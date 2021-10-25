back
When Uddhav Thackeray Accused NCB Of Defaming Maharashtra
Maharashtra’s CM wanted to remind central authorities that his state wasn’t the only one with a drug abuse problem...
20/10/2021 4:36 PMupdated: 20/10/2021 4:39 PM
77 comments
Chetan C.25/10/2021 11:05
यह महाठगबन्धन का मुखिया।
Bhupender S.24/10/2021 17:29
Joker
Murughan P.24/10/2021 16:59
സിം ഹതിന്ന് -ഒരു പട്ടിക്കുട്ടി ജനിച്ചു = അവൻ ആണ് ഉദ്ധവ് ട്ടാകറ
Shruti S.24/10/2021 16:56
daring CM well done showing some mirror to big chors of nation
Sameer R.24/10/2021 14:59
Is it correct to discriminate or compare the state he is representing with the others? Is he not sounding defensive about the drugs problem in Maharashtra? Wasn't Goa being the most prefered destination for the druggies? If Chief Minister is speaking this kind of langauge which apparantly criticizing the investigation agencies and encouraging drugs traders.
Harish K.24/10/2021 06:37
Uddhav Thackeray be a nationalist first then politician.. don't defame Central agencies for political motives. This is not India of 80's & 90's to trust politicians lies... Don't cheat Indians.
Snehamoy D.24/10/2021 02:46
Where was this voice of CM when Sushant Singh Murder happened... Now his own business is getting in trouble due to NCB investigation... Thus he is Back to regain the control 🤣🤣🤣 Mumbai/ Maharashtra has forgotten one thing... This whole business is against Nation building plans... Has to be demolished ... No matter what thakre family, or amchi lovers think of.
Ravi K.23/10/2021 20:04
Shut the fuck up!!
Madhur B.23/10/2021 04:29
Gujrat also need equal treatment and entertainment. In people's rights
Manoj G.23/10/2021 04:07
If any common man arrested in the drug case.The Maharashtra didn't respond bcoz they do not involve in it.if star actor son involved then they will involve.Shame to Maharashtra government
Rashmi R.22/10/2021 18:28
What he has to speak on the commissioner parambir singh who's missing n about his minister who gave target for collection of 100 crs a month?? About the covering up criminals n murderers of SSR. His MLA quoting a lady as haramkhor?? Arresting a reporter bringing up a fake n old suicide abbetment charge on ARNAB n targeting his media house, abolishing the office of an actress under conspiracy?? is the legacy of late shree Hinduhridaysamrat??
Gaurav B.22/10/2021 16:23
If the color of Taimur's underwear can become news, then Aryan snorting (allegedly or whatever) can also become news.
Sahil S.22/10/2021 13:20
What happened to Rhea ?
Prakriiti G.22/10/2021 12:16
Time for him to leave. He erased legacy of bal Thackeray.
Varsha S.22/10/2021 09:56
IT is good that your city is going clean
Gavin D.22/10/2021 01:44
People of Mumbai City stands together in Unity against Illegal Drugs! Such drama created to remove people's attention from important issues like Unemployment, Rising Prices of essential products, rising poverty.
Rajendra S.21/10/2021 18:44
Don't forget you too are a mere human being. Not an avatar....
Gajendra S.21/10/2021 17:30
Now CM wants to play dirty politics so that they can Prove that BJP is against Khan. They don't want to see if khan dearest boy is cought with drugs or whatever. They just want to defame BJP on this case. CM is gone too far and don't even realising that people are getting away from Shiv Sena. If they want to gain the trust they need to part there way from INC and NCP. And make their own way not to just stand and take decision from them. Have some dignity and think over it. People are nowadays laughing on them and especially the Joker Sanjay Raut for his shitty comments. And even he forgets how hr has done to Kangana all his power so that she will bow down in front of them. And they thinks all is doing the same way as they dome in past they think goverment officers have strings and they can pull it easily. But no a goverment officer is doing his her duty as per law. And they will continue to do so no matter if some one has money and fame.
Shipra D.21/10/2021 16:54
अरे दसऱ्याचा मेळावा आयोजित करता.... हिंदुत्वाचा अभिमान आणि त्या मेळाव्यात हिंदुंच्या विरोधात बोलता......???? कुठे गेल्या मराठी माणसाच्या आणाभाका???? मराठी आणि हिंदुंच्या विरोधात बोलता......ह्यासाठी दसरा सण का????
Geeta D.21/10/2021 16:11
Ncb has played it foul