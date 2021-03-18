back
Who Is Mumbai Cop Sachin Waze, Really?
Police officer Sachin Waze, who was arrested in connection with the explosives found near Mukesh Ambani's house, has hit the headlines many times during his controversial career.
18/03/2021 4:02 PM
34 comments
Amit J.an hour
He was corrupt for sure only because he was shivsena member he got his job back
Jai N.3 hours
Sachin Wazhe has spoilt the name of our Mumbai Police from long time. He has been reinstated by the present government for his leniency towards that party.He is a born terrorist in our Hinduism culture. He should be hanged till death for planning terrorist activity in our birth land. Sachin Was he tu aplya janambhoomi cha naav badnam kela ahes...tu mela pahije nakhi...
Satyapriya S.5 hours
It's fake. I think so . Not sure.. but one thing is obvious.. when you are in police and on high profile level.. it's bad
Lahari V.6 hours
really?
Amrita D.7 hours
How the tables have turned . How they become a traitor to their own job . The force and the country ..Shame!
Massi O.8 hours
You have a good editing and a horror soundtrack, doesn't mean you are following ethics of journalism. Not at all. I used to follow you, be like you. But today I'm happy that I didn't be one. What is this ?? Really
Massi O.8 hours
BRUT BAKWAS RATTLED ULTERIOR TWISTED (without any meaningful end and any reporters)
Aldrin D.8 hours
a devil in sheep's clothing entangled in his own made plotting trap .
Sohail Z.8 hours
Cutter
Irfan S.8 hours
dabi tere liye new paper padta hai ambani k ghar k pass bomb rakhne vala suspect..... Muje sab pata hai
Binay Y.8 hours
Now he should be encounterd...
Nitin M.8 hours
So basically he's a Deshbhakt. Is that what you trying to portray here?
Zaheer M.8 hours
He is just making a joke out of all of India and its constitution. God bless India with such evil people in power. 🙃🙃
Andrew B.9 hours
https://youtu.be/yclbRmo06M8
Andrew B.9 hours
https://youtu.be/yclbRmo06M8
Murali M.9 hours
Its more then a movie ..
Sandeep G.9 hours
He is the nuisance accessed
Henry A.9 hours
Balls, these are puppets of politicians
Hitiksha B.9 hours
Criminal mind...
Rajkumar T.10 hours
Hang till death 💀