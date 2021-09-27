back

When Siddaramaiah Had A Wardrobe Malfunction

This could have been an embarrassing moment, but former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah not only took it in his stride, he also made everyone else in the state assembly crack up...

27/09/2021 2:57 PM
  • 146.9K
  • 30

25 comments

  • Saad A.
    a day

  • Shyam K.
    2 days

    Dhothi tho Sambhal nahi saktey Desh sambhalengay 😂😂

  • Aamilah M.
    2 days

  • Rekha L.
    2 days

    These creeps don't even have the decency to go to dressing room to set it right.

  • Rituraj S.
    3 days

    Nikal gai,nikal gai 😂😂😂

  • Dheeraj N.
    3 days

    इनसे धोती नहीं समहल रही है, तो राज्य और देश कैसे समहलेगा 😄

  • Wasay M.
    3 days

  • Janice F.
    3 days

  • Fazaa A.
    3 days

    Ayese log desh chala rahe hai Sala desh ki what to lagni hi hai

  • Athiya B.
    3 days

    It's okay not a big deal man it happens with south Indians who wear dhoti

  • Shüåbü S.
    3 days

    Happy to see atleast both national party funny conversation...

  • AshokKumar I.
    3 days

    Jay ಸಿದ್ದಣ್ಣ ❤️🙏

  • Ben Jackson
    3 days

  • Naufal A.
    3 days

    Ramesh kumar Sir had a nice reply “oorigella helthare”😂

  • Romana R.
    3 days

    You telling me they literally had 3 minutes discussion on that there?😐🙏🏼

  • Celine A.
    4 days

  • Farooq P.
    4 days

    Deep inside we all know he is one of the Best CM karnataka Ever Elected

  • Avdesh M.
    4 days

  • Onesh C.
    4 days

  • Karan D.
    4 days

    Our lawnakers must agree that West did better job with pants.