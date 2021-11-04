back
When Vajpayee Slammed Sonia Gandhi's No-Confidence Motion
This Thursday, a throwback to the days when a Prime Minister would get upset because the opposition used harsh words to criticise his government. This is Vajpayee taking on Sonia Gandhi in 2003. #tbt
04/11/2021 4:27 PM
19 comments
বিদ্রোহী ব.15/11/2021 05:03
Bloody Liar
বিদ্রোহী ব.15/11/2021 05:03
RSS ajent
Indranil P.09/11/2021 09:18
there was a time i like bjp party. For this man.
Vrnkata P.08/11/2021 06:25
Mostly in india we come across street politicians that occupy higher positions but rarely we come across statesmen,,,,he is one of that statesmen genre,,,,hats off to you ABVP jee,,,,nation is badly missing you sir jee,,,,,,,hope soon india gets rosy days where a statesman will occupy the constitutional highest post n works for well being of people not only voters,,,,jai hindh,,,,,
Bunty A.05/11/2021 11:53
Good. Leader. Good parliamentarian. Humble person. Comparing with the present incumbent ...😂😂😂😂.
Khunlakpa C.05/11/2021 07:32
The only PM or leader from BJP worth appreciating and to look as role model. The rests are worthless
Sandeep A.05/11/2021 07:21
Not A prime minister Brut...one of the three Greatest prime ministers of India Shastri Narasimha Rao Vajpayee
Surinder P.05/11/2021 07:00
But he was involved in Babri Masjid Demolition, and didn't removed Modi, even after Gujrat Riots He also made people fool with Shining India slogan His minister Pramod Mahajan was real decision maker and middle man These 2-3 mistakes are heavy on his all good work
Thakur P.05/11/2021 06:51
The true leader of modern india in every sense
Mohammad H.05/11/2021 05:34
One of the best prime minister. During his time rule of law main objective, as I had not seen lal bahadur shastri ji and indira Gandhi, I think he governed india honestly, and developmental work gained pace during his rule.
Sanjay G.04/11/2021 22:31
इसको प्रमोद महाजन ने बचा लिया था
Feroz S.04/11/2021 22:07
He is a true leader. We need leaders like him in the current world.
Rahul S.04/11/2021 18:36
Even in extreme moment of anger also, atal ji was able to maintain a decorum which I believe has gone with him only. Even while criticising the opposition, a dignity of dialogue was maintained by him..Such was the aura of this man..One of the greatest ever to lived in Indian Politics.
Loganathan E.04/11/2021 17:33
THIS BASTARD ONLY BROUGHT RSS BJP COMBINE TO NATIONAL POLITICS AND INDIA IS BEYOND REPAIR NOW.
Ramanna S.04/11/2021 17:28
He talked rightly, but opposite party and organization became Anti nationals.
Prem04/11/2021 16:56
Great statesman's wonderful speech in tearing the Khangress Italian mafia's face and exposing their true colour 👏👏
Devang J.04/11/2021 16:44
You Brutus,, why opposition, give the name Sonia
Chandrashekar S.04/11/2021 16:34
He is a Nightmare for Peekistan terrorists..