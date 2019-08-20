back
When Shilpa Shetty Got Embroiled in Controversy
Twelve years ago, Shilpa Shetty became the talk of the town when she was subjected to racist abuse on the popular UK reality show "Celebrity Big Brother". But she went on to win the show. The same year she was hit with more controversy when Hollywood actor Richard Gere kissed her at a charity event. Here's a throwback to Shetty's comment on both incidents. #tbt
08/20/2019 5:00 AMupdated: 08/29/2019 10:23 AM
36 comments
Harold S.11/24/2019 05:23
Luisha G.11/22/2019 15:46
India is a country of zero. Zero is begining and end. Zero is not nothing. Yet zero is nothing with everything.
Sanchaita C.09/20/2019 08:03
Vineetha V.09/13/2019 16:24
Anand D.09/12/2019 19:54
This is the same interviewer RDJ left in between and Quentin tarantino had a huge argue
Indu M.09/11/2019 17:47
Mabel K.09/02/2019 13:46
LMAO racism does exist in India. Y'all forget about how NE people are treated. She sounds so ignorant 😂
Mohammed S.09/02/2019 13:14
San G.09/01/2019 20:53
Champ Y.09/01/2019 17:35
Varun J.09/01/2019 16:30
Living in India now it's all about hyper nationalism and minority bashism 😆😆😆...liberal country my foot!!!
Ğůđdi D.09/01/2019 05:48
Who says Racism is not prevalent in India dear Shilpa Shetty???? If your answer would be still no, then why do I still keep hearing some people calling me Chinni, Chinese, Japaani, Chinks, Nepali, Ching Chung...and what not !!! Get out of your comfort zone... India is still a country with full of discrepancies and stereotypings, though we must be having the privilege of Constitutional Democracy (yet cannot be practiced)
Irfan P.08/31/2019 02:43
Racism everywhere shilpa not a very big thing.... Now time to grown up...
Jyothi R.08/30/2019 17:27
I disagree with Shilpa Shetty saying racism does not occur in India. Please go through Fairness cream advertisements clearly specifys that you are not fair hence apply our fairness cream and you will get married, get a great job, etc. I myself gone through racism and still going through racism becoz I am dusky in complexion. I prayed to God that if I have a girl I wish her to be fair skinned so that she should not go through what I went through in my life. Thankfully my prayers got accepted. Racism start as soon as a person is born. People start questioning the day a child is born.
Manjunath D.08/30/2019 05:38
Zia K.08/29/2019 16:38
ABOVE ALL AS PER WHO REPORT ,,,,,,,,,, INDIA IS THE STATE CAPITAL FIR AIDS. SHAME
Rohan V.08/29/2019 16:12
Racism is still in India 🙂
Vinay S.08/29/2019 13:45
Dear Brut, Please don't forget to remind us of Mika Singh and Rakhi Sawant kiss scandal when it completes 10 years. We need u for such important news!!
Sakander M.08/29/2019 12:09
JOHALL nehru was a Pandit who wanted a state for him and his mistress but didnt get it the mistake a new india made was electing him as the new leader if they chose anyone else we might never had three wars or so many people die on both sides alas thats history what remains is the right of people who have suffered from the INABILITY OF INDO/PAK BI LATERAL TALKS OR NO TALKS question arise do pak india realy want so many to die before they come to senses, there are countries advising both countries to keep the wars going as it keeps the five security countries +friends FACTORIES OPEN , so if you want to kill each other and give all your next fifty years INCOME TO OTHERS ,please continue to be as STUPID AS YOU BEEN FOR PAST 73 YEARS.
Sakander M.08/29/2019 12:09
