Where Sex Trafficking Survivors Go
Imagine being a teenager, waking up in a strange room, and hearing someone say, "I've sold you." Survivors of sex trafficking describe their awful childhood and adolescence.
10/01/2021 4:27 PM
59 comments
Srilakshmi K.21 hours
This damn trade or business is flourishing because of the customers demand why do men want to reach out to women brothels for their business just get the hell married.. have a girl friend ... This is just existing because of men ... When will a man's desire to sleep with different young woman end.. can young girls like these never live in peace.. is poverty a curse being innocent a curse.. hate the animals behind these trade..
Sahil A.a day
This is horrible💔💔
Debabrata D.a day
I couldn't able watch. So painful. Our law n order should be more strict. The culprit should be published.
Purba C.a day
Ohh God humans can be so harse really pathetic how can one being humiliate like this another ..Scare of humans not ghost or animals Salute to these brave hearts
Priti J.a day
😭😭
Ila M.a day
Heartbreaking to read this. I hope the Govt. takes very strong action against traffickers and stops this cruelty.
Jammer D.a day
Now shout out again=Mera bharat Mahan..your government cant do anything for ur own people but ur government shows like India is total democratic and developed nation and always try to degrade neighbouring countries.Now,ThisModi and BJP are even the worst political party of liars and scumbags..I came to Delhi once,everywhere peoples want to scam me for money.Such a dirty place and too much traffic.The Biharis auto drivers were even so theives.They try to charge u double if they knew we were new ppl in that city..Everywhere in the world,There are scammers but In India,I found too much..
Puja D.2 days
chokhe jol ese gelo Bhai.
Nitesh S.2 days
It is very sad.... But the fact, it's everywhere across the globe from the ancient time, it can't be changed.
Sampa G.2 days
Anek valobasa eder sobar jonne..
Sreyasha C.3 days
Ki Abastha
Shilpa S.3 days
I cry my heart out when listening to such stories and just feel lucky every day for living a fortunate life but I always think about how to help such people? how can we spread awareness and prevent such cases to happen in our society?
Roxana G.3 days
The India is a hell country.Sorry
Jaya3 days
They are devil's.. no words
Azeem A.3 days
I won't think twice killing such beasts if get a chance.
Mansi N.3 days
Is this really happening in state ruled by a woman?
Alivia B.4 days
This is so scary
Sandy K.4 days
Saraswathy K.4 days
So sad
Nipuna S.4 days
So true the real culprits are the once who use them