When PM Modi Invoked Manmohan Singh On Farm Laws

Here's How Farmers Are Here To Stay
BJP Convoy Pelted With Stones In WB
The Life Of Farmer-Politician Chaudhary Charan Singh
Modi Bats For Privatisation
Asaduddin Owaisi Attacks Government On China, Farm Laws
PM Modi Vs. Opposition On “Andolan Jeevi”
Then Why Government shouldn't set up one big market for all farmers to procure it without the involvement of private sectors ?,(including storage & export after the distribution domestically)
Idhar to bohot intellectuals gyan pel re le baawaa
😭
Joker
Sharmnaak
Brut is definitely dead without left-wing...😂⚰
Bakchod No 1
Sanghi Atanki Jhute Maqqar Chor Lutere
Even Demonitisation was Congress' plan. There is a reason they didn't do it.
Kya majaak hai BC.
Fuddu
Abe laude tu kya acting krne k liye jata hai be parliament ???????
Come,suck my dick u motherfucker 😂😂😂😂😂
ONE WORD ,,"CHEAP. "
Shameless shameless pm
Modi chor ji you should do what you told 15 laks in poor people account 🙄
A comedian
DECIDE MSP
Ek number ka jahil banda modi. Bharat desh itna bada hai.. or pm itna neech bna dia.. jisko english bhi thik se nahi bolni aati, 200 bande gair kanuni dhang se arest karvaye gaye jail me band, 206 logo ki mout hogai kisan andolan me, bjp k kutte kisano par pathar fenk kar chle gaye, poice se laathi charg, aasu gas k gole fikvaye gaye, aur yeh sala anpad safaid kapde pehan kar parliament me Jumle kass raha hai...
Waaahhhh aisa desh hai mera.
This "thug culture" is derogatory for our nation 🙏
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
1000 comments
Arunkumar D.8 hours
Then Why Government shouldn't set up one big market for all farmers to procure it without the involvement of private sectors ?,(including storage & export after the distribution domestically)
Sahil A.20 hours
Idhar to bohot intellectuals gyan pel re le baawaa
Ashok S.a day
😭
Noufel M.a day
Joker
Shailendra S.2 days
Sharmnaak
Anish B.2 days
Brut is definitely dead without left-wing...😂⚰
Guru G.2 days
Bakchod No 1
Guru G.2 days
Sanghi Atanki Jhute Maqqar Chor Lutere
Arun S.2 days
Even Demonitisation was Congress' plan. There is a reason they didn't do it.
IrFan A.2 days
Kya majaak hai BC.
Jaspreet S.3 days
Fuddu
Gautam M.3 days
Abe laude tu kya acting krne k liye jata hai be parliament ???????
Gautam M.3 days
Come,suck my dick u motherfucker 😂😂😂😂😂
Nasir L.3 days
ONE WORD ,,"CHEAP. "
Laurnce S.3 days
Shameless shameless pm
Fasih A.3 days
Modi chor ji you should do what you told 15 laks in poor people account 🙄
Satyendera S.3 days
A comedian
Paras S.3 days
DECIDE MSP
ਆਜ਼ਾਦ ਦ.3 days
Ek number ka jahil banda modi. Bharat desh itna bada hai.. or pm itna neech bna dia.. jisko english bhi thik se nahi bolni aati, 200 bande gair kanuni dhang se arest karvaye gaye jail me band, 206 logo ki mout hogai kisan andolan me, bjp k kutte kisano par pathar fenk kar chle gaye, poice se laathi charg, aasu gas k gole fikvaye gaye, aur yeh sala anpad safaid kapde pehan kar parliament me Jumle kass raha hai... Waaahhhh aisa desh hai mera.
Callaghan P.3 days
This "thug culture" is derogatory for our nation 🙏