Where Are The Jobs, Rahul Gandhi Asks PM Modi
No Death Certificate For Srinagar Teen Who Drowned In 2019
NYC Is The New Battleground Of Indian Politics
Owaisi's Rebuttal To Modi's Ayodhya Speech
Imran Khan & Pakistan’s New Map
Countries VS. TikTok
Oh my crying babay! What fo u want to do with Economy? Can u give some suggestions for the same.?
Sabse pahle to koi bhi is Rahul Gandhi ke jhuth ka saboot yahan pe dein ki kab Modi ji ne har saal 2 cr noukari dene ka vaada kiya tha...
Dusra kya inke acc COVID pandemic ke tym pe lockdown nhi karna chahiye tha, kya kehna chah raha hai ye...
Mana ki unemployment issue hai present tym pe lekin kya aisa nhi lagta ki ye tym jo corona ka chal rha hai wo unprecedented hai....
Isse kaise deal karna hai kisi ko koi idea tha kya iske aane ke tym pe, agar lockdown nhi kiya jaata to kya hota ..
Aur haan jin.logo ki job chhuti hai wo fir se waapas jaa rahe hai ,apne job ke liye ....
Hamesha negativity hi failana kaam hai iska
Don't show facts in front of andh bakhts
Brut is enjoying and making more money from both BJP & Congress
Rahulji you do not have any answer to any of the problems except accusations. We have seen enough of congress for the last 60 years. It is better to keep shut than showing the world how much you know. If you would have formed the government only God could have saved us. China, Pakistan and all these hostile countries would have munched a bigger chunk of our country. Aksai chin has already been taken during your great grandfather's time.
Pappu whole world has unemployment, economic situation is very bad, this does not stupid apply to india. Wake up and study other countries news don't try to show if to uneducated poor people how great your speech is! You fore fathers ruined India now after 70years years India is awake. You supported corruption, terrorism murders, demolishing mandirs, and converting Hindu girls to muslim shall I go on? You are a pakka Muslim and your mum Sonia miano is foreigner Italian only business is to loot India. Go to Pakistan or Where you come from Afghanistan. Jai Hind Vande Matram jai Sri Ram BJP Jindabad
https://www.facebook.com/100048243093647/posts/163239078627528/
Modi's real India
Yes you right sir
Jis gadhey ko NCC ka pta nhi tha, bo har sector ka expert ban rha hai, halaki supreme court ki china k saath agreement pr baat ho ya punjab ke zeherali shraab kaand, ya rajasthan mai jo 11 refugees ki death ho, un per ye Mr bean kuch nhi bolenge
A person whose family hangs on most dearly to the top post and refuses to nominate a democratically elected person as President has absolutely no right whatsoever to mislead others even if it may all seem topsy turvy as the rest of the world right now. Yesterday incidentally was the anniversary of the Quit India Movement and the irony, a lady whose nationality continues to be mired in controversies is the leader of the opposition be it in proxy or for real. Shameful is even an endorsement of the family which fails never to gag voices of freedom or rebellion .
Even though, every one has to see one thing, Every parties shitting Politicians are safe and secure, by all means. We are the only Hopeless useless citizens.
Nothing goona change.
Check EIA
Unemployment not only India's problem
It's problem of every country
The present job creation method totally failed across globe
Due to Corona and it's effects we unable to observe impact of modi's new
Policies
Transformation is not one day task
It take several years
Wait for another few months and you will come to know significant changes in INDIA
Poyya vere velae illa unaku
Come on ..be like a real Politician..do it on streets.Just not like a in front of only 📷.
I need that Aalu ki machine Rahul sir...🤣🤣
Fir main kabi job nh karegaaa...
Chand pe Kheti bi to krni hn...
Jaldi machine bano baba...
Plz get lost from our country. You and your dynasty Family looted us from last 6+decades.
Ok..arrange job for the jobless People's..do ur duty possible&positively immediately..or simply blurb&sound of effects .for voting.Today People's are clever don't cheat by. Words only action.Quick make the trains&buses ..run around 24 hrs as usual..Ok.Rahulkhan..more money with U..big political parties..do it! Good do it against New world order....First become Freemasonry Lodge to do right for People's..
Had the Congress been in power in covid 19 period, it would have been disaster, Indian would go behind by 10 years.
Pulka Gandhi who don't know Bangalore is capital of karnataka,, 🐣🐣 also giving speeches
Wow!!! I could see so many economists here in the comments section... 🤑
Sadly, none of them are qualified enough to earn money for the country... 😂
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
137 comments
P V.13 minutes
Oh my crying babay! What fo u want to do with Economy? Can u give some suggestions for the same.?
Nishant K.14 minutes
Sabse pahle to koi bhi is Rahul Gandhi ke jhuth ka saboot yahan pe dein ki kab Modi ji ne har saal 2 cr noukari dene ka vaada kiya tha... Dusra kya inke acc COVID pandemic ke tym pe lockdown nhi karna chahiye tha, kya kehna chah raha hai ye... Mana ki unemployment issue hai present tym pe lekin kya aisa nhi lagta ki ye tym jo corona ka chal rha hai wo unprecedented hai.... Isse kaise deal karna hai kisi ko koi idea tha kya iske aane ke tym pe, agar lockdown nhi kiya jaata to kya hota .. Aur haan jin.logo ki job chhuti hai wo fir se waapas jaa rahe hai ,apne job ke liye .... Hamesha negativity hi failana kaam hai iska
Shayan A.14 minutes
Don't show facts in front of andh bakhts
Srivatsa K.15 minutes
Brut is enjoying and making more money from both BJP & Congress
Sanjib S.16 minutes
Rahulji you do not have any answer to any of the problems except accusations. We have seen enough of congress for the last 60 years. It is better to keep shut than showing the world how much you know. If you would have formed the government only God could have saved us. China, Pakistan and all these hostile countries would have munched a bigger chunk of our country. Aksai chin has already been taken during your great grandfather's time.
Anil S.19 minutes
Pappu whole world has unemployment, economic situation is very bad, this does not stupid apply to india. Wake up and study other countries news don't try to show if to uneducated poor people how great your speech is! You fore fathers ruined India now after 70years years India is awake. You supported corruption, terrorism murders, demolishing mandirs, and converting Hindu girls to muslim shall I go on? You are a pakka Muslim and your mum Sonia miano is foreigner Italian only business is to loot India. Go to Pakistan or Where you come from Afghanistan. Jai Hind Vande Matram jai Sri Ram BJP Jindabad
Abdul G.21 minutes
https://www.facebook.com/100048243093647/posts/163239078627528/ Modi's real India
Amber P.23 minutes
Yes you right sir
Amit V.26 minutes
Jis gadhey ko NCC ka pta nhi tha, bo har sector ka expert ban rha hai, halaki supreme court ki china k saath agreement pr baat ho ya punjab ke zeherali shraab kaand, ya rajasthan mai jo 11 refugees ki death ho, un per ye Mr bean kuch nhi bolenge
Sumay S.31 minutes
A person whose family hangs on most dearly to the top post and refuses to nominate a democratically elected person as President has absolutely no right whatsoever to mislead others even if it may all seem topsy turvy as the rest of the world right now. Yesterday incidentally was the anniversary of the Quit India Movement and the irony, a lady whose nationality continues to be mired in controversies is the leader of the opposition be it in proxy or for real. Shameful is even an endorsement of the family which fails never to gag voices of freedom or rebellion .
Prathap C.32 minutes
Even though, every one has to see one thing, Every parties shitting Politicians are safe and secure, by all means. We are the only Hopeless useless citizens. Nothing goona change. Check EIA
Niranjan K.33 minutes
Unemployment not only India's problem It's problem of every country The present job creation method totally failed across globe Due to Corona and it's effects we unable to observe impact of modi's new Policies Transformation is not one day task It take several years Wait for another few months and you will come to know significant changes in INDIA
Sanjeev K.35 minutes
Poyya vere velae illa unaku
Suraj S.36 minutes
Come on ..be like a real Politician..do it on streets.Just not like a in front of only 📷.
Nitesh I.36 minutes
I need that Aalu ki machine Rahul sir...🤣🤣 Fir main kabi job nh karegaaa... Chand pe Kheti bi to krni hn... Jaldi machine bano baba...
Manoj K.37 minutes
Plz get lost from our country. You and your dynasty Family looted us from last 6+decades.
Muralidharan37 minutes
Ok..arrange job for the jobless People's..do ur duty possible&positively immediately..or simply blurb&sound of effects .for voting.Today People's are clever don't cheat by. Words only action.Quick make the trains&buses ..run around 24 hrs as usual..Ok.Rahulkhan..more money with U..big political parties..do it! Good do it against New world order....First become Freemasonry Lodge to do right for People's..
Kondur P.38 minutes
Had the Congress been in power in covid 19 period, it would have been disaster, Indian would go behind by 10 years.
Vamsikrishna C.40 minutes
Pulka Gandhi who don't know Bangalore is capital of karnataka,, 🐣🐣 also giving speeches
Ananth N.40 minutes
Wow!!! I could see so many economists here in the comments section... 🤑 Sadly, none of them are qualified enough to earn money for the country... 😂