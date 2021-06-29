back
When The Police Nabbed An LeT Commander
This is what unfolded when security forces engaged suspected militants in a house near Srinagar.
29/06/2021 3:11 PMupdated: 29/06/2021 3:13 PM
- 95.5K
- 1.1K
- 64
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
60 comments
Azum B.8 hours
Bhai Dikha Bhi Diya Karo Hamein 😂
Lawangeen S.9 hours
False flag just like Pulwama 🤣
Majid M.11 hours
Pulwama attack ka kuch bi nai mila nia ko kyoki BJP khud yah attacks karwati hai power mai rehnay kay liyeh
Majid M.11 hours
They kill innocent boys in kashmir because of BJP
Husain T.11 hours
UP elections coming up... till results are declared all kashmiris are trrsts! All opp. Parties are traitors! All minorities are conspiring agst feku ! All minorities are grabbing lands, jobs, and involved in all sorts of criminal activities!
Shahid J.11 hours
Fake encounters
Lucky B.12 hours
Jitne bhi haha react wale hai ye hai sale in aatnkio ristedar
Rajesh S.12 hours
Good afternoon
Syed K.12 hours
one among the terrorists who had been caught earlier had been neutralized during the antiterror operation ,unfortunately
DrAziz U.13 hours
Druttttth India
Kamini A.13 hours
Another legacy of British rule
Zakia A.13 hours
Really true doubt indian media as their history of journalism is hilarious 😆
Zubair14 hours
Fake
Javed B.17 hours
State is shamelessly selling the fake narratives and wanna be journos n blind faith people buying so cheaply. Jus check the official Twitter handle of j&k police that contradicts it very well. Have some courage n sense to make them accountable.
Avik S.17 hours
The Paks and terrorist Jihadi lovers are currently getting blisters on their b.tts.
Arshad A.17 hours
Blood continues to flow in kashmir unfortunately, God knows when this bloodbath will end.
Aleem A.17 hours
Indian army and police in this video
Rahim I.17 hours
More power to kashmir and kashmiris, we all know both (PoK & IoK) are suffering in the hands of foreign invasions. Lets pray and hope for an autonomous and independent Kashmir.
Uzair U.17 hours
First the person is arrested and vedio is released then 4 hours later same person is killed in encounter 2km away
Uzair U.17 hours
It was staged drama Fake encounter n extra judicial murder It was custodial death