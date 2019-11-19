back

When Sushmita Sen Became Miss Universe

Here's a look back at Sushmita Sen's warm welcome back to India as Miss Universe. Around 25 years ago, she met Heads of State from around the world and returned on a ceremonial motorcade through Delhi's Diplomatic Enclave. It was a rare honour accorded to her as the first Indian to win the title. The former beauty queen turned 44 today.

11/19/2019 4:57 AM
  • 432.6k
  • 54

And even more

  1. 5 Deadly Fires in India

  2. Remembering The Worst Industrial Accident In The World

  3. This Aunt-Nephew Act Will Make You A “Believer”

  4. Police Rewards Furry Soldiers

  5. When Sushmita Sen Became Miss Universe

  6. A Timeline Of The Ayodhya Dispute

44 comments

  • Aman S.
    2 days

    Beautiful 😍

  • Hanuman S.
    11/23/2019 08:10

    Nice & rememberable pics.

  • Miste P.
    11/22/2019 15:58

    Loking like white fari

  • Raghu S.
    11/22/2019 13:59

    Misguided favorites not voters but they became mad & crazy for cinema actors, crickit match, beauties,... Why ?

  • Nabila L.
    11/21/2019 19:09

    Happy Birthday more beautiful a woman!

  • Sourabh V.
    11/21/2019 14:21

    oh my good, she was good! 😁

  • Roopa S.
    11/20/2019 15:08

    The most graceful miss universe of all the times...the diva

  • Kenneth A.
    11/20/2019 13:05

    All decent and matured comments 👏👏🙏

  • Ismail K.
    11/20/2019 09:38

    To open market of cosmetic in Your Country... stupid people of the world 😂

  • Brut India
    11/20/2019 05:57

    After being crowned Miss World, Priyanka Chopra explains why Indians always stand out:

  • Sunil R.
    11/20/2019 04:29

    Happy Birthday

  • Yusra K.
    11/19/2019 18:34

    Truly beautifull smile......😍

  • Sanjay B.
    11/19/2019 18:32

    🚲

  • Ritika D.
    11/19/2019 18:07

    Truly beautiful

  • Malini S.
    11/19/2019 17:30

    Sushmita sen 🥰🥰🥰

  • Tan H.
    11/19/2019 16:34

    25 years ago

  • Supriya B.
    11/19/2019 14:33

    Happy birthday mam..we all love you so much

  • Supriya B.
    11/19/2019 14:33

    My childhood inspiration..

  • Shakeeb A.
    11/19/2019 14:12

    That harami Nibba on 00:42 😂

  • Anirvan B.
    11/19/2019 13:48

    And that's how make up companies opened shop in India. Miss Sen is timeless though!