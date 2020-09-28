back
Where There Are Women, There Is A Way
Their village ran out of water. So they cut a waterway through a hill, working non-stop for 18 months. Meet the indomitable Jal Sahelis of Bundelkhand. 💪
09/28/2020 12:50 PMupdated: 09/28/2020 1:04 PM
Pradeep K.5 hours
Women in villages walking 40kms to fetch water. Modi will call it a exercise and use it for fit India campaign..
Ganesh N.5 hours
What Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s govt. was doing these many years ruling the state god only knows
Raman P.6 hours
Government gand mra rahi thi
Bhupendra B.7 hours
Great work
Ali M.8 hours
Where are the men?
Awais J.9 hours
Speechless .love from Pakistan
Dipali B.9 hours
Great determination. Salute
Padma M.10 hours
Congratulations women power
Allan B.11 hours
Climate change impacts....
Suman K.14 hours
Why wait for others...government or anyone. Do them yourself
RJ R.15 hours
UNITED WE STAND.!.!!.!
RJ R.15 hours
Bravo.!👏🏻 Wait now all the politicians are going to show up with media and say: This pond belongs to Hindu, the water in this pond is Hindu.
Jackie C.15 hours
Where are the men?? Just letting women do the hard work. Some of them quite old.
Nedum C.16 hours
21st century India !! What a shame..
Mun A.18 hours
Shame on Govt
Joseph B.18 hours
Namo is engaged in preparing drumstick paratha !
Lokesh P.19 hours
One good thing happened from government officials is they did not stopped them for bribe to do so.🙏
Alia A.20 hours
Well done to these hard working women, where are the men? Living of the women
Heena V.20 hours
Women power❤️❤️
Aditi C.20 hours
Vote mangte aayega to achcha se pitai karna