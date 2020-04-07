When Teachers Sold Vegetables (For A Day)

Divyanshi Jain, The CBSE Class 12 Topper
IMA Signals Covid-19 Community Transmission In India
Watch The Musical Manhunt Of Bihar Police
When Old Indian Newspapers Surfaced On A French Peak
The Landlords Of The Moon
Why Good Bridges Remain A Bridge Too Far For India
Jaa teri maki chut coaching chala kr bhoto ko loota..behen k lund tune jaa ma chuda..
Nhi sudhrenge bc...in behen k lundo ko corona hona chahiye tab malum pdta...chutiye saale sir log..🤦🤦 bc ye sikhaoge bc bacho gadhe k bache..chutiye saale
According to them Modi Govt should provide central government jobs to them...
Sometimes I really wonder that do they belong to the field of education....if they truly..then they would not have given such statement... half of them really don't know the exact meaning of pandemic... that opening coaching centres can cause diaster... who will be responsible for risking thousands of lives.... educators plzzzz apply ur brain
Chor h sab ke sab...They take hell lot of money for coaching😠.Aur inko bas apne paiso ki padi hai wo class me jo thoos thoos ke bacche baithate ho uska kya?? Khud to padhane ke liye alag cabin bana loge aur students me corona ho to ho.Mare sab humko kya 😡😡
kya ho raha hae 2020 meh😆
Really easy to blame got.what at on line classes save for students safe for teachers.R parents ready to send kids for coaching
They are humiliating vegetable sellers.
These idiots should remember any way summer vacation would start in March and school will reopen in june. Schools have collected last academic year's fees so still one month has passed in academic new year so why so much fuss
This Pandemic has taught us few important lessons of life:
1. Health is the only useful Investment
2. Prevention is Cheaper than Cure
3. No job or business except in Healthcare, FMCG and Agro are really secured
4. Eating home cooked food and Buying Indian products is best way to pay respect towards mother and motherland.
If you are interested in buying high quality AYUSH MINISTRY Certified premium Herbal/Ayurvedic home, personal, health and/or Agro products then inbox me.
Become a Distributor-ask me how.
Join Mi Lifestyle company as distributor
Vote dene se pehle patthar pad jate h akal pe
Nothing wrong or nothing bad......
Conduct fluency test and eligibility test more than half will fail....
Khud ka jeb kaise barenga... baki logo ka thodi ine fikr hai...
Yes coz they would rather let few kids die than ration their money besides they are pvt coaching teachers tally up how much they've earn in last few years vs how much they've lost in this lockdown you'll get the answer
Yadi kisi student ko Khurana Ho Gaya to uska jawab Dhar Kaun Hoga.......?
Vote dijiye apki samasya ka hal ho jaega
Ooh common you people squeezed money out of us for no reason and when govt shuts large gatherings then you are starving???nice joke
If educated teacher's don't wear mask properly then whom to laugh at teachers or government? Now some will say I am a bhakt. But please understand when covid19 spreads won't they be responsible for the deaths and spreading?
May also increase corruption, inflation and naturally, will not be eligible MNREGA ?🤔
106 comments
Prajwal K.07/11/2020 13:10
Jaa teri maki chut coaching chala kr bhoto ko loota..behen k lund tune jaa ma chuda..
Prajwal K.07/11/2020 13:08
Nhi sudhrenge bc...in behen k lundo ko corona hona chahiye tab malum pdta...chutiye saale sir log..🤦🤦 bc ye sikhaoge bc bacho gadhe k bache..chutiye saale
Vartika P.07/09/2020 11:43
According to them Modi Govt should provide central government jobs to them...
Vartika P.07/09/2020 11:39
Sometimes I really wonder that do they belong to the field of education....if they truly..then they would not have given such statement... half of them really don't know the exact meaning of pandemic... that opening coaching centres can cause diaster... who will be responsible for risking thousands of lives.... educators plzzzz apply ur brain
Shachi S.07/09/2020 10:37
Chor h sab ke sab...They take hell lot of money for coaching😠.Aur inko bas apne paiso ki padi hai wo class me jo thoos thoos ke bacche baithate ho uska kya?? Khud to padhane ke liye alag cabin bana loge aur students me corona ho to ho.Mare sab humko kya 😡😡
Apulo K.07/08/2020 21:11
kya ho raha hae 2020 meh😆
Archana A.07/08/2020 06:27
Really easy to blame got.what at on line classes save for students safe for teachers.R parents ready to send kids for coaching
Uttam T.07/08/2020 06:06
They are humiliating vegetable sellers.
Sudhir H.07/08/2020 05:25
These idiots should remember any way summer vacation would start in March and school will reopen in june. Schools have collected last academic year's fees so still one month has passed in academic new year so why so much fuss
Raj07/08/2020 02:35
This Pandemic has taught us few important lessons of life: 1. Health is the only useful Investment 2. Prevention is Cheaper than Cure 3. No job or business except in Healthcare, FMCG and Agro are really secured 4. Eating home cooked food and Buying Indian products is best way to pay respect towards mother and motherland. If you are interested in buying high quality AYUSH MINISTRY Certified premium Herbal/Ayurvedic home, personal, health and/or Agro products then inbox me. Become a Distributor-ask me how.
Raj07/08/2020 02:31
Join Mi Lifestyle company as distributor
Salman S.07/07/2020 23:42
Vote dene se pehle patthar pad jate h akal pe
Benjamin F.07/07/2020 19:13
Nothing wrong or nothing bad...... Conduct fluency test and eligibility test more than half will fail....
Đíńêşh K.07/07/2020 15:59
Khud ka jeb kaise barenga... baki logo ka thodi ine fikr hai...
Sonam N.07/07/2020 14:29
Yes coz they would rather let few kids die than ration their money besides they are pvt coaching teachers tally up how much they've earn in last few years vs how much they've lost in this lockdown you'll get the answer
Amita S.07/07/2020 10:18
Yadi kisi student ko Khurana Ho Gaya to uska jawab Dhar Kaun Hoga.......?
Falak N.07/07/2020 09:20
Vote dijiye apki samasya ka hal ho jaega
DrAnish A.07/07/2020 06:41
Ooh common you people squeezed money out of us for no reason and when govt shuts large gatherings then you are starving???nice joke
Vijay R.07/07/2020 03:24
If educated teacher's don't wear mask properly then whom to laugh at teachers or government? Now some will say I am a bhakt. But please understand when covid19 spreads won't they be responsible for the deaths and spreading?
Jayaram M.07/07/2020 01:38
May also increase corruption, inflation and naturally, will not be eligible MNREGA ?🤔