When Uddhav Thackeray offered to quit
"Hindutva is breath." Embattled CM Uddhav Thackeray appeals rebel MLAs to come back to Mumbai.
Jaishankar holds up mirror to Europe on Russian oil import
India was questioned for importing Russian oil. So, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar called out Europe's hypocrisy of sanctions.
The man behind Maharashtra's political turmoil
Always a formidable force in the Shiv Sena... in 2022, Eknath Shinde's rebellion pushed the Maharashtra government to the brink of collapse.
Balasaheb's 1994 speech on alliance with BJP
The current friction between the Shiv Sena and the BJP is a lovers' tiff or an all-out war? This is how Balasaheb Thackeray had measured their relationship back in 1994. #tbt
"Two close" for comfort in Ayodhya's Sarayu river
How intimate is too intimate? A married couple taking a dip in the Sarayu were surrounded by moral policemen for coming too close to each other.
Meet Draupadi Murmu, BJP's presidential candidate
Do you know how the unassuming Draupadi Murmu became the strongest candidate for India's next President?
BJP And Shiv Sena's Love-Hate Relationship
The Shiv Sena and the BJP are at loggerheads again. This time over each other's brand of Hindutva. Here's a look at how the former friends with a common mission turned foes...
When a Karnataka MLA slapped a college principal
An MLA was inspecting the facilities at a college recently renovated. Here's why he made the news a little while later...
How Rahul Gandhi braved ED's heat
Rahul Gandhi has been questioned for almost 50 hours by the ED so far. Here he shared how he remained patient through it all.
Uddhav Burns Detractors With Dussehra Speech
"I dare you to topple my government... if you try to mess with the tiger, it will attack." Uddhav Thackeray's Dussehra speech was peppered with combative one-liners.