When Russians backed India in times of crisis
It's not the first time India has abstained in a vote against Russia. The foundation of Moscow's relation with New Delhi was laid almost seven decades ago, backed by strategic, military and economic interests... 🇮🇳🤝🇷🇺
03/03/2022 3:12 PM
110 comments
Amit8 hours
🤝❤️
Jophin J.10 hours
India was supported by Russia ; not Putin. Use common sense. Countries used to support ideologies for the common good . Not support autocratic nation states.
Ariel D.13 hours
Russia never engage in Slave Trade in Africa. Russia always a good friend to many. Good friend of India, a friend.of China, respected by Pakistan. Not like the West looking down on everyone like Slaves. Not Sharing technology, and military equipments. Russia always able to help countries get better..now Vietnam they are helping very big. Vietnam imoving very fast..
Gourav B.20 hours
Tomorrow if China attacks India, what do you think, who will support India, Russia or the US? Or will we just become the next Ukraine?
Kiran S.a day
It’s business deal….,everbody wants amunation market so did congress and Russia
Debesh P.2 days
Nehru initiated relationship is appreciated ?
Deepak B.2 days
Irrespective of how much you criticise India for supporting Russia, we will continue doing so. We have to look after our own interests before we start poking our nose elsewhere.
Justindhas2 days
Amen
Kris D.2 days
Poor decisions by nehru..it resulted in hindustan split. No Pakistan. We lost these territories bcoz of nehru n Russia
Chika J.3 days
There is something many countries don't know about Russia America ad western Europe had been looking for all means to destroy Russia ad their plans is to use Ukraine to achiev it that is why them went to Ukraine to put their military base there because them know by putting nato there that Russian government must react
Khukphang J.3 days
Indians shouldn't feel pity for Ukraine they have always hated and talk against us . Russia was our ally when everyone from western countries were against us . India have done great by not voting against russia 👌🏻 Me and my homies support Russia they will won the war .
Anand S.3 days
Love Russia from india
Gautam P.3 days
It's the 75 year relation that has helped india gain their people back from ukraine so stop pl stop the 7 yr hulla bol
Das P.3 days
Ab Modi nehi kahega yeh Nehru k liye huya hain
Rehan M.3 days
Endia has become a bitch to USA. Soon endia will forget it's ex husband Russia :-D have some balls modi
Samrat J.3 days
India Support Russia 🇮🇳💪😎
Kashif A.4 days
Cant stand on your 2 feet.always need a sugar daddy 😂😂😂
Anindya S.4 days
We indian love Russia ......Russian are our big brother since 1947 💪☝
Brahma A.4 days
NATO's mass media is far lethal a weapon than their firearms. The NATO in the past 20 years took part in destroying Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq and Libya. What was the reason for NATO to move in Ukraine? Not at all in support of Russia's invasion, but why did NATO push Ukraine into a war with Russia? And the best part is they did not even put troops in Ukraine, instead simply egged the Ukrainians to offend Russia. They still haven't placed their troops in Poland or Hungary. So you know if Russians step onto Poland, Western prayers will be fighting the bear, instead of their guns.
Say N.4 days
Asia + Africa + South America love Putin ……..go and trust your chicken NATO ….hahaha