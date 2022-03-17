back
When Uber India Head turned driver for a day!
Imagine booking an Uber and getting picked up by Uber India’s President, Prabhjeet Singh. We chatted with him about why he got behind the wheel, his experience and captured some pretty incredible reactions from riders he drove. Check it out! This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
17/03/2022
710 comments
Nikita S.36 minutes
Owners do not maintain their cars specifically not servicing their ac
Vaibhav L.4 hours
Did you cancelled any of the rides? 😉😉 Local call & book cab services are better than online cab service like you. High surge charge throughout the day, no respect from driver, AC issue, personal issues. It will take an hour to explain your service problems here.
Smeek D.11 hours
It's a great initiative. The biggest problem is about cancellation by driver after asking destination. It's some time very frustrating as you end up answering driver's call only..if it can be solved by Uber management, it will be great to earn Customer satisfaction.
Tarun G.20 hours
Uber drivers kept me waiting for 10 minutes and then cancelled the ride and it happened so many times bad service
Amrita B.a day
Please check the situation across country, drivers are denying rides, cash payment are forced, and they are not switching on AC even though the customers are paying for AC vehicle, the conflict between driver and Uber but we are the people who are suffering.
Anuj K.2 days
Good Now pay your drivers
Susmita S.2 days
Service is no longer the way it used to be ...if unr lucky you get a polite good driver ....canceling rides ..refuses to put on the AC...
DP R.2 days
Bekar
Soumya S.2 days
Mr Singh should look why the uber drivers in Kolkata is not turning on the AC in the heat. This the prime reason i have stopped using uber until i am very late.
Rahul S.2 days
The real challenge is to be your passenger. Try being a passenger in Uber rather than being a driver then will you know how broken your system is. Specially in Kolkata
Sameer R.2 days
All bullshit marketing strategy. The service is pathetic. He is sitting in office and solving problems not driving taxis
Sahid I.2 days
Personally I feel instead of doing this kind of drama, he should focus on customer care. Uber drivers are cancelling rides randomly and we can't even complaint...
Kanan S.2 days
Train ur drivers QUALITY IS GONE TOOOOO BAD
Roseline S.2 days
Uber drivers in kolkata are worse. They don't even switch on ac when they are asked to and they also trick passengers and take them through long routes for extra money. Please improve the quality services provided by uber. This is not expected by uber service. Uber really provides bad services in West Bengal
Indranil R.3 days
Watch this !
Rph D.3 days
Wow, Quite thoughtful n impressive👏🏻
Kâmrân R.3 days
worst and pathetic service in kolkata. Drivers ask for extra money and cancel rides if the destination is not short or according to their wishes. No Ac because they said they dont get paid for that, very soon the Uber and Ola will loose all their customers.
Unnati S.3 days
This is indeed amazing example of true leadership, an example to lead by, because a leader needs to know whats happening at ground level.. however, it is looking more like publicity initiative... Well a coin has two sides and it's upto you what u choose to see... My personal experience with uber is hell pathetic.... 😄
Dileep S.3 days
They don't come on time neither they cancel the ride..we get charged when we cancel for the delay
Mishra H.4 days
Nice initiative