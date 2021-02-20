back

Who Is Disha Ravi?

She wanted to make the world's best hummus, hang out with her dog, and fight climate change... but then she got arrested.

20/02/2021 5:27 AM
  • 136K
  • 489

And even more

  1. 3:07

    Changement climatique : l'appel de David Attenborough à l'ONU

  2. 3:07

    Des chaussons de danse marron pour plus de diversité dans le ballet

  3. 3:02

    2 ans après le Hirak, de nouvelles manifestations en Algérie

  4. 4:41

    Carla, Marie-Laure et leurs trois filles, la première famille homoparentale de France

  5. 3:37

    Une vie : Malcolm X

  6. 4:09

    Vanessa Nakate, activiste ougandaise pour le climat

468 comments

  • Shradha A.
    8 hours

    Anti national paise ke liye desh bhula dene wali jah aurat ye hai ye ladki

  • Sagar S.
    13 hours

    End of the day..you r an anti nationalist

  • Srivatsa P.
    14 hours

    Pure garbage that too unsorted one

  • Jaffin J.
    a day

    she is vegaand

  • Asha C.
    a day

    Brut.. ನೀವು ಹೇಳೋದು ಎಲ್ಲ against India ಆಗೇ ಇರುತ್ತದೆ.. ಇನ್ನು ಈ ದಿಶಾ ರವಿ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಸ್ವಲ್ಪ ತಿಳಿದು ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ಮಾಡಿ she is the part of thokade ಗ್ಯಾಂಗ್.. ದೇಶವಿರೋಧಿ, ರೈತರ ಹೆಸರಲ್ಲಿ ಅಂತರರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಮಟ್ಟದಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರತದ ಘನತೆಯನ್ನು ಹಾಳುಮಾಡಲು ಇರುವಾಕೆ

  • Vashki D.
    2 days

    I'd rather follow him.

  • Tushar K.
    3 days

    Nonsense

  • Vijay R.
    3 days

    You shoud remove india from your profile name.... really

  • Rashmi A.
    3 days

    Shame on you .. U too is Anti National..I was regular viewer of your video's i really appreciated n shared too. But now after this video i unfollwed you..

  • Ashok J.
    3 days

    Fools can get all the lime light, but they fade eventually, that’s reality. The only people that get benefited in this time is the media and the propaganda through the Social media. Basically you don’t represent the nation Ask them to not eat the food that get delivered by the polluting vehicle, ask them not to keep any perishables in refrigerator as the power that gets generated is also from polluted source like coal

  • Rachana C.
    3 days

    Brut (Anti) India 🙄🙄🙄🙄 Doing what it always does!!! Whitewashing the sleaze....😂😂😂

  • Geeta B.
    3 days

    Admin how much are you paid annually to write such dumb articles

  • Sugandha S.
    3 days

    She is 22. Her grandparent are farmer.She is living low- key area and she nobody but one day gov. decide to arrest this nobody for silencing public ? Does this sounds right? Why if govrnment wants to silence public ,snatch their right wont they arrest people like Ravish kumar , Barkha etc they will serve the purpose right? Plus no negative journalism for BJP. Why arrest 22 yr staying in lowkey area so called activist? E- document not big deal? Why was she worried UAPA thn? You are manipulating the whole thing and creating new story.

  • Amro C.
    3 days

    Government can only arrest 21 year olds and burn victim's body.

  • Subhra K.
    3 days

    If a mere Google doc becomes a conspiracy to promote hatred then we should burn all the religious texts....

  • Purvi M.
    3 days

    What a one sided sold sympathy propaganda you sponsor brut . You are really getting paid well ..really..toolkit had nothing to do with farmers welfare......if you were a person brut you will be behind the bars for sure ..I would vouch for it .

  • Vijay S.
    3 days

    Hahahahaha

  • Tejas V.
    3 days

    Boycott Brut. We will unfollow which is against our country. All paid PR

  • Isha S.
    3 days

    Brut is anti national Always heroism the leftist n desh drohi

  • Celestineremo N.
    3 days

    She s speaking English with a swedish accent..Looks like she s addicted to watching swedish climate activists and imitating them.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.