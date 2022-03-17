back

When Uber India Head turned driver for a day!

Imagine booking an Uber and getting picked up by Uber India’s President, Prabhjeet Singh. We chatted with him about why he got behind the wheel, his experience and captured some pretty incredible reactions from riders he drove. Check it out! This video has been produced in partnership with a brand

17/03/2022 10:27 AM
  • 2M
  • 893

710 comments

  • Nikita S.
    36 minutes

    Owners do not maintain their cars specifically not servicing their ac

  • Vaibhav L.
    4 hours

    Did you cancelled any of the rides? 😉😉 Local call & book cab services are better than online cab service like you. High surge charge throughout the day, no respect from driver, AC issue, personal issues. It will take an hour to explain your service problems here.

  • Smeek D.
    11 hours

    It's a great initiative. The biggest problem is about cancellation by driver after asking destination. It's some time very frustrating as you end up answering driver's call only..if it can be solved by Uber management, it will be great to earn Customer satisfaction.

  • Tarun G.
    20 hours

    Uber drivers kept me waiting for 10 minutes and then cancelled the ride and it happened so many times bad service

  • Amrita B.
    a day

    Please check the situation across country, drivers are denying rides, cash payment are forced, and they are not switching on AC even though the customers are paying for AC vehicle, the conflict between driver and Uber but we are the people who are suffering.

  • Anuj K.
    2 days

    Good Now pay your drivers

  • Susmita S.
    2 days

    Service is no longer the way it used to be ...if unr lucky you get a polite good driver ....canceling rides ..refuses to put on the AC...

  • DP R.
    2 days

    Bekar

  • Soumya S.
    2 days

    Mr Singh should look why the uber drivers in Kolkata is not turning on the AC in the heat. This the prime reason i have stopped using uber until i am very late.

  • Rahul S.
    2 days

    The real challenge is to be your passenger. Try being a passenger in Uber rather than being a driver then will you know how broken your system is. Specially in Kolkata

  • Sameer R.
    2 days

    All bullshit marketing strategy. The service is pathetic. He is sitting in office and solving problems not driving taxis

  • Sahid I.
    2 days

    Personally I feel instead of doing this kind of drama, he should focus on customer care. Uber drivers are cancelling rides randomly and we can't even complaint...

  • Kanan S.
    2 days

    Train ur drivers QUALITY IS GONE TOOOOO BAD

  • Roseline S.
    2 days

    Uber drivers in kolkata are worse. They don't even switch on ac when they are asked to and they also trick passengers and take them through long routes for extra money. Please improve the quality services provided by uber. This is not expected by uber service. Uber really provides bad services in West Bengal

  • Indranil R.
    3 days

    Watch this !

  • Rph D.
    3 days

    Wow, Quite thoughtful n impressive👏🏻

  • Kâmrân R.
    3 days

    worst and pathetic service in kolkata. Drivers ask for extra money and cancel rides if the destination is not short or according to their wishes. No Ac because they said they dont get paid for that, very soon the Uber and Ola will loose all their customers.

  • Unnati S.
    3 days

    This is indeed amazing example of true leadership, an example to lead by, because a leader needs to know whats happening at ground level.. however, it is looking more like publicity initiative... Well a coin has two sides and it's upto you what u choose to see... My personal experience with uber is hell pathetic.... 😄

  • Dileep S.
    3 days

    They don't come on time neither they cancel the ride..we get charged when we cancel for the delay

  • Mishra H.
    4 days

    Nice initiative

