When Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Turned Political
The #JusticeForSSR clarion call has been fuelled by more than a healthy share of crass politics. A timeline...
09/19/2020 4:27 PM
- 61.2k
- 256
- 37
32 comments
Pushpendra T.09/22/2020 03:16
This whole drama was plotted by bjp to create a unrest and divide and rule policy in the country and for upcoming election and for diverting attention of people from real attentions too If one have little brain he will guess it .
Narinder K.09/21/2020 13:28
SSR has died on Border while he was saving his country and he was very veey important person than Unimployment, Justice Loya, Economy & Covid19. I want justice before Bihar election because after election this case will vanish
Sasmita T.09/21/2020 05:52
Who has written the Hindi part ..ask him to go back to school again.. so many mistakes 😒
Acharya S.09/20/2020 06:01
हरि:ओम्------नट और नटी को उनकी वृत्ति से बुलायें न कि उनके खान्दान से,,ब्राह्मणों के साथ ये सब नहीं कहें,,चक्रवर्ती और चक्करवाती मे अन्तर समझें,,इनकी चर्चा, धर्म,अर्थ, काम,मोक्ष, किसी को भी देने वाली नहीं है,,तत्सत्
Allwyn M.09/20/2020 05:53
SSR was a angel with so many relationships, Drugs, Drugs financing. Hypocrisy ki bhi seema hoti hai
Sara G.09/20/2020 04:58
Call money, drugs and sex. This girl and her family were players for high stake and good life. Too bad they given him the wrong combination of drugs with the end result.. they did not want it to happen this way, but it did.. Now how are they going to get their bread 🍞 butter..
Devi D.09/20/2020 04:28
Justice for SSR! Murdereres behind bars!
Tarun R.09/20/2020 04:22
Copy this guy 😂
Sakshi G.09/20/2020 04:17
He was also addicted to drugs. He chose addict gf even. Rhea's fault was to splashing out his 💸on her/bro. He assumed his future nowhere. He found himself physically weak & unable to face every as he promised to do something for Bihar. How long the dregs money will work? Whether it's bjp or cong or any other party r just trying to profit of his death in their favour. Emit the plank & heed on Bihar. Who had to go, went & got justice as Rhea in jail. 👍👍
Rao E.09/20/2020 03:01
Adhir is a real BUFFOON.
Soma G.09/20/2020 02:20
Akhaneo political kotha.ader puro jibon tai political hoye gache .Adhir ji Arnab goswami je awaj othacche sob theke besi Rhea r against a se o akjon bengali brahmin.
Sneha J.09/20/2020 01:11
Bihar's election concept for blue jp
Allwyn M.09/19/2020 19:20
Kangna is a vulture
Allwyn M.09/19/2020 19:20
will be dumped after
Md W.09/19/2020 18:53
Are we done with bollywood shit ? Why do people take these artist as gods or idols ? These artist then enter parliament without knowing shit about developing a country.
Rohitkumar P.09/19/2020 18:41
Khul kar chutiya banaya ja raha hai public ko 👍🏻
Bhaskar D.09/19/2020 18:11
Shruti D.09/19/2020 18:05
WTF. How can you kill someone for elections? In fact SSR was from Bihar. Rhea is from Bengal. Kangana is from Manali. And they all lived in Harmony in Mumbai. Proving Mumbai is not Only Marathi but for Everybody. And Drugs are from China & Pakistan. It's a National Integration issue. They all lived in so much Love & Friendship. Till these Drugs came from Outside & killed one & framed other. And forced local govt body to instill fear & threaten the 3rd who demanded Justice for the dead. We need to Stand United as One Nation. Kya Vote Bank Politics kar rahe ho? Usme bhi 2 Rajput 1 Bengali Brahmin. Toh minority victim card bhi koi nahi khel pa raha. Jo 2 zinda hai dono ladies hai. To Feminist confused hai kisko support kare. Phir sab bole Chodo - apan log Umar Khaleed k saath milkar Victim-Card, VictimCard khelenge & bhaad me jaaye Let's Trend #istandwithumarkhaleed Pata hi nahi chal raha which hashtag is coverfire for which hashtag?? Is the Media Circus around SSR case coverfire for arrest of UmarKhaleed or FarmerBill or Anti-conversion Bill in UP? Or cover to save Jaya Bachchan from getting Trolled over her "Thali me ched" comment But whatever is going on is much interesting than watching BigBoss
ViKas S.09/19/2020 17:56
Vijay S.09/19/2020 17:47
Rhea is a cheap shit...she plotted the murder... What ever it is.. Dish a case was closed .. No postmerm.. Sushant died, how can some one enter the house take the things and go from his house when police is there .. In the first place his body was on the bed .. If he is dead - he would have been hanging, but he was not and lying on the bed.. How is it possible . ( )and is dating and these people are master mind. Its clearly shown.. I wonder if evertruth comes out these people are so powerful.. Trying to close the matter