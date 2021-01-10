back

Where Sex Trafficking Survivors Go

Imagine being a teenager, waking up in a strange room, and hearing someone say, "I've sold you." Survivors of sex trafficking describe their awful childhood and adolescence.

10/01/2021 4:27 PM
  • 198.7K
  • 76

59 comments

  • Srilakshmi K.
    21 hours

    This damn trade or business is flourishing because of the customers demand why do men want to reach out to women brothels for their business just get the hell married.. have a girl friend ... This is just existing because of men ... When will a man's desire to sleep with different young woman end.. can young girls like these never live in peace.. is poverty a curse being innocent a curse.. hate the animals behind these trade..

  • Sahil A.
    a day

    This is horrible💔💔

  • Debabrata D.
    a day

    I couldn't able watch. So painful. Our law n order should be more strict. The culprit should be published.

  • Purba C.
    a day

    Ohh God humans can be so harse really pathetic how can one being humiliate like this another ..Scare of humans not ghost or animals Salute to these brave hearts

  • Priti J.
    a day

    😭😭

  • Ila M.
    a day

    Heartbreaking to read this. I hope the Govt. takes very strong action against traffickers and stops this cruelty.

  • Jammer D.
    a day

    Now shout out again=Mera bharat Mahan..your government cant do anything for ur own people but ur government shows like India is total democratic and developed nation and always try to degrade neighbouring countries.Now,ThisModi and BJP are even the worst political party of liars and scumbags..I came to Delhi once,everywhere peoples want to scam me for money.Such a dirty place and too much traffic.The Biharis auto drivers were even so theives.They try to charge u double if they knew we were new ppl in that city..Everywhere in the world,There are scammers but In India,I found too much..

  • Puja D.
    2 days

    chokhe jol ese gelo Bhai.

  • Nitesh S.
    2 days

    It is very sad.... But the fact, it's everywhere across the globe from the ancient time, it can't be changed.

  • Sampa G.
    2 days

    Anek valobasa eder sobar jonne..

  • Sreyasha C.
    3 days

    Ki Abastha

  • Shilpa S.
    3 days

    I cry my heart out when listening to such stories and just feel lucky every day for living a fortunate life but I always think about how to help such people? how can we spread awareness and prevent such cases to happen in our society?

  • Roxana G.
    3 days

    The India is a hell country.Sorry

  • Jaya
    3 days

    They are devil's.. no words

  • Azeem A.
    3 days

    I won't think twice killing such beasts if get a chance.

  • Mansi N.
    3 days

    Is this really happening in state ruled by a woman?

  • Alivia B.
    4 days

    This is so scary

  • Sandy K.
    4 days

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=48OyyhpIGZk

  • Saraswathy K.
    4 days

    So sad

  • Nipuna S.
    4 days

    So true the real culprits are the once who use them

