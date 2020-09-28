back

Where There Are Women, There Is A Way

Their village ran out of water. So they cut a waterway through a hill, working non-stop for 18 months. Meet the indomitable Jal Sahelis of Bundelkhand. 💪

09/28/2020 12:50 PMupdated: 09/28/2020 1:04 PM
  • 57.5k
  • 68

63 comments

  • Pradeep K.
    5 hours

    Women in villages walking 40kms to fetch water. Modi will call it a exercise and use it for fit India campaign..

  • Ganesh N.
    5 hours

    What Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s govt. was doing these many years ruling the state god only knows

  • Raman P.
    6 hours

    Government gand mra rahi thi

  • Bhupendra B.
    7 hours

    Great work

  • Ali M.
    8 hours

    Where are the men?

  • Awais J.
    9 hours

    Speechless .love from Pakistan

  • Dipali B.
    9 hours

    Great determination. Salute

  • Padma M.
    10 hours

    Congratulations women power

  • Allan B.
    11 hours

    Climate change impacts....

  • Suman K.
    14 hours

    Why wait for others...government or anyone. Do them yourself

  • RJ R.
    15 hours

    UNITED WE STAND.!.!!.!

  • RJ R.
    15 hours

    Bravo.!👏🏻 Wait now all the politicians are going to show up with media and say: This pond belongs to Hindu, the water in this pond is Hindu.

  • Jackie C.
    15 hours

    Where are the men?? Just letting women do the hard work. Some of them quite old.

  • Nedum C.
    16 hours

    21st century India !! What a shame..

  • Mun A.
    18 hours

    Shame on Govt

  • Joseph B.
    18 hours

    Namo is engaged in preparing drumstick paratha !

  • Lokesh P.
    19 hours

    One good thing happened from government officials is they did not stopped them for bribe to do so.🙏

  • Alia A.
    20 hours

    Well done to these hard working women, where are the men? Living of the women

  • Heena V.
    20 hours

    Women power❤️❤️

  • Aditi C.
    20 hours

    Vote mangte aayega to achcha se pitai karna

