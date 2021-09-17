back

When PM Modi Spoke About His Childhood

In 2015, PM Modi got emotional as he recalled the sacrifices made by his mother when he was a child. The Prime Minister turns 71 today...

17/09/2021 1:27 PM
160 comments

  • Valent P.
    15 hours

    Farmers livelihood is looted ..chai walla jumla Baba

  • Teelar H.
    3 days

    Go Corona...Go Modi ✋✋✋

  • Jasbir G.
    3 days

    Ha g mane pi h

  • Asad U.
    4 days

    Have no time to comment on this Fake PM and Traitor By the way good to see the comments of the awakened INQALAAB ZINDABAAD JAI HIND 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳

  • Joydeep D.
    4 days

    Every 9 mothers of 10 sacrifice her life for well bringing for her kids...the nature of mother God made in that way only..but everyone not expressing like you coming on Media...Mon pea Vokti hona chahiyea..Media pe nahi...

  • Jaswant S.
    4 days

    Cha chowekidar to chor chowekidar with chankya. Corona mandar and Raffle money more mithi than mango. NRI donate more for bhaya mandir and chabeel. Chbeel is free water serving haa haa jogi pl note.

  • Imran K.
    4 days

    Really inspiring. ♥️

  • Harjeet S.
    4 days

    Modi emotionally expresses his hard ship, when will he realise the devastating effect his BJP goverment is having on the farmers who feed the masses,he has become deaf to the cries of the people and only has ears for Adani and Ambani.The promises made in his manifesto ALL failed.It's never too late, recognise the needs of the people, bring back true democracy and rid India of its cancerous corruption. VANDE MATARAM

  • Mohammad O.
    4 days

    Award winning actor

  • Hitesh A.
    5 days

    Modi is fake ..Rahul is real..Durga Mata ki shakti kam ho rahi h.. And Congressmen have been surrounded by women always.. Be it Gandhi,Nehru,RaGa,Shashi Tharoor..

  • Siddharth M.
    5 days

    Egregious liar, even if his mother did so then saying it across Americans won't help as all people work in the US, their working has the importance not the nature of work they do.

  • Reyhan E.
    5 days

    Mother ko gali me line khadiya so jsnaunee

  • Faz D.
    5 days

    Rule 1: Never believe a politician.

  • Deepika B.
    5 days

    Koi kaam chota bada nahi hota then why is he crying?

  • Syed A.
    5 days

    😂

  • Usama R.
    5 days

    Terrorist crying 😭

  • Cliff H.
    5 days

    Big B. Out!!

  • Joseph F.
    6 days

    So many mother's sacrificing now in present India because of your policy & politics...

  • Saleem H.
    6 days

    Indeed you are existing in my hatelist on your anti ethnic policies as i belongs to across the border pakistan. But here i salute your priceless emotions . you are great man in terms of obeying your elders.

  • Zainab T.
    6 days

    What democracy he's talking about. He ruined name of his motherland and made circus in front of the world and now ranting