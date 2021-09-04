When Women Are Told What To Wear

Si quisiera abortar en el mundo...
Avnish K.2 hours
No comments But what if Taliban comes to India or some regime of that kind!! R we waiting for that day..it will come may b 20/25 years ..change is permanent if u remember
Jayati S.4 hours
Really, that unquestioned freedom that all men have...should be questioned
Arijoy M.6 hours
With freedom comes responsibility. Wear whatever you want, but dont blame anyone or any system if something happens because of your choice.
Nilusha M.10 hours
The problem is not only in India. Most of the Sri Lankan girls are judged by what they wear and even some offices have dress codes for women like sleeveless blouses are not allowed , deep neckline is not suitable , skirts should be longer than the knee length and etc. My relatives have so many opinions on my clothes and they think that their daughters are better than me because they wear very traditional clothes 😂😂 My mum was asked by many relatives to advice me about wearing shorts and other fashionable clothes. They think fashion is a sin..
Disha G.10 hours
I don't understand one thing .. when people say don't wear spaghetti strap dress or off shoulder dresses because "men will look in a bad way" . Are some men really that bad that the mare sight of shoulders and legs turn them on?😂
Apurva P.10 hours
My Opinion is that a women can wear anything she wants as long as she is comfortable in it. and others shouldn't bother her 👏👏👏
Shalmali D.11 hours
After being told what not to wear plenty of times...I actually have told afew guys wearing shorts not to wear them cause ugly legs...the look on their faces 😅
Shaakir C.11 hours
Animals are most modern in my view,look they are always naked... we should follow them,one Step towards modernization....
Vaibbhav S.12 hours
Pradeep C.13 hours
is skin show...showing off your parts ..which are meant to be kept private is comfort ?...what do u need that for ?does that make sense ?first of all why these women want to show things off and feel it that they are restricted in the society and want to set free and roam naked ..really isnt happy that such a platform like is supporting it ..all i wanna say is dress conservwd that unfortunately your private parts arent seen to someone ..who has no intrest in looking at you ..pointing out the visibility of something that shouldnt be seen usually isnt comfortable i agree ..but y give a chance asking them to say that ..
Cherese C.13 hours
All of these misogynistic cultural norms that everybody accepts and seemingly never, ever questions need to HURRY UP AND [email protected]#KING DIE!!!!! It is 2021, and women, (who by the way are half of the world's population), are still harshly subjected to brutal regimes, sociopathic and hyper-masculine domination, honour killings and Female Genital Mutilation. This [email protected] has GOT TO STOP, on a worldwide scale; and if you're offended by what I have just typed, then that's too [email protected] bad, because you're probably a misogynistic idiot with absolutely no understanding of the female anatomy, a psycho-religious idiot, or a female misogynistic idiot with absolutely no understanding of her own anatomy; (and hell yes, in those types of societies, as well as this Westernized one), there are just misogynistic women as there are men; as hard as that is to [email protected]#king believe... !!!!! 🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️
Ananya D.14 hours
To all gyani, traditional, socially responsible indian males who are giving free ka gyan here ... Have u ever seen a man doing work on roadside shirtless?? Have u ever seen a man wearing sando ganjis outside his home? Have u ever seen a man wearing dhoti or lungi and then fold it up way above the knee? Have u ever seen a man standing road side and peeing shamelessly? Have you ever seen a man wearing t-shirt or ganji and then folding it up above stomach saying it's hot weather? If you ever seen any of these then keep your mouth shut and just scroll the video. We have already lots of ppl giving gyan in real-time face to face , no need anymore on social media.
Kaushal V.17 hours
सानिया मिर्ज़ा करांची में 'गोआ वाले बीच पे' बजाके झूमती हैं
Kaushal V.17 hours
वाह रे नारीवाद, बड़ा सेलेक्टिव है तू, देश देख के अंदर घुसता है।
Angel S.17 hours
Her body her choice. Look at the ancient statues. India was so progressive and open minded. What happened to us ? 🤷🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️
Parul S.20 hours
Bakbas...... Apko pehenane me aacha lage jaruri nhi vo dusre ko dekhne me b aacha lage...... People should understand other concern.....
Sumit B.21 hours
I am really shocked by seeing the comment of females who are advising other to dress like situation, events, place or occasion. In a country like India where women are socially deprived from there rights (Constitution has given equal rights) we have females here not supporting other females. Saddening but what can they do, may their hisband or boyfriend are in their friend list and they can't go against them. PS: Feeling pity for such thought process.
Sumit B.a day
This is the first video of Brut that I agree with. Everyone in the society should have the choice of wearing what they want, everyone mind it everyone. No one should be stopped from wearing what they want. They are adult enough to understand their good or bad. Instead, rapes should stop and we should work towards providing a safe environment to the girls. Stop breeding rapists at home and train your girls on self defence and boys to respect women. PS: Everyone asking girls to not to wear what they want is other way supporting and appreciatiing the rapists mentality.
Damini C.a day
Please remove the word modesty from the dictionary... Spiderman ban jao deviyo.... brut publish some serious information Inka to yhi chlta rhega....show the real picture of our nation.
Megha J.a day
Like India, Israel also have the same climatic conditions expect rains are very less out there. Also it holds quite a religious background but the girls out there are not just in the army but also ultra modern. They wear whatever they like & they are super safe bcoz they have strong laws for women & child safety. Only in India & some Muslim countries women have no freedom to choose an outfit of their own. Equality is just spoken of in India ....I think it will take another 150 years for India to accept things.