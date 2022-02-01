Where Are India’s Working Women?

Inspiring Story of A Restaurant Run By Kids
Pratik D.4 days
All these statistics are false. World Bank is a Chinese dominated organization. Raising the marriage age bar for women solved all the problems. And this is not sarcasm, nothing is more sarcastic than the government.
Junaid A.5 days
Phela be bola tha beti phataoe.. 🤣🤣
Junaid A.5 days
Tiffin carrier bolraha hai shaayad🤔🤔🤔
NL B.5 days
It's seems brut is running by some political party with some hidden agenda.
Roshni M.6 days
Kon sa IAS ka job tha..... Itna besharmi bhara to jawab milta Hai jab aap apni job ke liye bolte Hai....
Vikas K.6 days
Great actor of the century, deserve Oscar award
Chirag L.02/02/2022 11:36
Brut will not make any video in favour of India So neutral it is 😹. I hope u r aware about PM sukanya Yojna, kanya yojna and other programs for the females. And because of that Female gender ration has improved and even become more than men. We have females flying Aircrafts to females working in ISRO. In our civilization we pray to devis.( representation of female power). Go take ur pseudo feminist reporting to other countries suitably islamic ones where females are nt even allowed to go outside alone or drive a car or nt to even pray inside a mosque
Hitesh C.02/02/2022 09:40
Just confuse about 18-21 Girl has no right to Mary before 21 But can have sex above 18 isn't it so how can parents stop from that right I don't know about new laws
Jaswant S.02/02/2022 06:50
Jumale baanao. Tubyia lagao in ganges. Beti baacho. Beti paatao. Saddai cha chowekidar. Kala ghora on 26th jan 2022. Kala dhan note bandi wala khite. Raffle commission kiddaa paris is calling.
Brut India02/02/2022 05:51
During the winter session of Parliament, the government introduced the legislative changes to increase the marriageable age from 18 to 21. It believes such a move will improve gender equality and allow more women to be on the workforce. https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/raising-age-of-marriage-for-women-will-allow-them-to-pursue-a-career-pm-modi/articleshow/88865063.cms
Yadram S.01/02/2022 22:14
50 percent or 100 percent jobs must be provided to needy ladies to save ladies.NO USE OF EDUCATION IF NO JOBS.NO ONE' LIKE A GIRL IF EDUCATED AND NO JOB.EDUCATION RUINED THE LIVES OF UNMARRIED GIRLS AND MARRIED LADIES WITHOUT JOBS HENCE CAUSE OF INCREASING DIVORCE AND UNMARRIED GIRLS
Yadram S.01/02/2022 22:01
Ladies are not aware financial empowerment.No job even after B. Tech and B e d and graduation.wastage of money by doing SUCH cources.Educated ladies have to face divorce if no government jobs.Very little percentage of jobs for ladies.Education ruined the Life of ladies.It is only for richest people who can afford the expenditure.NO CHANCE OF MARRIAGE AND JOBS FOR EDUCATED LADIES.NO FAVOURABLE POLICY OF THE GOVERNMENT FOR LADIES.POLICY MUST BE MADE TO GIVE JOB TO EACH LADIES EVEN FOR UNEDUCATED LADIES BECAUSE THE LADIES HAVE ROLL AS A MOTHER.A VERY RESPONSIBLE ROLL MORE THAN A MAN.
Naunihal S.01/02/2022 21:48
Good
Hervé F.01/02/2022 17:20
I hope that the mentality of society and employers will change. India has everything to gain if it allows more women to work. My support to all Indian women. I hope their situation will improve. Equality between men and women must be a goal that all countries in the world should pursue.
Bhavana W.01/02/2022 17:10
Last 2 years have been testing for all of us, not just for the government. People have suffered financially, monetarily, mentally, physically etc. We have never faced such situation in our lifetime, such phenomenon are once in a century. Adding to that, it's been even more tougher for women. These low numbers of women being unemployed due various reasons could be due to pandemic. We cannot blame government primarily as a sole culprit. Throughout the nation there has been unemployment irrespective of gender. Women calling quits from their jobs could be their personal decision, family pressure, or marriage. That needs to be addressed at ground level by us, not the government. It's naive to blame government here.
Kamal A.01/02/2022 16:50
Earlier Indian womens were hardworking, and now womens in India feels that they have the responsibility of husband that is why most women who were employed quit their job after marriage. Before marriage they do job just to help your parents/siblings or bear their expenses before marriage but dont want to work after marriage. Secondly, after marriage if everything running fine b/w husband and wife, husband will bear her expenses, if anything wrong in their relationship, gender bias laws heavily tilted in favour of women forced to give maintenance or alimony. Jab sab kuch mil raha hai to kyu kaam karengi. 2. Ajkal women se jyada mens hardwork karte hai, unhe parents ko bhi dekhna hai, wife baccho ko bhi dekhna hai. Ajkal to husband baccho ki sari responsibility dekhte hai women se jyada. 3. Or sahi baat hai ki vo itna available nhi joti jitna male hote hai like raat ko bhi mena ko call karo kisi urgent work k liye to vo 24x7 available hote hai. Or ek private entity ko apne business may profit se matlab hota hai jo uske liye jyada kaam kare, jyada available rahe usi ko vo kaam per rakhega 4. Security bhi ek reason hai. Ajkal fake sexual harrassment or rape k cases bht hai. Around 76% as per NCRB data are fake. To koi bhi womens ko kaam dene se katrata hai kyunki ek fake complaint uski or uske company ko barbad kar sakta hai yo obvious hai har aadmi apni suraksha pehle dekhta hai social welfare se. Even Govt.Jobs may bhi girls itna kaam nhi karti jitna ek male official karta hai. Agar senior thoda bht pressure banata hai kaam k liye to girls ya to harrassment karne ka complaint karti hai ya fir child care leave per chali jati hai. I personally saw these practices by the girls officials. 6pm k baad girls ko rok nhi sakte or 6pm k baad girls ka kaam dusre males ko karna padta hai. Problem yeh hai ki sacchi ko koi dekhna nhi chahta. 5. Hum bhi chahte hai ki girls aaye work force may. But in sabhi ko bahano ko chod kar genuinly hardwork kare or apna, apne parivar or desh ki pragati may yogdan day. Kabhi mauka mile to dekhna isreal, america, japan, south korea, uk etc desho may womens bht hardworking hai as compare to indian womens. Meri baat se kisiko bura lga ho to uske liye maafi but mujhe jaisa feel hua bataya.
Nayana B.01/02/2022 16:47
😊
Raveendran P.01/02/2022 16:30
Modi is adding the agony by denying jobs to women in SBI.
Reshma S.01/02/2022 16:28
Most of the employers still not interested to hire women. Male dominance mentality is the major cause
G A.01/02/2022 16:01
Did anyone hear aabout ?? Go look up