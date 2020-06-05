back

When Yogi Adityanath Broke Down In Parliament

Years before his iron-fisted grip over India's biggest state, he was weeping in Parliament. In 2007, UP chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav had him pre-emptively arrested over the fear that he could cause a communal flare up by addressing the condolence meeting of a man killed around Muharram. Today, there are no such tears for Yogi Adityanath who turns 48 years old.

06/05/2020 4:57 AMupdated: 06/05/2020 7:45 AM
  • 153.7k
  • 547

And even more

  1. 3:07

    People Donald Trump doesn’t know

  2. 4:13

    Donald Trump on the African American community

  3. 11:03

    Have U.S. presidents prepared the country for a pandemic?

  4. 4:02

    What is the Insurrection Act?

  5. 7:20

    8 Can't Wait, explained

  6. 7:58

    How U.S. presidents responded to civil unrest against police brutality

488 comments

  • Sachin G.
    3 hours

    https://forms.gle/MvfezCzinJ9XY8z19

  • Kiran K.
    5 hours

    To all the laughing emoji I laugh at ur moms as.

  • Amitabha B.
    7 hours

    🤣

  • Sohail R.
    9 hours

    Aray Ap logo nay yogi ko ruladia -very sad Ap log bohat jalim ho.. Bhartion. Yogi g. K aansoo bhi nahee saf kiyay. ap logo K monh par gao gober kA laip kar K gadhay par bethakar poray Bharat ki ser karwai jaie. 😷😜😛

  • Abdullah B.
    11 hours

    Criminal. Dot.

  • Man I.
    14 hours

    1.49 yogi foreseen 2020 and accusing himself

  • Aloknath P.
    15 hours

    Gaan* maarega sabki jo bhi khilaaf hai His way Or the highway... Be with him... Be United... Or else get ready to get a pasting

  • Prasanjeet C.
    17 hours

    The Future PM of India. And a nightmare for Jihadis and Liberandus.

  • Naseer B.
    18 hours

    Kyun Rorai re Kutte Suvar salla

  • Rehman S.
    19 hours

    Magarmachh ke Aansoo 😏

  • Beigh U.
    19 hours

    Ab ya dard kahan gaye jab Muslims pe UP police zulim karti hai , and look difference between Congress speaker and today's one

  • Sadikur R.
    a day

    Your drama is only for hindu extremists not for inform people who know what kind of criminals you are

  • Vish M.
    a day

    😂 what an actor.... UP ka Laal

  • Syed M.
    a day

    What an a**hole this fanta bottle is.

  • Zigdal O.
    a day

    As usual emotions and sentiments wins over our public. One should analyze his data and past records he's not a monk instead we deserves to be called a monster.Damn for once hear his campaign speech,he is no monk ,just by wearing a holy dress it doesn't make anyone holy ,he's a imposter,such a pussy🖕🖕

  • Mëhdï M.
    2 days

    Oscar and academy awards goes to 🤣

  • Shiva P.
    2 days

    Fake tears.

  • Vi K.
    2 days

    To bring peace in bharat. Must get rid of katwas

  • Mohan R.
    2 days

    Bloody indian dramatist

  • Ravi T.
    2 days

    if yogi in kashmir... just think of maths teachers and student lovers of kashmir 😂😂😂