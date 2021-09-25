back
When True Love Helped Aarav Become Ayesha ❤️
She was born as a man who felt trapped inside that body. Ayesha was shunned by her family and forced to marry a girl. And then came Rohan, the love of her life…
25/09/2021 5:27 AM
- 240.3K
- 1.6K
- 133
112 comments
Abdullah R.2 days
Abnormality at its peak...
Khan M.2 days
rohan kya karte ho beta bas kuch nahi G**d marte hain 😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Mohammad S.3 days
https://youtu.be/FpM5mL9_-JE
Mariya M.3 days
Astaghfirullah
Aman D.3 days
God bless you you are his creation
A V.4 days
It's not courage! It's a mental disease. When people can't accept the way they are born they seriously have problem in brain. Instead of changing their genders they should visit psychiatric. A man is a man & a woman is woman that's how we are created by god 🙏
Rahul P.4 days
Dumbness.
Cyril J.4 days
Lol sounds like being gay with extra steps
Shasha R.4 days
Disgusting people..I mean in the comment section..Why can't these people mind their own businesses..They know nothing about the LGBT community but give gyan in pages..This is the reason why basic education on this subject is more important in our school and college curriculum. No matter which century you are in, these people keep poking their noses into other's lives every now and then. To those who do not know ABC of what it all means, there are enough resources to refer to on the internet. If you have some time, just educate yourself. 1. For the ones who target transgenders of not having ovaries and cannot be a biological mother ever - My answer: IT IS NONE OF YOUR BUSINESS. Not EVERY WOMAN on earth is capable of giving birth to a child. Period. AND THESE (who comes up with such questions) ARE THE SAME PEOPLE WHO TAG THEM WITH LABELS AND SHAME HER FOR NOT BEARING A CHILD. Even if they give birth, there are some b*tc8es, who throw their babies into a dustbin and disappear. There are another set of morons who do not want to have a girl child ever. And you people are judging a transgender woman of not having ovaries and cannot be a biological mother? Even if she does not have ovaries, she is ready to adopt. ANYONE CAN BE A MOTHER OF A CHILD and who are you to judge them? 2. For the ones who are more concerned about the natural and unnatural thing - My answer: It is none of your business. Define natural and unnatural first. Have you ever heard of INTERSEX? For those who are locked inside the assumption that there exists only two sexes ie, male and female, should first understand that there exists something called intersex. It is NATURAL. The same way, a man who feels like a woman and goes for a surgery to correct her biological structure, you will tag them as unnatural and shame them? If you are born blind, you don't want to correct your blindness in future? Stop tagging everyone and everything as natural and unnatural. Everything that is unnatural comes only from nature. Nobody can survive with those natural things alone. Just because medicines are made artificially, does not mean that you will not use it to save yourself from deadly diseases. If you want EVERYTHING natural, go and live in caves with natural surroundings. Give your phones, houses, and all artificial things to me. I will take care of it. 3. For the ones who are more concerned about a marriage between a transgender and a man. My answer: It is none of your business. What really bothers you, if they get married and have an adopted child?
Param G.4 days
it's like you accidentally writing few pages of chemistry in a physics note book. You are the god when it comes to both chemistry and physics book. Yet a mistake have happened. The chemistry doesn't belong in a physics book, it will be very odd. So to make things perfect, you tear pages from physics book and paste it in chemistry book. It may not look that good now, but now it is at least in its place. :)
Urusa C.4 days
Itne surgeries karwa ke bhi "aurat" nahi ban sakta!!!!! Aurtein aise baat nahi karti..... Mirror me apni chaal dhaal check kar!
Michael H.4 days
Haram
Natalka A.5 days
Sounds like….mental ilness
Rabiya A.5 days
The bond of souls ..... Hence proved
Afzal S.5 days
What a brave couple.
Khan N.5 days
where the world is going?????
Vasundhara S.5 days
who are laughing definitely they are not human plz dont make fun of those people.. its natural.. u never know what they are going through in their whole life.
Radhika R.5 days
Religion is a curse as I see in the comment box. Can't live their own life and won't let anyone live theirs. I'm so happy for this couple. All these Queerphobic creeps here, 1. Their parents shouldn't have had children 2. These folks shouldn't have children either. I am so happy for this couple. God bless.
Tom F.5 days
We are mainstreaming delusion; aren't we?
Anil M.5 days
Kitni tharak thi be, ladki nahi pat rahi thi to ladke ko ladki bana dia 😂