back
White Skin, Pale Eyes, Blonde Hair, Don't Care
“You are different from us.” From school to job interviews, Ambanee Garg Nutritionist was singled out for her albinism at every stage. But she continues to live with her head held high.
22/06/2021 11:04 AM
- 123.5K
- 878
- 37
34 comments
Akhil J.a day
Irony as i always say we indians r biggest racist....in our country we say things like hamare desh agrezo azad kab hoga..bt same us go to different country ask other country citizen to accept us as thr citizens of thr county....
Shweta P.2 days
The main struggle which the albino people .....I really find this term derogatory though ....I am having this condition . While watching mam's story ...Memories of past started to haunt me . So the problem is of "social acceptance " When the child steps up from the family into the society , and especially if the child looks "different " then you can't imagine the struggle and trauma through which the child has to undergo . I come from a rural area ... So people were not much aware of this condition , they used to think that I have a major illness , some even questioned my ability to live a normal life , some went too far and thought Is she normal woman ? Does she get her period ?...☹️ Women use d to scare their children with my name that she is a Bua (Ghost in Marathi) and will take you away ..... There is lot to tell .....But just one thing I can say I have taken up this as a challenge , Also the supportive forces I met my parents , my siblings , my teachers , my friends ....... now when I highlight my features ..Everyone is awestruck at my appearance .......They think she is the most beautiful woman ....
Naaz A.2 days
Nice way of talking...beauty wid brain..
Nishant D.2 days
I have known her for the past 10 years now..I haven't seen someone so confident and focused in her life..
Shagun S.2 days
❤️❤️❤️❤️
Jerun B.3 days
You look beautifull girl..god bless you sister
Raj S.3 days
She is beautiful
Amos M.3 days
People may have teased her in childhood .But I don't believe she did not get job because of Albinism.Even in fashion field all kinds of models are accepted now a days.She could have imbibed her look to her advantage .
Riyaz K.3 days
To be frank she is good looking, Many Fashion brands can hire her for modelling. She has such aura you cannot take your eyes from her. She is really a Good Looking person. 👍se Please look into it.
Daipayan R.3 days
I told before maximum indian are illiterate ..dnt be ashamed sister..what ur always feel proud❤
Mahvash M.3 days
So nice...may god bless her and her family
Anju S.3 days
She is beautiful 😻
Dino W.3 days
Until the whole world get to know how good and generous he’s I won't stop saying this cause my life has taken another greatly shape financially Christopher Larson
David O.3 days
Wow. All thanks to God almighty for sending Mr Christopher Larson to me as my helper he has done a lot for me I will sing him praise Christopher Larson
Samuel D.3 days
Funny isn't it... In some parts of this very nation and other nations, people would spend money on bleaching agents and cosmetic products to lighten their skin tone/complexion, and then there are places where people would use tanning products to get that 'Color' 🙄 Why can't people accept things properly and be cool and calm about stuff ?
Franky A.3 days
The most important thing is to accept yourself as you are , if we can't accept ourselves as we are how can we expect others, you are beautifully and unique created . 🙌
Kiran S.3 days
Agar ye such me foreigner hoti to log iske age piche ghumte but just because she is indian and look like foreigner so people started targeting her...which is very shameful...she is very beautiful ...God bless you
Sadhitra B.3 days
Imagine if she had a dark skin. The trauma would be 100x worse . Especially in India.
Evren Ç.3 days
Why don't they dye their eyebrows and eye lashes? They will look so pretty
Rosie R.3 days
She’s a beautiful lady 🙂