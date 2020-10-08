back

Where Are The Jobs, Rahul Gandhi Asks PM Modi

Rahul Gandhi minced no words while condemning the government for "destroying" the economy.

08/10/2020 1:27 PM
    

137 comments

  • P V.
    13 minutes

    Oh my crying babay! What fo u want to do with Economy? Can u give some suggestions for the same.?

  • Nishant K.
    14 minutes

    Sabse pahle to koi bhi is Rahul Gandhi ke jhuth ka saboot yahan pe dein ki kab Modi ji ne har saal 2 cr noukari dene ka vaada kiya tha... Dusra kya inke acc COVID pandemic ke tym pe lockdown nhi karna chahiye tha, kya kehna chah raha hai ye... Mana ki unemployment issue hai present tym pe lekin kya aisa nhi lagta ki ye tym jo corona ka chal rha hai wo unprecedented hai.... Isse kaise deal karna hai kisi ko koi idea tha kya iske aane ke tym pe, agar lockdown nhi kiya jaata to kya hota .. Aur haan jin.logo ki job chhuti hai wo fir se waapas jaa rahe hai ,apne job ke liye .... Hamesha negativity hi failana kaam hai iska

  • Shayan A.
    14 minutes

    Don't show facts in front of andh bakhts

  • Srivatsa K.
    15 minutes

    Brut is enjoying and making more money from both BJP & Congress

  • Sanjib S.
    16 minutes

    Rahulji you do not have any answer to any of the problems except accusations. We have seen enough of congress for the last 60 years. It is better to keep shut than showing the world how much you know. If you would have formed the government only God could have saved us. China, Pakistan and all these hostile countries would have munched a bigger chunk of our country. Aksai chin has already been taken during your great grandfather's time.

  • Anil S.
    19 minutes

    Pappu whole world has unemployment, economic situation is very bad, this does not stupid apply to india. Wake up and study other countries news don't try to show if to uneducated poor people how great your speech is! You fore fathers ruined India now after 70years years India is awake. You supported corruption, terrorism murders, demolishing mandirs, and converting Hindu girls to muslim shall I go on? You are a pakka Muslim and your mum Sonia miano is foreigner Italian only business is to loot India. Go to Pakistan or Where you come from Afghanistan. Jai Hind Vande Matram jai Sri Ram BJP Jindabad

  • Abdul G.
    21 minutes

    https://www.facebook.com/100048243093647/posts/163239078627528/ Modi's real India

  • Amber P.
    23 minutes

    Yes you right sir

  • Amit V.
    26 minutes

    Jis gadhey ko NCC ka pta nhi tha, bo har sector ka expert ban rha hai, halaki supreme court ki china k saath agreement pr baat ho ya punjab ke zeherali shraab kaand, ya rajasthan mai jo 11 refugees ki death ho, un per ye Mr bean kuch nhi bolenge

  • Sumay S.
    31 minutes

    A person whose family hangs on most dearly to the top post and refuses to nominate a democratically elected person as President has absolutely no right whatsoever to mislead others even if it may all seem topsy turvy as the rest of the world right now. Yesterday incidentally was the anniversary of the Quit India Movement and the irony, a lady whose nationality continues to be mired in controversies is the leader of the opposition be it in proxy or for real. Shameful is even an endorsement of the family which fails never to gag voices of freedom or rebellion .

  • Prathap C.
    32 minutes

    Even though, every one has to see one thing, Every parties shitting Politicians are safe and secure, by all means. We are the only Hopeless useless citizens. Nothing goona change. Check EIA

  • Niranjan K.
    33 minutes

    Unemployment not only India's problem It's problem of every country The present job creation method totally failed across globe Due to Corona and it's effects we unable to observe impact of modi's new Policies Transformation is not one day task It take several years Wait for another few months and you will come to know significant changes in INDIA

  • Sanjeev K.
    35 minutes

    Poyya vere velae illa unaku

  • Suraj S.
    36 minutes

    Come on ..be like a real Politician..do it on streets.Just not like a in front of only 📷.

  • Nitesh I.
    36 minutes

    I need that Aalu ki machine Rahul sir...🤣🤣 Fir main kabi job nh karegaaa... Chand pe Kheti bi to krni hn... Jaldi machine bano baba...

  • Manoj K.
    37 minutes

    Plz get lost from our country. You and your dynasty Family looted us from last 6+decades.

  • Muralidharan
    37 minutes

    Ok..arrange job for the jobless People's..do ur duty possible&positively immediately..or simply blurb&sound of effects .for voting.Today People's are clever don't cheat by. Words only action.Quick make the trains&buses ..run around 24 hrs as usual..Ok.Rahulkhan..more money with U..big political parties..do it! Good do it against New world order....First become Freemasonry Lodge to do right for People's..

  • Kondur P.
    38 minutes

    Had the Congress been in power in covid 19 period, it would have been disaster, Indian would go behind by 10 years.

  • Vamsikrishna C.
    40 minutes

    Pulka Gandhi who don't know Bangalore is capital of karnataka,, 🐣🐣 also giving speeches

  • Ananth N.
    40 minutes

    Wow!!! I could see so many economists here in the comments section... 🤑 Sadly, none of them are qualified enough to earn money for the country... 😂

