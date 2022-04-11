back

When Smriti Irani's Guwahati flight didn't go as planned

When a Congress leader bumped into Smriti Irani in a flight, she asked some tough questions. This is how the Union Minister reacted…

11/04/2022 4:20 PM
  • 340.6K
  • 425

Politics

  1. 1:57

    When India was upset with a US Congresswoman

  2. 3:33

    Raghuram Rajan Says Govt Lacks Direction

  3. 5:23

    The rise of the Bhutto in Bilawal Zardari

  4. 5:28

    When PM Modi got emotional talking about BR Ambedkar

  5. 4:25

    4 instances when Jaishankar didn’t hold back

  6. 3:00

    Meet The Leader of India's Oppressed

399 comments

  • Babusing T.
    4 days

    A TIGHT SLAP.

  • Amit T.
    5 days

    Govt comes and goes they use their powers for their own benefit and politicises matters according to their needs. Quite usual I would say. But the most hilarious thing is watching the clowns do jumping jacks in support of these politicians who dont even give a fuck about them 🤣.

  • Rahul R.
    6 days

    Are Chachi tum 2000 main tho kafee cheejo ka daam km tha share Market 2500-3000 Gold were 6000-7000 Milk was 10Rs

  • Gopal R.
    6 days

    ये सास भी कभी बहु थी

  • Jafar U.
    6 days

    Bakwaas. Aurat hai dalala

  • Soumen B.
    6 days

    This BJP lady is a whore , not only she the entire bloody BJP people can’t utter a word on price hike of several items bcoz if they speak up thr monkey leader will kick them out bloody bunch of jokers can only play religious card nothing else 😡😡😡kick these assholes out

  • Vinod P.
    6 days

    She is using I phone made in india

  • Md M.
    6 days

    The woman who lifted a cylinder is an epic scene 😂

  • Dhananjay T.
    6 days

    Secularo ki lete hue smriti irani

  • Ritwika C.
    7 days

    what a p*ssy.. pardon my French!

  • Vinod G.
    7 days

    Hahahaha

  • Atyzel D.
    7 days

    Liars all blame games. Pushing the blame on international crude price. Chor log

  • Atyzel D.
    7 days

    Kyonki bahu bhi abhi khud cylinder baan gayi hai. 🤷‍♂️😜😂

  • रवि स.
    7 days

    Brainless people will find an excuse to accuse the government for the fuel price hike...they do not understand a simple thing that India by large is dependant on fuel imported from several countries and its price is defined by the price of crude in the int'l market. Those who cannot afford the petrol or diesel should simply sell their cars and buy a bicycle

  • Namridinbou N.
    7 days

    Prices of commodities are killing the netizens of India

  • Krishnendu D.
    7 days

    raise question this is only one way ..

  • Ritesh G.
    15/04/2022 18:31

    u r and if you are not than why u never show video about didn't go as per plan for

  • Leean Z.
    15/04/2022 18:17

    When u ask price hikes she is taking vaccine..wah

  • Sanjay S.
    15/04/2022 17:49

    it's true bjp govt.failed economically there is no best financial minister in Central...rip bjp economically

  • Mamta S.
    15/04/2022 17:33

    People who follow blindly unable to answer some questions and try to justify but doesn't have common sense to understand why fuel price is going up day by day?Why inflation is all time high? Where is the list of black money holders of Swiss bank ? Why 300%rise in black money of Indians in Swiss bank?Why 4G spectrum not given to government company? These are some of the questions which are not answered but they want to defend whom they are following.Maturity doesn't comes with age.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.