When Satya Pal Malik called PM Modi "Arrogant"

CM Or PM: Who Inaugurated Kolkata's Health Facility First?
Akhilesh Yadav Is Sure Of The BJP’s Defeat
Sidhu On PM Security Breach Row
Nusrat Jahan’s Sindoor: The Face Of Inclusive India?
Sabarimala woman activist assaulted
Politicians Flout Covid-19 Protocols… Again!
Tum b issi jund sa sour hay bay salay tu kya bolay ga...
Brut India became Modi Haters Platform!!
And..:people still elect him!!!
Change your PM, perhaps you will be first class citizens in your own country, not tenth class!
क्यूँ सत्ता से चिपके हुए हैं
Pharose had so much arrogance but he has became a lesson for every arrogant man.
Good job brute! Go on finding those who can damage the reputation of Modi! I don’t think the seasoned politician like Modi utters such unbalanced words
To Tyaag kaahe nahi dete Governor ka pad Tau...Ye koi Earn kiya hua Pad to hai nahi...
Maari Isteefa Muh pe BJP ke...Par nahi...Malayi bhi khani hai or Biradari ke naam pe Redical to hain hi.
Burnol moments for Bhakts....🤣🤣🤣🤣
BRUT ke fans kagaj dhund le
Stooge 😂😂
He should be the PM
BBC guys just keep on sucking lunds of these terrorist kind of mentality people. Shameless creatures you are. Lundhead
Yeh motu ko sack keu nehi kortey ?
U r talking when shown door.
Total Nonsense.
He should be kept in locker room now
Modi Ji is a brand name .
Always speaks
Never listen .
Jhut bolna is ki takat hai 🤣
RSS ka banda hai sach bola to jharkane kyu lga guts rakhta hai sach bolne ka
Dear Malik Sab,
He is Lion 🦁🦁🦁 with 2 time absolutely majority of the people of Hindustan ✌️✌️
You would have proposed something stupid and asked him to acknowledge 😢😢😢 and we know how he will deal with such bigotry people 😎😎😎😎
More Comments comes who missed to watch last few seconds 😂
I totally agree with what Modi said...
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
63 comments
Irfan A.a day
Tum b issi jund sa sour hay bay salay tu kya bolay ga...
Yogesh Y.3 days
Brut India became Modi Haters Platform!!
Judy P.3 days
And..:people still elect him!!! Change your PM, perhaps you will be first class citizens in your own country, not tenth class!
Vivek C.3 days
क्यूँ सत्ता से चिपके हुए हैं
Kasim A.5 days
Pharose had so much arrogance but he has became a lesson for every arrogant man.
Narsimha R.5 days
Good job brute! Go on finding those who can damage the reputation of Modi! I don’t think the seasoned politician like Modi utters such unbalanced words
Abhishek N.5 days
To Tyaag kaahe nahi dete Governor ka pad Tau...Ye koi Earn kiya hua Pad to hai nahi... Maari Isteefa Muh pe BJP ke...Par nahi...Malayi bhi khani hai or Biradari ke naam pe Redical to hain hi.
Mohammed N.5 days
Burnol moments for Bhakts....🤣🤣🤣🤣
SuMan G.5 days
BRUT ke fans kagaj dhund le
Aravind K.6 days
Stooge 😂😂
Mungalashetty S.6 days
He should be the PM
Anurag D.6 days
BBC guys just keep on sucking lunds of these terrorist kind of mentality people. Shameless creatures you are. Lundhead
Soumen R.6 days
Yeh motu ko sack keu nehi kortey ?
Suneel D.6 days
U r talking when shown door. Total Nonsense. He should be kept in locker room now
Sam S.6 days
Modi Ji is a brand name . Always speaks Never listen .
Ajay C.6 days
Jhut bolna is ki takat hai 🤣
Nitin Y.6 days
RSS ka banda hai sach bola to jharkane kyu lga guts rakhta hai sach bolne ka
Hemanth M.7 days
Dear Malik Sab, He is Lion 🦁🦁🦁 with 2 time absolutely majority of the people of Hindustan ✌️✌️ You would have proposed something stupid and asked him to acknowledge 😢😢😢 and we know how he will deal with such bigotry people 😎😎😎😎
Unnaipol O.7 days
More Comments comes who missed to watch last few seconds 😂
Nilesh S.7 days
I totally agree with what Modi said...