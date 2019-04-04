Who Is Getting Your Vote?

Election 2019: Here is what folks on the street have to say about Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi and the great Indian festival of democracy. 👍👎🗳
555 comments
Shubham A.05/19/2019 06:47
Yeh Brut india wala vaieshai bhi modi k against hi h..😂😂 Matlab indirectly kaise isshne issh video k through bjp govt. Ko galt dekhaya h aur congress ko vote de... Matlab khud ko jada hosiyar samjta h kya brut chu...ya😂😂 Kuch bhi krle result tujai bta dege india k logo k result 23ko😎😎
Sk J.05/19/2019 06:31
I think Priyanka Gandhi Vedra
Abhishek M.05/19/2019 06:05
That lady sees an educated leader in Rahul Gandhi and finds him talking about Love and peace🙄😱... wow!!..
Aminul A.05/19/2019 02:20
I also like Rahul Gandhi. ...educated man and secular man
Preet P.05/18/2019 20:04
Was that lady on weeds? Educated leader - Rahul Gandhi??? Seriously???
Raghubir T.05/18/2019 18:56
Gapu ko vote dale
Anubhav K.05/18/2019 14:11
Rahul Gandhi is not educated, Rightly said u bhakts He is not educated like your feku 🤣
Ayush B.05/18/2019 12:42
she meant piece...
Anwar K.05/18/2019 11:34
No Modi never modi
Tabriz U.05/18/2019 10:09
RG
Amarjit S.05/18/2019 08:45
Only 4 Modi ji
Khan L.05/18/2019 07:08
Rg
विक्रम ह.05/18/2019 06:21
Chaukidar ko chor bolne wala rahul agr gandhi family mein peda nhi hua hota to kahi chokidari kar raha hota Be like : jagte raho 👮
Bikash N.05/18/2019 03:01
English mai bolna jaruri kya?
Akther W.05/17/2019 22:28
Modi try to divide India, so no fekue 🖕
Rohit C.05/17/2019 19:54
Rahul gandhi won't become pm even if modi is not able to form government. In that case pm will be from 3rd front.
Joydeep J.05/17/2019 17:34
..
Bhupendra S.05/17/2019 14:07
Modi jinda bad
Papu B.05/17/2019 12:46
Modi
Subhendu M.05/17/2019 10:32
We want Modi0