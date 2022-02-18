back

Who built Kartarpur? Yes, it's poll season again

This time Amit Shah credited Modi for something that could not happen in 1947.

18/02/2022 4:27 PM
  • 370.4K
  • 962

Politics

914 comments

  • Piyush T.
    11 hours

    Secularism in BJP ❤️😊👌

  • Prabhakar K.
    15 hours

    Jay hind great

  • Moin A.
    19 hours

    Ye Hippopotamus 🦛 election ke waqt hi bahar aata he

  • Sachin B.
    20 hours

    Why he's wearing turban?

  • Aakash U.
    21 hours

    If India had modi instead of mahatma Gandhi or Nehru, India would have been broken into ten pieces

  • Ali A.
    21 hours

    Fascists in power these evil men never learn should have attended to school and learnt history

  • Lateef W.
    a day

    Abi kon sa Late hwa abi b tou mooka hai

  • AxeMan I.
    a day

    Send him to Pakistan he thanked Pakistani PM🤣🤣

  • Yasir S.
    a day

    Okay, now let's talk about Golden Temple with RSS/BJP guys.

  • Aparna J.
    a day

    You arenot a Sikh! Don't wear Turban!

  • Saleem S.
    a day

    Arey bhai Modi ko paida to hone doo

  • Suresh J.
    a day

    Of course it was contribution of two cricketer not p m or shaw

  • Jhosy T.
    a day

    Damn such a lairs indian politicians r jokers

  • Varun J.
    a day

    Burt india is anti national anti hindu

  • Kamran A.
    a day

    B.c natak hain ye 2no Amit shah Modi ka thooko hy

  • Amaan Y.
    a day

    Kuch b 😂😂😂😂😂

  • Augustine P.
    a day

    Any fake and altered news which supports the BJP's Narrative will be cherry picked and their Zombie followers will continue to beat the drums. This party has only played with emotions involving religion. Unfortunately many well educated are becoming prey bhakts to ghobar community.

  • Nasir H.
    a day

    Ask your modi to have live debat with Imran Khan and by just winning debate, take away whole Pakistan. Is say asaaaan tariqa nahin milay ga sara Pakistan lainay ka.

  • Jamali A.
    2 days

    Sadhu G tuse great leader . Kartarpur Ye ap k sachi lagan se open howa thaa and modi Always speak lay . I'm from 🇵🇰

  • Mohammed M.
    2 days

    They can’t win elections on merit that’s why their speeches always focus on Pakistan and Muslims. why don’t they compare themselves with western countries and eastern countries Japan, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand. 90% leaders sitting in parliament are criminals.

