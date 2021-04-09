back

Who Is Mukhtar Ansari?

The grandson of a Congress President, a five-time MLA, and a “don”. This is the story of Mukhtar Ansari.

09/04/2021 5:47 PM
88 comments

  • Shreyasi G.
    36 minutes

    Media like brut can even glorify murderers. Kudos. Wish you more followers, even I am a fan of yours, how stories can be twisted minutely as per your choice to protray different narration.

  • Veeranapu V.
    38 minutes

    FUTURE SUPER STRONG PM YOGI JI ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤

  • Veeranapu V.
    39 minutes

    WHY PEOPLE R ACCEPTING MODI JI ??????? 😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀

  • Veeranapu V.
    44 minutes

    YOGI JI 2029 PM

  • Veeranapu V.
    44 minutes

    YOGI JI 2 TERM CM

  • Vipul S.
    an hour

    ye dekh BC. Kitne dimag k gandu ho sakte hai log. They do make good videos but when it comes to politics, they are on a different low.

  • Soumen H.
    an hour

    Now we need a fantastic bollywood action writer to set up a story of encounter.

  • Pranjay D.
    an hour

    Shram aur taras dono aate hai mujhe ish page pr. Jitna lagaw inhe don, atankwadi, dangaio se hai. Kash ushma 1% desh se hota. Desh ki army pr story banate. Desh ke itihas pr story banate. Lekin yeh sb yeh nahi krenge. Nahi to inke baap librandu naaraj ho jaenge. yeh tukde tukde krenge, yeh desh se ajadi maangenge. Pr agar khud desh ke lie kch krne ki baat aaegi to sbse pehle bhagne wale librus hai yeh!

  • Nitish S.
    an hour

    Stop glorifying the criminals

  • Saif K.
    an hour

    💪💪💪💪💪💪

  • Saif K.
    an hour

    ✊✊✊✊✊

  • Vaishali S.
    2 hours

    Calling him "Don", instead of a criminal and murderer.🤔🤔

  • José M.
    2 hours

    Esse idiota e para longe

  • Shivam A.
    2 hours

    Right now A puppy under Maharaj ji

  • Ashish M.
    2 hours

    He is a bloody criminal , nothing else. This bastard needs to be gunned down.

  • Naresh B.
    2 hours

    as long as voters are morons these people will get elected

  • Mohammad U.
    2 hours

    Once a king always a king a lion always said lion

  • Shailesh V.
    2 hours

    Bhai, please page ka naam badal kar "Brut ISIS" kar lo 🙄👍

  • Baba N.
    2 hours

    Politics in UP is always like a gang war. As usual gang in power has upper hand. You ll see some Yogi begging for his security in parliament again if there is a change of power tomorrow.. Karma is a bitch what goes around that comes around

  • Syed A.
    3 hours

    2005 se jail k andar rakha gayaa hai. Jail k andar rehkar 3 time election jeeta. Yehi hai Model RSS-Based HinduRashtra jahan sirf Jhoot aur Kamjor par Zulum hotaa hai.

