT cell bots)?

  • Tamizh A.
    6 days

    Good performance

  • Santanu P.
    6 days

    Talking about great man doesn't make you great. What you are leaving behind is the legacy of hate. The divider in chief.

  • Shay P.
    6 days

    Cut ! Take OK👍🏻

  • Vasu P.
    7 days

    And his government is the one which has halted the publication of BAWS (babasaheb ambedkar writing and speeches), which we were getting from last 30 years printed by government.

  • Ghias U.
    7 days

    Evil with two faces.

  • Brij N.
    7 days

    Modi sahab kathni or karni mai bahut fark hsi.Sachai kuchh or hai.janta sab jaanti hai..

  • Maidul I.
    7 days

    The Destroyer of Indian Constitution and insult the father of Constitution.

