back
When Siddaramaiah Had A Wardrobe Malfunction
This could have been an embarrassing moment, but former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah not only took it in his stride, he also made everyone else in the state assembly crack up...
27/09/2021 2:57 PM
- 146.9K
- 535
- 30
25 comments
Saad A.a day
https://dl.flipkart.com/s/Nb26VWuuuN
Shyam K.2 days
Dhothi tho Sambhal nahi saktey Desh sambhalengay 😂😂
Aamilah M.2 days
Assalamu alaikum!!! Our company currently has an ongoing short term Halal Trade investment offer that I would like you to join, where u can invest as low as 300$ and get back profit up to 3,750$ after 3 days of trade, which will be sent directly to your bank account. Want to get started? kindly reply with "HOW" or contact me on whatsapp: (+1 339 674 1068) for more info...JazakAllah..
Rekha L.2 days
These creeps don't even have the decency to go to dressing room to set it right.
Rituraj S.3 days
Nikal gai,nikal gai 😂😂😂
Dheeraj N.3 days
इनसे धोती नहीं समहल रही है, तो राज्य और देश कैसे समहलेगा 😄
Wasay M.3 days
😂
Janice F.3 days
🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😝😝😝
Fazaa A.3 days
Ayese log desh chala rahe hai Sala desh ki what to lagni hi hai
Athiya B.3 days
It's okay not a big deal man it happens with south Indians who wear dhoti
Shüåbü S.3 days
Happy to see atleast both national party funny conversation...
AshokKumar I.3 days
Jay ಸಿದ್ದಣ್ಣ ❤️🙏
Ben Jackson3 days
Hey friends are you tired of working 6am to 6pm daily? you start with $300 you earn $1,500 with your cellphone or laptop within 48 hours invest with our company platform ..for info contact me on WhatsApp👉 +1 (872) 529-8481
Naufal A.3 days
Ramesh kumar Sir had a nice reply “oorigella helthare”😂
Romana R.3 days
You telling me they literally had 3 minutes discussion on that there?😐🙏🏼
Celine A.4 days
Join my investment platform and start earning today. Kindly WhatsApp me for more information +1 (320) 428-0198
Farooq P.4 days
Deep inside we all know he is one of the Best CM karnataka Ever Elected
Avdesh M.4 days
https://youtu.be/WrbpFgD_-YQ
Onesh C.4 days
😂
Karan D.4 days
Our lawnakers must agree that West did better job with pants.