When Vajpayee was "hurt" in Lok Sabha

"In Parliament, I had my fair share of arguments with Nehru ji." This Atal Bihari Vajpayee speech was a throwback to the times when Indian politics was far less acrimonious.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EV3jGiSGRGA&ab_channel=BrutIndia
In future when Yogiji become PM, Brut India will say Modi was the right person & so on... 😀 😊
Tb ki b.j.p aur ab ki b.j.p m zameen aasmaan ka anta.r hai
I remember watching this live. ❤️❤️
Jay Ho
Modi and bhakts should learn some decency from this man. Politics is not all about fake narratives and bashing. It's also about respecting the constitution, democracy and it's values.
We can't see such lovely PM after him.
Some baby sitter said, " India can be defined by pre Modiji era, and post Modiji era".Someone tells him to put some respect on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's name
Vajpayee ji respected oppositions he always called them with respect that's how true leader should be now modi just spoiling the BJP party name by doing religious politics
Muhammad K.2 days
K S.5 days
Ganesh R.5 days
Arun A.5 days
Rakesh R.6 days
M S.18/02/2022 05:49
Mansur K.18/02/2022 05:10
Triveni S.18/02/2022 04:38
Azeem S.18/02/2022 03:52
Vee T.18/02/2022 01:06
Brut India17/02/2022 21:28
"In Parliament, I had my fair share of arguments with Nehru ji." This Atal Bihari Vajpayee speech was a throwback to the times when Indian politics was far less acrimonious. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EV3jGiSGRGA&ab_channel=BrutIndia
MK M.17/02/2022 16:43
Brijesh Y.17/02/2022 16:03
Salini C.17/02/2022 15:55
Amit C.17/02/2022 15:55
Suresh K.17/02/2022 14:25
Ponnusamy R.17/02/2022 14:08
Aminur R.17/02/2022 13:15
Durga P.17/02/2022 13:03
