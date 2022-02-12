back

When Sule Praised Sitharaman's Saree In Parliament

"She wore a beautiful Sambalpuri saree... how dignified she looked," Supriya Sule told the Finance Minister in Parliament. But she was trying to make this larger point.

12/02/2022 5:27 AM
  • 5.5M
  • 1.6K

1319 comments

  • Venkateswara R.
    an hour

    I SALUTE THIS LADY SPEAKING

  • Ashwin K.
    2 hours

    Sule prasise sule

  • Shanthi M.
    2 hours

    This is the best way to condemn someone , and coined in such a way , asked their support against to their own party MLA … presents of mind … great applauses to her

  • Rupa A.
    2 hours

    yIhh

  • Roli S.
    2 hours

    दीदी बस आप गमले में गोभी वाला फार्मूला दे दो 🙏

  • Marimuthu K.
    3 hours

    World wide they respect saree...

  • Anthony B.
    3 hours

    Mam u r good

  • Jayantika S.
    4 hours

    So 👍...long way to go

  • Dash N.
    5 hours

    Thanks sambalpuri saree of my odisa

  • Kamal B.
    5 hours

    🤲👌👍

  • Kamal B.
    5 hours

    💯

  • Jyoti J.
    6 hours

    What she said is right But majority will still vote for BJP and I will be part of that majority group.

  • Ambika B.
    6 hours

    This is result of achhe din😅

  • Pedestrian P.
    7 hours

    Misquoting?

  • Jayakeerthi K.
    7 hours

    Bull shit it's man mind set ok that's one ...see like every man sister mother like everything ok..but inside r heart u go to rape ...ok ma first heart should be clear wt am seeing

  • Praveen K.
    7 hours

    जो राज कर रहे है। उनके घर में ना तो बीवी है और न बच्चे

  • Jagannath M.
    7 hours

    Jab hamare behen,betiya,bibi,or koi bhi auraten...jab bahar nikle to weh sab chhoti kapda na pehne ki salah den...or...indian culture ke hisab se sarir ko dheknewali dress pehen kar bahar jayen... Agar koi chhoti chhoti dress pehen kar ang pradarshan karen or oslil dress pehne to unke upor kanun laiye..banaiye or saja dijiye. Koi bhi ang pradarshan jeisi kapda ko bhi ho sake to ban [email protected] sarkar.

  • Shaik K.
    8 hours

    Intelligence of Woman 💯

  • Love T.
    8 hours

    I heard some congress men stating the same thing. This is really boring atleast get a new script.

  • Prem L.
    9 hours

    Agreed ❤️

