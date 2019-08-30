When Ravish Kumar Met The Wrong Right-Wing

News anchor Ravish Kumar held his own when satirist Akash Banerjee subjected him to a round of right-wing rapid fire. 🔥
1763 comments
Rakesh C.10/12/2019 12:36
Isko darr hai ..ki congress se iski rozy roti band na ho jaye
Rakesh C.10/12/2019 12:35
https://www.facebook.com/136590876915127/posts/553736731867204/
Rakesh C.10/12/2019 12:26
https://www.facebook.com/BiharStoryIn/videos/550768592134301/
Mohd R.10/08/2019 16:13
Gindabad
Glance A.10/03/2019 06:55
Bhakts will not tolerate bakchodi
Manoj K.09/29/2019 14:54
One sided journalists.
Tariq K.09/26/2019 19:16
Polite and educated person
Kapil T.09/26/2019 17:23
Alone real news anchor.
Soham C.09/26/2019 01:51
dekho iss saanp ko
Bidesh P.09/23/2019 17:50
Vakto ki jali.......ab kutte Ali re ali
Prasad H.09/23/2019 17:04
Congresswala
Sachin M.09/23/2019 16:13
This is called jigra
Ati M.09/23/2019 13:30
Bk bsdike
Waseem W.09/23/2019 04:59
Ravish ji jaise aur 4 journalist hogay tu janta jag jayegi sir you are 2 good Lu#b gara
Adesh K.09/22/2019 19:18
Akash Pandey Vivek Mishra
Kheya B.09/22/2019 19:02
Best Journalist and straight forward 👍👍👍
Babul S.09/22/2019 08:40
Khuv valo dada
Ramnath. P.09/22/2019 07:38
Chacha ka jalta hai kyunki abhi koi sunta nahi hai....
Biren D.09/22/2019 06:57
The real journalist ....i salute you..🖖🖖🙏
Rangesh G.09/22/2019 03:47
गौ रक्षक डरावने है तो तुम लोग क्या हो??