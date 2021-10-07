back
When Varun Gandhi Brought Up Farmers In Parliament
Varun Gandhi was dropped from the BJP's National Executive, hours after he tweeted asking for "accountability" in the Lakhimpur Kheri farmers' killings. A throwback to his 2017 Parliament speech, where he spoke about farmers in a different context...
07/10/2021 5:57 PM
- 104.8K
- 1.6K
- 61
57 comments
Victor B.9 hours
Yeh sab bol ke faida nahin.. Gumrah karna bandh karo.. Khoon to aakhir Gandhi ka.. One and only Honble PM of India.. Modiji
Tejpal S.3 days
Agreed...waise agar aapka beta ya Bahu ya koi aur ghar ke bhed bahar kholega to aap uski pooja karenge ya satya bolne par taali thokenge ya for usko thokenge....
AJ A.3 days
Hence we just saw that talking abt ur organizations prblm and wring deeds can make u jobless 😂😂😂😂
Sirajul H.5 days
These are signs that he will quit BJP in the near future.
Shirley S.5 days
When did this happen?
Sangeeta R.5 days
Bjp is so cheap
Loganathan E.5 days
Nehrus blood in you. You proved it.
Narendra N.5 days
He already decided to cahnge his party that's why started to take baised stands
Ahsan K.5 days
Kuchh bhi nehi suna jata firvi laga hua hai ye ladka
Satish P.6 days
I never knew he has that better thoughts..!
Avinash S.6 days
Chodi rejects
Ketura J.6 days
S. R.6 days
The price of speaking truth inside bjp. bjp is for liars only.
Mahetab A.6 days
GOOD
Javed A.6 days
Congress join karaye...ise majboot kariye..
Mayur A.6 days
He must be listening to "BAAKI SAB TOH SAPNE HOTE HAI. APNE TOH ANE HOTE HAI..." on loop 😂🤣
Arifkhan A.6 days
Ye harami hai
Neer J.6 days
Bravo
Naveen R.6 days
Suddenly he has become anti-national for gobar bhakts but as long as he was in BJP he was a Saint. 😂😂
Hrithik J.6 days
Standing against the wrong takes courage ⚡.