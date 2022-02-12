back
When Sule Praised Sitharaman's Saree In Parliament
"She wore a beautiful Sambalpuri saree... how dignified she looked," Supriya Sule told the Finance Minister in Parliament. But she was trying to make this larger point.
12/02/2022 5:27 AM
- 5.5M
- 156.6K
- 1.6K
1319 comments
Venkateswara R.an hour
I SALUTE THIS LADY SPEAKING
Ashwin K.2 hours
Sule prasise sule
Shanthi M.2 hours
This is the best way to condemn someone , and coined in such a way , asked their support against to their own party MLA … presents of mind … great applauses to her
Rupa A.2 hours
yIhh
Roli S.2 hours
दीदी बस आप गमले में गोभी वाला फार्मूला दे दो 🙏
Marimuthu K.3 hours
World wide they respect saree...
Anthony B.3 hours
Mam u r good
Jayantika S.4 hours
So 👍...long way to go
Dash N.5 hours
Thanks sambalpuri saree of my odisa
Kamal B.5 hours
🤲👌👍
Kamal B.5 hours
💯
Jyoti J.6 hours
What she said is right But majority will still vote for BJP and I will be part of that majority group.
Ambika B.6 hours
This is result of achhe din😅
Pedestrian P.7 hours
Misquoting?
Jayakeerthi K.7 hours
Bull shit it's man mind set ok that's one ...see like every man sister mother like everything ok..but inside r heart u go to rape ...ok ma first heart should be clear wt am seeing
Praveen K.7 hours
जो राज कर रहे है। उनके घर में ना तो बीवी है और न बच्चे
Jagannath M.7 hours
Jab hamare behen,betiya,bibi,or koi bhi auraten...jab bahar nikle to weh sab chhoti kapda na pehne ki salah den...or...indian culture ke hisab se sarir ko dheknewali dress pehen kar bahar jayen... Agar koi chhoti chhoti dress pehen kar ang pradarshan karen or oslil dress pehne to unke upor kanun laiye..banaiye or saja dijiye. Koi bhi ang pradarshan jeisi kapda ko bhi ho sake to ban [email protected] sarkar.
Shaik K.8 hours
Intelligence of Woman 💯
Love T.8 hours
I heard some congress men stating the same thing. This is really boring atleast get a new script.
Prem L.9 hours
Agreed ❤️