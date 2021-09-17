back
When Vajpayee Was Compared To Lord Ram
"We are communal!" This was how late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj clapped back at political rivals after Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 13-day government fell in 1996... #TBT
16/09/2021 3:22 PMupdated: 16/09/2021 3:24 PM
52 comments
Shubham S.2 days
One woman leader the BJP gave back then, so powerful, so clear, so articulate so interesting. One woman leader BJP now has, so arrogant, so self centered, ill mannered and totally nonsensical.
Himanshu R.3 days
BJP lost all the leaders who had wisdom Ab BJP me ham do hamare do niyathi chalrahahe 😂
Shivangi P.4 days
👏👏👏
Niharika S.4 days
Uniform civil code, Sushma Swaraj ji, the best foreign affairs minister
Apratim P.4 days
Miss you Sushma ma'am 😢😢
Nirjhor A.4 days
Pankaj S.5 days
She was the best orator BJP had
Suzan P.5 days
Orelse we have to listen to all her stupid excuses not to work for the country and keep bringing religion in politics which according to me should be kept away from politics and more focus should be on economic development of our country..🙏🏻🙏🏻
Suzan P.5 days
Thank God she is no more ...🥳
Roopal K.5 days
Apart from politics the oration of sushmaji and Atalji will be greatly missed... specially when compared with today's politicians who choose their words with utter foolishness.
Suresh S.6 days
nice speeches
Mohan M.6 days
Totally out of context 😂
Mang T.6 days
A true leader Sushma Swaraj. A great loss to the nation. She will forever be remembered
Zu J.6 days
It was funny...
Nawanit N.6 days
शुष्मा जी ❤️
Neerja A.6 days
Salute to this lady.. let's stand up for what's right
Ketan D.6 days
How can a country survive when the single largest party sits in the opposition and The minority winning party forms the government and is the ruling party .
Tushar S.7 days
That's Hindi for you, absolutely class!
Neha G.17/09/2021 21:24
When BJP had leaders it didn’t have power and when BJP has power it doesn’t have leaders. How unfortunate, we miss you Sushma ji, Atalji.
Girish K.17/09/2021 13:24
Her sad demise is a big loss to a country..ranragini...durgeshwari... 🙏🙏