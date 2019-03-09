Which Country's Voting System Is Best?

Is India's way of electing its government the best in the world? Dhruv Rathee looks at what other countries do and helps answer that question.
5140 comments
Raja R.07/25/2019 07:51
Bhai....koibhi lele... Modi only will win... Stop Randi rona
Khalil R.07/15/2019 23:09
This is how pak was removed from this worldcup 2019
Umesh R.06/11/2019 20:13
How much money you got to do shit of a programme asshole
Umesh R.06/11/2019 20:11
Fucking asshole the same system which you are telling is faulty has brought the damned congress for 60 years. They made merry, looted the country, screwed the system, browbet the righteous, encouraged lutyens and so called liberals, treated the Nation like their fiefdom, liquidated institutions, murdered everybody who revolted, the list is endless. And when the Nation got a messiah in Modi who had the guts to stand up to the Empire and exposed them and provided an alternative with good governance, now this shit comes out from nowhere and tells us that the system of our voting is faulty. Go to hell baustard.
Jaspal S.06/11/2019 18:29
Aaabey gadhey tu anndha hi h sach Mai or bhukkha biiiii h paison ka.....go to hell u liberal
Rajeeb L.06/11/2019 17:44
A madarchod apna kaama karna, bhosdike tereko modi ki jeet hajam nehi hua jal rahi hai.. tu burnool lega ya hajmola
Balwinder S.06/11/2019 16:01
There is a difference between India.Religion of politics
Anuj V.06/11/2019 15:24
Communist chutiyas.😂😂
Dipanshu V.06/11/2019 15:03
Which one?
Rahul M.06/11/2019 14:29
Don't compare USA and India. USA is a presidential election. While sharing the vote share for BJP in 2014, also share the vote share for all the other parties that year including Congress and all others 👍
Sukhwinder R.06/11/2019 13:16
Chal jhootha conressi
Jewel R.06/11/2019 12:40
Bsdk pappu tuje alu se suna banake jarur dega...
Praneet S.06/11/2019 12:05
He is world class c***tiya
Sahas T.06/11/2019 11:33
Lul saala
Glory B.06/11/2019 08:50
Most stupid vedio.. whn congress win its okay if bjp then system is corrupt
Dipun K.06/11/2019 08:34
🤣🤣🤣🤣😪😪🤣🤣🤣 bhai ye baccha tak ye hisab laga saqta hain ki 2014 mein 61% polling hua tha jissme 31% of the whole voters modiji ko vote diye the, air 69% ka kya matlab hain , above 18 India ke 80 crore population hain, unme se 33% vote lapse hua hain.
Mayaank B.06/11/2019 07:26
Dhruv tattiee... 😝😝😝
Gopal S.06/11/2019 06:36
Jb bhi bjp jet jaati hai tb thuje or tere baap rabis kumar jese kmunisto ko aag lg jaati hai , or jab tk gathbandhn ko jit milne ke ummid the tab 10% 20% 15% wale mil kr 39% wale se jyaada sahi thi hai n taki rabis kumar jeso ki dalali chlti rahe
Bhavesh S.06/11/2019 06:25
Dhruv rathi ja or apna guu chaat madarchod
Narendra S.06/11/2019 05:52
He is just paid person