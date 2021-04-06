back

When Superstars Came To Vote In Tamil Nadu

Fans had a busy day as superstars like Vijay and Rajinikanth turned out to vote in the Tamil Nadu assembly election.

06/04/2021 4:27 PM
  • 19.3K
  • 14

14 comments

  • Shek E.
    2 hours

    Only stupid people will do this for stupid?

  • Nithin M.
    2 hours

    Vijay anna mass

  • Sabran I.
    2 hours

    Result is fans wasted their valuable time 🤦‍♂️

  • Sanjay G.
    2 hours

    They are ppl too mfs started groping them!

  • Amit P.
    2 hours

    😎😎

  • Faizulla K.
    2 hours

    vijay is "ViJAY"

  • Kotresh J.
    2 hours

    This type of gimmick won't work ....you are not the only one person who is buying petrol.....just go and cast your vote.....

  • Benadict P.
    2 hours

    Pillars 🔥💥

  • Nazaru L.
    2 hours

    Big salute vijay sir

  • Kiran K.
    2 hours

    Nice try chut oh Brut😂😂😂😂

  • Altamas K.
    3 hours

    This message is clear... He is against the price hike of petrol..

  • Abu C.
    3 hours

    Nobodys cares about rajnikanth even media also😂😂😂😂😂

  • Anooj K.
    3 hours

    Find some true nationalists👌🏻😎

  • Brut India
    4 hours

    Meanwhile, Haasan has accused the BJP of this: https://www.thequint.com/tamil-nadu-elections/tamil-nadu-election-2021-kamal-haasan-makkal-needhi-maiam-bjp-cash-votes-corruption-coimbatore-vanathi-mnm

