Who built Kartarpur? Yes, it's poll season again

914 comments
Piyush T.11 hours
Secularism in BJP ❤️😊👌
Prabhakar K.15 hours
Jay hind great
Moin A.19 hours
Ye Hippopotamus 🦛 election ke waqt hi bahar aata he
Sachin B.20 hours
Why he's wearing turban?
Aakash U.21 hours
If India had modi instead of mahatma Gandhi or Nehru, India would have been broken into ten pieces
Ali A.21 hours
Fascists in power these evil men never learn should have attended to school and learnt history
Lateef W.a day
Abi kon sa Late hwa abi b tou mooka hai
AxeMan I.a day
Send him to Pakistan he thanked Pakistani PM🤣🤣
Yasir S.a day
Okay, now let's talk about Golden Temple with RSS/BJP guys.
Aparna J.a day
You arenot a Sikh! Don't wear Turban!
Saleem S.a day
Arey bhai Modi ko paida to hone doo
Suresh J.a day
Of course it was contribution of two cricketer not p m or shaw
Jhosy T.a day
Damn such a lairs indian politicians r jokers
Varun J.a day
Burt india is anti national anti hindu
Kamran A.a day
B.c natak hain ye 2no Amit shah Modi ka thooko hy
Amaan Y.a day
Kuch b 😂😂😂😂😂
Augustine P.a day
Any fake and altered news which supports the BJP's Narrative will be cherry picked and their Zombie followers will continue to beat the drums. This party has only played with emotions involving religion. Unfortunately many well educated are becoming prey bhakts to ghobar community.
Nasir H.a day
Ask your modi to have live debat with Imran Khan and by just winning debate, take away whole Pakistan. Is say asaaaan tariqa nahin milay ga sara Pakistan lainay ka.
Jamali A.2 days
Sadhu G tuse great leader . Kartarpur Ye ap k sachi lagan se open howa thaa and modi Always speak lay . I'm from 🇵🇰
Mohammed M.2 days
They can’t win elections on merit that’s why their speeches always focus on Pakistan and Muslims. why don’t they compare themselves with western countries and eastern countries Japan, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand. 90% leaders sitting in parliament are criminals.