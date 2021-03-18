back

Who Is Mumbai Cop Sachin Waze, Really?

Police officer Sachin Waze, who was arrested in connection with the explosives found near Mukesh Ambani's house, has hit the headlines many times during his controversial career.

18/03/2021 4:02 PM
  • 114.8K
  • 42

35 comments

  • Ather G.
    15 minutes

    The rogue police guy.

  • Amit J.
    an hour

    He was corrupt for sure only because he was shivsena member he got his job back

  • Jai N.
    3 hours

    Sachin Wazhe has spoilt the name of our Mumbai Police from long time. He has been reinstated by the present government for his leniency towards that party.He is a born terrorist in our Hinduism culture. He should be hanged till death for planning terrorist activity in our birth land. Sachin Was he tu aplya janambhoomi cha naav badnam kela ahes...tu mela pahije nakhi...

  • Satyapriya S.
    6 hours

    It's fake. I think so . Not sure.. but one thing is obvious.. when you are in police and on high profile level.. it's bad

  • Lahari V.
    7 hours

    really?

  • Amrita D.
    8 hours

    How the tables have turned . How they become a traitor to their own job . The force and the country ..Shame!

  • Massi O.
    8 hours

    You have a good editing and a horror soundtrack, doesn't mean you are following ethics of journalism. Not at all. I used to follow you, be like you. But today I'm happy that I didn't be one. What is this ?? Really

  • Massi O.
    8 hours

    BRUT BAKWAS RATTLED ULTERIOR TWISTED (without any meaningful end and any reporters)

  • Aldrin D.
    8 hours

    a devil in sheep's clothing entangled in his own made plotting trap .

  • Sohail Z.
    8 hours

    Cutter

  • Irfan S.
    8 hours

    dabi tere liye new paper padta hai ambani k ghar k pass bomb rakhne vala suspect..... Muje sab pata hai

  • Binay Y.
    9 hours

    Now he should be encounterd...

  • Nitin M.
    9 hours

    So basically he's a Deshbhakt. Is that what you trying to portray here?

  • Zaheer M.
    9 hours

    He is just making a joke out of all of India and its constitution. God bless India with such evil people in power. 🙃🙃

  • Andrew B.
    9 hours

    https://youtu.be/yclbRmo06M8

  • Andrew B.
    9 hours

  • Murali M.
    9 hours

    Its more then a movie ..

  • Sandeep G.
    10 hours

    He is the nuisance accessed

  • Henry A.
    10 hours

    Balls, these are puppets of politicians

  • Hitiksha B.
    10 hours

    Criminal mind...

