When Sushmita Sen Became Miss Universe
Here's a look back at Sushmita Sen's warm welcome back to India as Miss Universe. Around 25 years ago, she met Heads of State from around the world and returned on a ceremonial motorcade through Delhi's Diplomatic Enclave. It was a rare honour accorded to her as the first Indian to win the title. The former beauty queen turned 44 today.
11/19/2019 4:57 AM
- 432.6k
- 2.8k
- 54
44 comments
Aman S.2 days
Beautiful 😍
Hanuman S.11/23/2019 08:10
Nice & rememberable pics.
Miste P.11/22/2019 15:58
Loking like white fari
Raghu S.11/22/2019 13:59
Misguided favorites not voters but they became mad & crazy for cinema actors, crickit match, beauties,... Why ?
Nabila L.11/21/2019 19:09
Happy Birthday more beautiful a woman!
Sourabh V.11/21/2019 14:21
oh my good, she was good! 😁
Roopa S.11/20/2019 15:08
The most graceful miss universe of all the times...the diva
Kenneth A.11/20/2019 13:05
All decent and matured comments 👏👏🙏
Ismail K.11/20/2019 09:38
To open market of cosmetic in Your Country... stupid people of the world 😂
Brut India11/20/2019 05:57
Sunil R.11/20/2019 04:29
Happy Birthday
Yusra K.11/19/2019 18:34
Truly beautifull smile......😍
Sanjay B.11/19/2019 18:32
🚲
Ritika D.11/19/2019 18:07
Truly beautiful
Malini S.11/19/2019 17:30
Sushmita sen 🥰🥰🥰
Tan H.11/19/2019 16:34
25 years ago
Supriya B.11/19/2019 14:33
Happy birthday mam..we all love you so much
Supriya B.11/19/2019 14:33
My childhood inspiration..
Shakeeb A.11/19/2019 14:12
That harami Nibba on 00:42 😂
Anirvan B.11/19/2019 13:48
And that's how make up companies opened shop in India. Miss Sen is timeless though!