When Yogi Adityanath Broke Down In Parliament

Years before his iron-fisted grip over India's biggest state, he was weeping in Parliament. In 2007, UP chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav had him pre-emptively arrested over the fear that he could cause a communal flare up by addressing the condolence meeting of a man killed around Muharram. Today, there are no such tears for Yogi Adityanath who turns 48 years old.