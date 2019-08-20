When Shilpa Shetty Got Embroiled in Controversy

Twelve years ago, Shilpa Shetty became the talk of the town when she was subjected to racist abuse on the popular UK reality show "Celebrity Big Brother". But she went on to win the show. The same year she was hit with more controversy when Hollywood actor Richard Gere kissed her at a charity event. Here's a throwback to Shetty's comment on both incidents. #tbt