When Varun Gandhi Brought Up Farmers In Parliament

Varun Gandhi was dropped from the BJP's National Executive, hours after he tweeted asking for "accountability" in the Lakhimpur Kheri farmers' killings. A throwback to his 2017 Parliament speech, where he spoke about farmers in a different context...

07/10/2021 5:57 PM
  • 104.8K
  • 61

Politics

  1. 4:02

    When A Minister Blamed Women For Not Having Kids

  2. 2:18

    No UK Quarantine For Covishield-Vaccinated Indians

  3. 3:19

    When Varun Gandhi Brought Up Farmers In Parliament

  4. 3:20

    The Controversy Around NCB's Drug Raid

  5. 2:32

    A Lunch Invite For PM Modi

  6. 4:30

    When India Slammed Pakistan At The UN

57 comments

  • Victor B.
    9 hours

    Yeh sab bol ke faida nahin.. Gumrah karna bandh karo.. Khoon to aakhir Gandhi ka.. One and only Honble PM of India.. Modiji

  • Tejpal S.
    3 days

    Agreed...waise agar aapka beta ya Bahu ya koi aur ghar ke bhed bahar kholega to aap uski pooja karenge ya satya bolne par taali thokenge ya for usko thokenge....

  • AJ A.
    3 days

    Hence we just saw that talking abt ur organizations prblm and wring deeds can make u jobless 😂😂😂😂

  • Sirajul H.
    5 days

    These are signs that he will quit BJP in the near future.

  • Shirley S.
    5 days

    When did this happen?

  • Sangeeta R.
    5 days

    Bjp is so cheap

  • Loganathan E.
    5 days

    Nehrus blood in you. You proved it.

  • Narendra N.
    5 days

    He already decided to cahnge his party that's why started to take baised stands

  • Ahsan K.
    5 days

    Kuchh bhi nehi suna jata firvi laga hua hai ye ladka

  • Satish P.
    6 days

    I never knew he has that better thoughts..!

  • Avinash S.
    6 days

    Chodi rejects

  • Ketura J.
    6 days

  • S. R.
    6 days

    The price of speaking truth inside bjp. bjp is for liars only.

  • Mahetab A.
    6 days

    GOOD

  • Javed A.
    6 days

    Congress join karaye...ise majboot kariye..

  • Mayur A.
    6 days

    He must be listening to "BAAKI SAB TOH SAPNE HOTE HAI. APNE TOH ANE HOTE HAI..." on loop 😂🤣

  • Arifkhan A.
    6 days

    Ye harami hai

  • Neer J.
    6 days

    Bravo

  • Naveen R.
    6 days

    Suddenly he has become anti-national for gobar bhakts but as long as he was in BJP he was a Saint. 😂😂

  • Hrithik J.
    6 days

    Standing against the wrong takes courage ⚡.

