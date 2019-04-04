back

Who Is Getting Your Vote?

Election 2019: Here is what folks on the street have to say about Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi and the great Indian festival of democracy. 👍👎🗳

04/04/2019 4:39 PMupdated: 04/04/2019 5:02 PM
  • 464.2k
  • 609

Politics

  1. Sibal VS. Shah On Citizenship Amendment Bill

  2. Amit Shah’s ‘Kashmir Is Normal’ Claim: A Reality Check

  3. Meet Sonia Gandhi, The Congress Matriarch

  4. Indian Diplomat Bats For Israeli Solution To Kashmir

  5. Mohan Bhagwat On Making India Safer For Women

  6. This BJP MP Doesn’t Think GDP Figures Are Important At All

555 comments

  • Shubham A.
    05/19/2019 06:47

    Yeh Brut india wala vaieshai bhi modi k against hi h..😂😂 Matlab indirectly kaise isshne issh video k through bjp govt. Ko galt dekhaya h aur congress ko vote de... Matlab khud ko jada hosiyar samjta h kya brut chu...ya😂😂 Kuch bhi krle result tujai bta dege india k logo k result 23ko😎😎

  • Sk J.
    05/19/2019 06:31

    I think Priyanka Gandhi Vedra

  • Abhishek M.
    05/19/2019 06:05

    That lady sees an educated leader in Rahul Gandhi and finds him talking about Love and peace🙄😱... wow!!..

  • Aminul A.
    05/19/2019 02:20

    I also like Rahul Gandhi. ...educated man and secular man

  • Preet P.
    05/18/2019 20:04

    Was that lady on weeds? Educated leader - Rahul Gandhi??? Seriously???

  • Raghubir T.
    05/18/2019 18:56

    Gapu ko vote dale

  • Anubhav K.
    05/18/2019 14:11

    Rahul Gandhi is not educated, Rightly said u bhakts He is not educated like your feku 🤣

  • Ayush B.
    05/18/2019 12:42

    she meant piece...

  • Anwar K.
    05/18/2019 11:34

    No Modi never modi

  • Tabriz U.
    05/18/2019 10:09

    RG

  • Amarjit S.
    05/18/2019 08:45

    Only 4 Modi ji

  • Khan L.
    05/18/2019 07:08

    Rg

  • विक्रम ह.
    05/18/2019 06:21

    Chaukidar ko chor bolne wala rahul agr gandhi family mein peda nhi hua hota to kahi chokidari kar raha hota Be like : jagte raho 👮

  • Bikash N.
    05/18/2019 03:01

    English mai bolna jaruri kya?

  • Akther W.
    05/17/2019 22:28

    Modi try to divide India, so no fekue 🖕

  • Rohit C.
    05/17/2019 19:54

    Rahul gandhi won't become pm even if modi is not able to form government. In that case pm will be from 3rd front.

  • Joydeep J.
    05/17/2019 17:34

    ..

  • Bhupendra S.
    05/17/2019 14:07

    Modi jinda bad

  • Papu B.
    05/17/2019 12:46

    Modi

  • Subhendu M.
    05/17/2019 10:32

    We want Modi0