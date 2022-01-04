back

When Satya Pal Malik called PM Modi "Arrogant"

"He showed too much arrogance." Satya Pal Malik targets PM Modi...yet again.

04/01/2022 2:23 PM
  • 44.1K
  • 69

Politics

63 comments

  • Irfan A.
    a day

    Tum b issi jund sa sour hay bay salay tu kya bolay ga...

  • Yogesh Y.
    3 days

    Brut India became Modi Haters Platform!!

  • Judy P.
    3 days

    And..:people still elect him!!! Change your PM, perhaps you will be first class citizens in your own country, not tenth class!

  • Vivek C.
    3 days

    क्यूँ सत्ता से चिपके हुए हैं

  • Kasim A.
    5 days

    Pharose had so much arrogance but he has became a lesson for every arrogant man.

  • Narsimha R.
    5 days

    Good job brute! Go on finding those who can damage the reputation of Modi! I don’t think the seasoned politician like Modi utters such unbalanced words

  • Abhishek N.
    5 days

    To Tyaag kaahe nahi dete Governor ka pad Tau...Ye koi Earn kiya hua Pad to hai nahi... Maari Isteefa Muh pe BJP ke...Par nahi...Malayi bhi khani hai or Biradari ke naam pe Redical to hain hi.

  • Mohammed N.
    5 days

    Burnol moments for Bhakts....🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • SuMan G.
    5 days

    BRUT ke fans kagaj dhund le

  • Aravind K.
    6 days

    Stooge 😂😂

  • Mungalashetty S.
    6 days

    He should be the PM

  • Anurag D.
    6 days

    BBC guys just keep on sucking lunds of these terrorist kind of mentality people. Shameless creatures you are. Lundhead

  • Soumen R.
    6 days

    Yeh motu ko sack keu nehi kortey ?

  • Suneel D.
    6 days

    U r talking when shown door. Total Nonsense. He should be kept in locker room now

  • Sam S.
    6 days

    Modi Ji is a brand name . Always speaks Never listen .

  • Ajay C.
    6 days

    Jhut bolna is ki takat hai 🤣

  • Nitin Y.
    6 days

    RSS ka banda hai sach bola to jharkane kyu lga guts rakhta hai sach bolne ka

  • Hemanth M.
    7 days

    Dear Malik Sab, He is Lion 🦁🦁🦁 with 2 time absolutely majority of the people of Hindustan ✌️✌️ You would have proposed something stupid and asked him to acknowledge 😢😢😢 and we know how he will deal with such bigotry people 😎😎😎😎

  • Unnaipol O.
    7 days

    More Comments comes who missed to watch last few seconds 😂

  • Nilesh S.
    7 days

    I totally agree with what Modi said...

