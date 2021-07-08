back
When Vajpayee Took Bullock-Cart To Parliament
Baffled by the recent rise in fuel prices? Back in 1973, when petrol got dearer by just 7 paise, Vajpayee had stormed Parliament on a bullock-cart. #TBT
08/07/2021 10:27 AM
- 45.4K
- 712
- 59
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
50 comments
Gaurab R.18 hours
AB Vajpayee ab humare beech nahin hain, nahin to unko ab is umaar pe modiji ka virodh karna padta
Shyamdev H.a day
Dear bhakts keeep crying for religion 😡
Saginthan2 days
Hello watever channel u may be. Pls ask Ur educated IT wing to go thro and analyse why this raise and cause . And wat is the best way to come over this hazzard. Instead just keep blurting out the problem and not suggesting any solution for this. Say the reason why the govt has kept the petrol price high. Do u know about Petro bonds. Go Google it u might find it. And how much the govt is paying as debt for that blunder they have made.
Jit D.2 days
Chaddis never see this
BP K.2 days
Rahul ko belgadi me,bithao
Ankur S.2 days
Lol
Ashraff K.2 days
No IRAN to keep ur economy down
Arul3 days
Nautanki is birth rights of a saffron sanghi.
Avinash C.3 days
opposition h hi ni usi ka fyda utha rhi h modi gov..
Chaudhari P.3 days
waiting for 2024
Ashwini K.4 days
Bhai log there are many reasons of oil price hike like our UPA government took oil psu bond from public during 2009-2014 and those are getting mature from 2019-2026 and NDA government has to repay...this is the reason y opposition is unable to raise their voice 😆😆😆😆😆
Aranya R.4 days
And now Raga tweets! How the mighty has fallen from the most dominant party to being a laughing stock😂 the country needs an able opposition to overcome the atrocities of BJP, and sadly the nation doesn't have any credible party.
Himanshu B.4 days
The only problem is - A firm opposition !!
Raj S.4 days
Everybody should leave their vechile on roads blocking entry exit of every town govt. had to take back the hefty taxes on fuel
Sambhaji W.4 days
Abhi kya sap sung gaya hay kya salonko
Arvind K.4 days
😀
Ramy N.4 days
Then it was ok.not required for nation building..but now we need it for nation building..
Mehboob A.4 days
Whatever, atal bihari sir is one of the best pm india got❤️
Muhammad R.4 days
Is video ko dekh k lagta hai ... itni to angrez British ne b ni Mari hogi jitna ye marte hue aa rahe h...
Shah J.4 days
Weather a Bullock cart, a tea vendor or the hierarchical concave of political families...this populist drama must give way towards institutions which are transparent and accountable. And susceptible to development of the underclass where religion is separate from the executive and the judiciary worthy of dispensing justice a legislature capable of harnessing the very idea of the common man.