When Smriti Irani's Guwahati flight didn't go as planned
When a Congress leader bumped into Smriti Irani in a flight, she asked some tough questions. This is how the Union Minister reacted…
11/04/2022 4:20 PM
Babusing T.4 days
A TIGHT SLAP.
Amit T.5 days
Govt comes and goes they use their powers for their own benefit and politicises matters according to their needs. Quite usual I would say. But the most hilarious thing is watching the clowns do jumping jacks in support of these politicians who dont even give a fuck about them 🤣.
Rahul R.6 days
Are Chachi tum 2000 main tho kafee cheejo ka daam km tha share Market 2500-3000 Gold were 6000-7000 Milk was 10Rs
Gopal R.6 days
ये सास भी कभी बहु थी
Jafar U.6 days
Bakwaas. Aurat hai dalala
Soumen B.6 days
This BJP lady is a whore , not only she the entire bloody BJP people can’t utter a word on price hike of several items bcoz if they speak up thr monkey leader will kick them out bloody bunch of jokers can only play religious card nothing else 😡😡😡kick these assholes out
Vinod P.6 days
She is using I phone made in india
Md M.6 days
The woman who lifted a cylinder is an epic scene 😂
Dhananjay T.6 days
Secularo ki lete hue smriti irani
Ritwika C.7 days
what a p*ssy.. pardon my French!
Vinod G.7 days
Hahahaha
Atyzel D.7 days
Liars all blame games. Pushing the blame on international crude price. Chor log
Atyzel D.7 days
Kyonki bahu bhi abhi khud cylinder baan gayi hai. 🤷♂️😜😂
रवि स.7 days
Brainless people will find an excuse to accuse the government for the fuel price hike...they do not understand a simple thing that India by large is dependant on fuel imported from several countries and its price is defined by the price of crude in the int'l market. Those who cannot afford the petrol or diesel should simply sell their cars and buy a bicycle
Namridinbou N.7 days
Prices of commodities are killing the netizens of India
Krishnendu D.7 days
raise question this is only one way ..
Ritesh G.15/04/2022 18:31
u r and if you are not than why u never show video about didn't go as per plan for
Leean Z.15/04/2022 18:17
When u ask price hikes she is taking vaccine..wah
Sanjay S.15/04/2022 17:49
it's true bjp govt.failed economically there is no best financial minister in Central...rip bjp economically
Mamta S.15/04/2022 17:33
People who follow blindly unable to answer some questions and try to justify but doesn't have common sense to understand why fuel price is going up day by day?Why inflation is all time high? Where is the list of black money holders of Swiss bank ? Why 300%rise in black money of Indians in Swiss bank?Why 4G spectrum not given to government company? These are some of the questions which are not answered but they want to defend whom they are following.Maturity doesn't comes with age.