When Singapore PM invoked Nehru in his Parliament
In Nehru's India today, more than 40% Lok Sabha MPs have a criminal record. But why is the PM of Singapore talking about Nehru and this number?
18/02/2022 3:13 PM
Ravindran N.8 hours
An absolute plain speak by Singapore P.M on the floor of his Parliament on the negative evolution of political system among certain countries in the world. He was only cautioning the Singapore political system against this dangerous moral deterioration by quoting live examples and not at all accusations aimed at any particular country including India. In fact Singapore P.M has provided an opportunity for Indian politicians to realise the fact that the world is watching them. Equally, an opportunity for Indian politicians to undertake a self-introspection on their political moral values for the better future of India.
Telat R.a day
Country before party? For sanghis it is only hindutva and hindutva. And look at that mp pragya thakur who openly supports the killer of Gandhiji. And look at those who want to shred the fabric of secularism and implement hindutva on its people which is so contrary to the Constitution.
Rajesh M.2 days
60 yrs since he death the Man is inspiring world leaders Imagine our Supreme leader cant buy the respect of Nepal leave alone others
Anirudh V.2 days
Unfortunate well said
Michael M.2 days
It's because most of our judges are corrupt..
Divya V.3 days
Crazy guy
Kay G.3 days
Mr lee does not know the in depth of nehru, abdulah, jinnah and hindu india independence scroll,
Venkatesh P.3 days
Most of the MP's are BJPORUKKIS...
Manzar H.3 days
Excellent speech, more over MPs are listening and sitting Quietly, unlike ours.
Siddhartha C.4 days
Including his predecessors are the most corrupt in the present India. Nehru manipulated to be a PM ignoring the interest of the country. His non aligned movement was a miserable failure. India at least govern respects as a Democratic Country ( maybe biggest Democracy) of the planet. Rest assured we Indian shall take care of Us as we did since decade's and centuries
Chandrashekar N.4 days
First of all it's not Nehru's India. India belongs to every Indian. Now you like hypocrites can try as much hard to brand Inda however but it really doesn't matter. Look at your country and the conversions that are happening. Control it before its too late. And as for politicians it's all the same across globe.
Rohit S.4 days
Singapore lost 16 billion dollar bcs bjp has banned free fighter game thts they are shouting but irony is indians are supporting Singapore.
Aditi S.4 days
As I commented ppl have started targeting me by msging why or I need to justify wht I said..ppl can say either for or against.. I dont need to clarify my words & opinions, which don't match with supporters.. so goto hell
Mobarak F.4 days
Identify crisis of India.
Sagar B.4 days
Absolutely correct statement, country before party ....
Sudhakararau N.4 days
Not only in the Parliament, even down to the level of Gram Panchayat only notorious Criminals with history sheets are in the occupation of government positions.... but the more SHAMELESS PERVERSE INHUMAN PSYCHO criminals are the VOTERS and citizens... they SELL their votes to all parties...and nobody knows to which ROGUE s/he voted for!!! Selling votes is TREASON and selling to all the candidates contesting is billion times worse than TREASON...voters need Talibanic treatment...
Arif A.4 days
Indian enjoy commenting on other countries n leaders but can’t handle if someone shown them a mirror, trying to silence criticism is the first step towards dictatorship.
Yuvaraj M.4 days
He is right. Correct fact Indian feel shame about it. India should try to rectify instead of ask why he should talk like this
Mani S.4 days
Where did democracy go when 13 PCC members elected Patel and person who voted for self got the post...!? What says is, we have allowed criminal elements into as lawmakers... We should be ashamed of it...!
Mani S.4 days
Nehru and moral value...!?