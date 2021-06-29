back

When The Police Nabbed An LeT Commander

This is what unfolded when security forces engaged suspected militants in a house near Srinagar.

29/06/2021 3:11 PMupdated: 29/06/2021 3:13 PM
60 comments

  • Azum B.
    8 hours

    Bhai Dikha Bhi Diya Karo Hamein 😂

  • Lawangeen S.
    9 hours

    False flag just like Pulwama 🤣

  • Majid M.
    11 hours

    Pulwama attack ka kuch bi nai mila nia ko kyoki BJP khud yah attacks karwati hai power mai rehnay kay liyeh

  • Majid M.
    11 hours

    They kill innocent boys in kashmir because of BJP

  • Husain T.
    11 hours

    UP elections coming up... till results are declared all kashmiris are trrsts! All opp. Parties are traitors! All minorities are conspiring agst feku ! All minorities are grabbing lands, jobs, and involved in all sorts of criminal activities!

  • Shahid J.
    11 hours

    Fake encounters

  • Lucky B.
    12 hours

    Jitne bhi haha react wale hai ye hai sale in aatnkio ristedar

  • Rajesh S.
    12 hours

    Good afternoon

  • Syed K.
    12 hours

    one among the terrorists who had been caught earlier had been neutralized during the antiterror operation ,unfortunately

  • DrAziz U.
    13 hours

    Druttttth India

  • Kamini A.
    13 hours

    Another legacy of British rule

  • Zakia A.
    13 hours

    Really true doubt indian media as their history of journalism is hilarious 😆

  • Zubair
    14 hours

    Fake

  • Javed B.
    17 hours

    State is shamelessly selling the fake narratives and wanna be journos n blind faith people buying so cheaply. Jus check the official Twitter handle of j&k police that contradicts it very well. Have some courage n sense to make them accountable.

  • Avik S.
    17 hours

    The Paks and terrorist Jihadi lovers are currently getting blisters on their b.tts.

  • Arshad A.
    17 hours

    Blood continues to flow in kashmir unfortunately, God knows when this bloodbath will end.

  • Aleem A.
    17 hours

    Indian army and police in this video

  • Rahim I.
    17 hours

    More power to kashmir and kashmiris, we all know both (PoK & IoK) are suffering in the hands of foreign invasions. Lets pray and hope for an autonomous and independent Kashmir.

  • Uzair U.
    17 hours

    First the person is arrested and vedio is released then 4 hours later same person is killed in encounter 2km away

  • Uzair U.
    17 hours

    It was staged drama Fake encounter n extra judicial murder It was custodial death