back

When Vajpayee was "hurt" in Lok Sabha

“Vajpayee is a right man in the wrong party.” Was he? #tbt #1996

17/02/2022 12:18 PMupdated: 23/02/2022 11:40 AM
  • 32K
  • 21

And even more

  1. 7:26

    The Ukraine-Russia crisis, explained

  2. 4:36

    When Imran offered to debate Modi on TV

  3. 8:56

    The Shy Student Who Became Tamil Nadu's Amma

  4. 3:58

    When Modi slighted SP on terror track record

  5. 3:11

    Do you need to remove your hijab in a bank?

  6. 2:20

    What's in a word? Indian politicians respond

21 comments

  • Muhammad K.
    2 days

    Shir ko aur jor se gumao

  • K S.
    5 days

    He was great person and clean leader.

  • Ganesh R.
    5 days

    Can modi talk like this...modi can talk only hatred...

  • Arun A.
    5 days

    Great leader Atal

  • Rakesh R.
    6 days

    Its true he was a statesman very flexible but his partys chronic capitalist policies r really anti people...they incite communal hatred to win elections becoz they knew there rule is worst tht wont win them elections

  • M S.
    18/02/2022 05:49

    Never forget this douchebag's role in the Babri masjid demolition

  • Mansur K.
    18/02/2022 05:10

    വാജ്പേയിക്ക് സ്വന്തമായി എഴുതിയത് വായിക്കാൻ അറിയാം... നല്ല പൊതു അറിവുകളും. ടെലിപ്രോംറ്റർ സഹായത്തോടെ ഭരിക്കുന്നവർ വെറും....

  • Triveni S.
    18/02/2022 04:38

    Those were the times when leaders of BJP felt hurt on getting accused of being power hungry, and then there's now! Blatant misuse of power without batting an eyelid.

  • Azeem S.
    18/02/2022 03:52

    The last Statesman from BJP

  • Vee T.
    18/02/2022 01:06

    They dont blame nehru like today's beejaypee 😂😂

  • Brut India
    17/02/2022 21:28

    "In Parliament, I had my fair share of arguments with Nehru ji." This Atal Bihari Vajpayee speech was a throwback to the times when Indian politics was far less acrimonious. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EV3jGiSGRGA&ab_channel=BrutIndia

  • Dr O.
    17/02/2022 16:51

    Would you rather keep dying inside of you while a deadly virus 🦠 is inhabiting all the space in your body? If you are living with any deadly virus in your body, fear not! There is a cure for a cure for all types of viruses such as HIV Cancer Hepatitis Herpes Mental illness Hpv Fibroid And lots more. PLEASE DO NOT DIE IN SILENCE, CONTACT ME TODAY FOR ANY TYPE OF CURE. WhatsApp: +2349076867870 Email:[email protected] Facebook:

  • MK M.
    17/02/2022 16:43

    In future when Yogiji become PM, Brut India will say Modi was the right person & so on... 😀 😊

  • Brijesh Y.
    17/02/2022 16:03

    Tb ki b.j.p aur ab ki b.j.p m zameen aasmaan ka anta.r hai

  • Salini C.
    17/02/2022 15:55

    I remember watching this live. ❤️❤️

  • Amit C.
    17/02/2022 15:55

    Jay Ho

  • Suresh K.
    17/02/2022 14:25

    Modi and bhakts should learn some decency from this man. Politics is not all about fake narratives and bashing. It's also about respecting the constitution, democracy and it's values.

  • Ponnusamy R.
    17/02/2022 14:08

    We can't see such lovely PM after him.

  • Aminur R.
    17/02/2022 13:15

    Some baby sitter said, " India can be defined by pre Modiji era, and post Modiji era".Someone tells him to put some respect on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's name

  • Durga P.
    17/02/2022 13:03

    Vajpayee ji respected oppositions he always called them with respect that's how true leader should be now modi just spoiling the BJP party name by doing religious politics

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.