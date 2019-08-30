back

When Ravish Kumar Met The Wrong Right-Wing

News anchor Ravish Kumar held his own when satirist Akash Banerjee subjected him to a round of right-wing rapid fire. 🔥

08/30/2019 12:57 PM
  • 1.5m
  • 2.2k

1763 comments

  • Rakesh C.
    10/12/2019 12:36

    Isko darr hai ..ki congress se iski rozy roti band na ho jaye

  • Rakesh C.
    10/12/2019 12:35

    https://www.facebook.com/136590876915127/posts/553736731867204/

  • Rakesh C.
    10/12/2019 12:26

    https://www.facebook.com/BiharStoryIn/videos/550768592134301/

  • Mohd R.
    10/08/2019 16:13

    Gindabad

  • Glance A.
    10/03/2019 06:55

    Bhakts will not tolerate bakchodi

  • Manoj K.
    09/29/2019 14:54

    One sided journalists.

  • Tariq K.
    09/26/2019 19:16

    Polite and educated person

  • Kapil T.
    09/26/2019 17:23

    Alone real news anchor.

  • Soham C.
    09/26/2019 01:51

    dekho iss saanp ko

  • Bidesh P.
    09/23/2019 17:50

    Vakto ki jali.......ab kutte Ali re ali

  • Prasad H.
    09/23/2019 17:04

    Congresswala

  • Sachin M.
    09/23/2019 16:13

    This is called jigra

  • Ati M.
    09/23/2019 13:30

    Bk bsdike

  • Waseem W.
    09/23/2019 04:59

    Ravish ji jaise aur 4 journalist hogay tu janta jag jayegi sir you are 2 good Lu#b gara

  • Adesh K.
    09/22/2019 19:18

    Akash Pandey Vivek Mishra

  • Kheya B.
    09/22/2019 19:02

    Best Journalist and straight forward 👍👍👍

  • Babul S.
    09/22/2019 08:40

    Khuv valo dada

  • Ramnath. P.
    09/22/2019 07:38

    Chacha ka jalta hai kyunki abhi koi sunta nahi hai....

  • Biren D.
    09/22/2019 06:57

    The real journalist ....i salute you..🖖🖖🙏

  • Rangesh G.
    09/22/2019 03:47

    गौ रक्षक डरावने है तो तुम लोग क्या हो??