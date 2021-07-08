back

When Vajpayee Took Bullock-Cart To Parliament

Baffled by the recent rise in fuel prices? Back in 1973, when petrol got dearer by just 7 paise, Vajpayee had stormed Parliament on a bullock-cart. #TBT

08/07/2021 10:27 AM
50 comments

  • Gaurab R.
    18 hours

    AB Vajpayee ab humare beech nahin hain, nahin to unko ab is umaar pe modiji ka virodh karna padta

  • Shyamdev H.
    a day

    Dear bhakts keeep crying for religion 😡

  • Saginthan
    2 days

    Hello watever channel u may be. Pls ask Ur educated IT wing to go thro and analyse why this raise and cause . And wat is the best way to come over this hazzard. Instead just keep blurting out the problem and not suggesting any solution for this. Say the reason why the govt has kept the petrol price high. Do u know about Petro bonds. Go Google it u might find it. And how much the govt is paying as debt for that blunder they have made.

  • Jit D.
    2 days

    Chaddis never see this

  • BP K.
    2 days

    Rahul ko belgadi me,bithao

  • Ankur S.
    2 days

    Lol

  • Ashraff K.
    2 days

    No IRAN to keep ur economy down

  • Arul
    3 days

    Nautanki is birth rights of a saffron sanghi.

  • Avinash C.
    3 days

    opposition h hi ni usi ka fyda utha rhi h modi gov..

  • Chaudhari P.
    3 days

    waiting for 2024

  • Ashwini K.
    4 days

    Bhai log there are many reasons of oil price hike like our UPA government took oil psu bond from public during 2009-2014 and those are getting mature from 2019-2026 and NDA government has to repay...this is the reason y opposition is unable to raise their voice 😆😆😆😆😆

  • Aranya R.
    4 days

    And now Raga tweets! How the mighty has fallen from the most dominant party to being a laughing stock😂 the country needs an able opposition to overcome the atrocities of BJP, and sadly the nation doesn't have any credible party.

  • Himanshu B.
    4 days

    The only problem is - A firm opposition !!

  • Raj S.
    4 days

    Everybody should leave their vechile on roads blocking entry exit of every town govt. had to take back the hefty taxes on fuel

  • Sambhaji W.
    4 days

    Abhi kya sap sung gaya hay kya salonko

  • Arvind K.
    4 days

    😀

  • Ramy N.
    4 days

    Then it was ok.not required for nation building..but now we need it for nation building..

  • Mehboob A.
    4 days

    Whatever, atal bihari sir is one of the best pm india got❤️

  • Muhammad R.
    4 days

    Is video ko dekh k lagta hai ... itni to angrez British ne b ni Mari hogi jitna ye marte hue aa rahe h...

  • Shah J.
    4 days

    Weather a Bullock cart, a tea vendor or the hierarchical concave of political families...this populist drama must give way towards institutions which are transparent and accountable. And susceptible to development of the underclass where religion is separate from the executive and the judiciary worthy of dispensing justice a legislature capable of harnessing the very idea of the common man.